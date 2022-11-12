Read full article on original website
CELEBRATE UAE NATIONAL DAY IN ARABIAN-STYLE AT TILAL LIWA HOTEL
United Arab Emirates is celebrating the 51st National Day this year. In commemoration, Tilal Liwa Hotel presents outstanding staycation and food offers for residents, citizens, and international guests in the country. Staycation at the Desert. The holiday extends the weekend into a long one, and it is the best time...
PREMIER INN QATAR CELEBRATES THE GREAT OUTDOORS WITH NEW TERRACE
A new terrace with seating for 60 guests will open soon at Premier Inn Doha Education City Hotel, bringing a new venue for outdoor dining and World Cup viewing. Named ‘The Terrace’, the new destination forms part of a wider extension plan at the hotel, which is located a stone’s throw from the Doha Education City stadium.
JUN’S IS ALL SET TO WELCOME GUESTS TO THEIR ASTONISHING TERRACES
Dubai has begun stepping into the sublime winter season, and Jun’s is all set to welcome guests to their stunning terraces surrounded by all the glory and lights of Downtown Dubai. Set against the backdrop of the glistening Boulevard and its suave architecture, Jun’s has brought a breath of...
DISCOVERY ANNOUNCE HARRY POTTER THEMED LAND COMING TO ABU DHABI’S YAS ISLAND
Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, announced today a Harry Potter themed land, a first in the Middle East, will be coming to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, within the world’s largest indoor theme park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.
NESPRESSO PARTNERS WITH THE MICHELIN GUIDE UAE
Has a well-established reputation within the fine dining industry, working in partnership with high profile chefs around the world. This year, Nespresso continues to underline its commitment to quality, consistency, and taste innovation as it partners with the MICHELIN Guide in the UAE, the world’s most prestigious gastronomy guide and a pinnacle of fine dining. The partnership is a continuation of its long-standing relationship as Official Coffee Partner in multiple destinations, including in Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Thailand, and now, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
RADISSON HOTEL GROUP SIGNS GLASGOW DECLARATION
Tourism & Travel as a sector represented 1/10 jobs and over 10% of global GDP in 2019. On the path to recovery to pre-pandemic business levels, it is important to operate the industry with a wholistic focus on sustainability, accelerated decarbonization and inclusion to ensure a thriving growth in balance with planetary resources.
W DUBAI – THE PALM LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE ROOM RATES FOR 11 DAYS ONLY!
Christmas just came early at the iconic W Dubai – The Palm, with the hotel’s unmissable room rates offer, 11 Ways to Chill. Launching from today (November 11th) and available until November 22nd, the hottest hotel on the Palm Jumeirah is offering 11 stunning wonderful rooms at a discounted rate of AED 1,111. But book quick, as the limited time offer is only available for the next 11 days.
NOBU BY THE BEACH IS SET TO OPEN AT ATLANTIS THE ROYAL IN Q1, 2023
Located at the world’s most anticipated ultra-luxury experiential resort, Nobu by the Beach is set to change the face of Dubai’s beach and pool club scene when it opens at Atlantis The Royal in Q1, 2023. Blending modern cool luxury and minimalistic Japanese traditions into a one-of-a-kind pool and beach club experience, Nobu by the Beach is slated to become the cities’ most stylish location to see and be seen.
HILTON ABU DHABI’S BOOMING SCHEDULE
With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Nader Halim has spent 17 years with Hilton during his long and successful career. Prior to his appointment as the Cluster General Manager of Hilton’s Yas Island hotels, Halim has led some of the group’s Ras Al Khaimah properties, as the Cluster General Manager for DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, DoubleTree by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah and DoubleTree by Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Corniche Residences. Halim was appointed General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah in 2016. During his tenure, he successfully positioned the property as a key family destination and also opened the largest Hampton asset in the world, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, during the pandemic. Under his leadership, Hilton’s Ras Al Khaimah properties have won several noteworthy accolades. An Egyptian national, Halim is a graduate of the Faculty of Tourism & Hotels at Helwan University in Cairo. He started his career as a Sales Executive and has worked with several renowned hospitality brands, before joining Hilton Worldwide in 2002 as a Sales Manager at Hilton Al Ain. Among other senior appointments, he was Cluster Director of Sales for Hilton Worldwide, before being promoted to Director of Business Development. In addition, Halim’s career in the region also includes a successful stint as the General Manager of Hilton Salalah Resort in Oman.
