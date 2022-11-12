Read full article on original website
srhsoffleash.org
From Starring In a Too $hort Video To Teaching Elementary Drama, Susan Zelinsky Is a Local Performance Legend
Susan Zelinsky spent her childhood on the coast of Carpeteria, California and returned to San Francisco every summer to her dad’s house in the Sunset District. Those city summers were incredibly special. She learned a lot from her dad, and his background as a musician. She would also become inspired by the culture of the Bay Area. Little did she know that she would not only become a prominent musical legend in the Bay Area. Beyond her own staredom, what surprised her the most was that she would spend her adult life giving back to her community. She went on to become a role model, music teacher and advocate for youth in arts in San Rafael.
sfstandard.com
Photos of U2’s Bono Vandalizing an Iconic Work of SF Public Art
A little over 35 years ago, on Nov. 11, 1987, the singer of what was then the biggest rock group in the world, vandalized Vaillancourt Fountain at Justin Herman Plaza (now Embarcadero Plaza) in front of an estimated 20,000 people. Jay Blakesberg, contributing photographer to The Standard, was there to...
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
The Instagram account making dating in the Bay Area a little easier
Overheard San Francisco has become a staple amongst young people living in the Bay Area. The account posts user-submitted snarky, funny comments and exchanges that people overhear others talking about.
Richard Lohmann's ghost story of maritime San Francisco
The photographer Richard Lohmann loves the lost world of San Francisco’s maritime landscapes. A stunning exhibit of his black-and-white photographs showing at Canessa Gallery depict rotting dry docks and the bare bones of ancient shipwrecks. The photos tell a poetic story about a civilization that once made The City a thriving center for global trade and international transportation. Lohmann talks Saturday afternoon about the origins of his project, which received...
Local artist Paul Madonna severely injured in collision
Paul Madonna, a high profile San Francisco author and visual artist, was severely injured in a head-on collision on Sunday while coming home from his studio, according to a GoFundMe established by his friend and colleague Kathryn Patterson on Monday. Madonna was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition as of Monday morning. He will require wheelchair ramps while he recovers. The donation page can be found here. ...
KQED
A Wedding Behind the Walls of San Quentin
Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. On this week's show, we're sharing an episode of the KALW podcast Uncuffed, which is made by inmate journalists at Solano State Prison and San Quentin State Prison. A prison might not be the first...
ELLE DECOR
Just Wait Until You See the ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ House Now
Perched majestically on the corner of Broadway and Steiner in San Francisco’s tony Pacific Heights neighborhood sits a welcoming—and instantly familiar—Victorian home, complete with its two turrets and four stacked bow windows. “What a lovely home you have,” exclaims Euphegenia Doubtfire, a British nanny and the family’s new housekeeper, as she gets the grand tour. “Oh, it reeks of taste…isn’t this lovely, dear.”
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
East Bay business abruptly vanishes from Google with 'no explanation'
Google recently and inexplicably removed “Big Family Mover” – a two-decade old Oakland-based independent company which specializes in residential and small business moves – off the Internet.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA
Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
San Francisco voters back Prop. M, a vacancy tax on landlords
The ballot measure is a warning shot to landlords, with some notable carve-outs.
Pacifica surfer dies at Linda Mar Beach
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A surfer died at a popular surf spot in Pacifica despite heroic actions from good Samaritans, police said Thursday. The incident happened at 2:48 p.m. on November 6 at Linda Mar Beach, also known as Pacifica State Beach. Witnesses on the beach saw two surfers who appeared to be struggling in […]
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
SF residential fire displaces three people
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Three people were displaced when a fire broke out in a San Francisco residence Saturday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The 2-alarm fire at 1846 43rd Ave. was reported at 7:23 p.m. One person was taken to a local emergency room. KRON On is streaming news live now […]
sfstandard.com
Why Don’t SF’s Trees Change Color? There’s a Simple Explanation
Growing up in Pennsylvania, I’d look forward to the spectacular display of fall colors every year, when the mountains surrounding me would turn striking shades of scarlet and goldenrod. I soon learned that nature didn’t paint the same landscape in my adopted city of San Francisco, which led me...
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
Mountain lion seen in Pacifica, police urge awareness
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — The Pacifica Police Department is urging residents to be aware of their surroundings after a mountain lion was spotted in the area Monday morning. The animal was seen at a distance on the hills behind the 600 block of Crespi Drive, according to a social media post from Pacifica PD. No […]
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: He went postal (literally)
Going Postal: A homeless man took a 7-foot fence post off a road divider and was carrying it around on Bridgeway. He was described as 40-ish with “messy” hair. And, of course, there is that 7-foot post he’s carrying. Burglary: A resident on