MICHELIN-STARRED CHEFS, HAUTE CUISINE, TECHNOLOGY, ART AND INNOVATION
Heinz Beck, Niko Romito, Cristina Bowerman: these are just some of the starred chefs who will animate the initiatives organised in the United Arab Emirates, with the coordination of the Embassy in Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World. “A very rich programme...
SALOTTO BY CHIC NONNA
Introducing Salotto by Chic Nonna, a one-of-a-kind venue where Italian heritage embraces Dubai’s cosmopolitan vibes, Salotto is located on the top floor of Chic Nonna, the two-story gourmet osteria located in the heart of DIFC and is an extension of the much-loved brand but a completely different concept. Designed...
SPEAKEASY BAR CONCEPT NONSENSE OPENS IN DUBAI
Set to be the late-night speakeasy bar in the Marina district, NONSENSE will open its doors on 19th November. The OY Brothers’ multi-sensory NONSENSE, located in Bluewaters The Wharf, embodies modern speakeasy culture with an ode to the classics. The venue artfully combines a slick musical program, futuristic cocktails, and eccentric interior design for an out-of-this-world experience.
FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON IS ADDING TO THE HOLIDAY CHEER
Relax and recharge at Four Points by Sheraton while indulging in some superb F&B offers. With two locations in Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai, Four Points by Sheraton is jam-packed with a range of different outlets to suit every taste. This festive season get ready to enjoy a unique festive experience as at both locations you are guaranteed a warm and welcoming ambience filled with holiday cheer.
bedrock HITS THE BULLSEYE WITH THEIR FIRST-IN-UAE INTERACTIVE DART CONCEPT
Has brought the UAE’s first-of-their-kind competitive entertainment dart boards to Pier 7, and it is changing the sports bar game in Dubai. Making waves across Europe, the innovative darts technology is a new and exciting development in competitive entertainment. bedrock’s state-of-the-art interactive dart boards have six one-of-a-kind games to choose from including ‘501/301’, ‘Cricket’ and ‘Killer’, catering for everyone, from novices to professionals. With each bay hosting up to 6 players at one time, guests can book 60 or 90 minute sessions. bedrock even has a private darts room (aptly named ‘The Bullseye’), complete with a stylish lounge and TV screens broadcasting live sport.
RADISSON BLU DUBAI MEDIA CITY APPOINTS LAEEQ AHMED AS HR DIRECTOR
Radisson Blu, Dubai Media City has announced the appointment of Laeeq Ahmed as the hotel’s new Human Resources Director. Mr. Ahmed brings almost two decades of experience to this vital role and is sure to be a great asset to the established team providing industry-leading hospitality in Dubai. Laeeq...
AN ENCHANTING FANTASY BRUNCH FOR ALL THE FAMILY AT DUNES EVERY SATURDAY
Escape into fantasy with a magical experience for the whole family, every Saturday afternoon in Dunes Café at the heart of Shangri-La Dubai. Suspend reality and embrace the fairy tale with delicious dishes, themed activities, and entertainment for kids, teenagers, and parents alike. Dune’s Saturday Brunch runs from 1:00...
3 MICHELIN STAR RESTAURANTS SHINE IN INAUGURAL MICHELIN GUIDE ABU DHABI
MICHELIN is pleased to present the very first selection of the MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi, presenting 42 restaurants in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. 3 restaurants are recognised with one MICHELIN Star for their high-quality cooking and 4 establishments receive a Bib Gourmand for offering good food at moderate prices.
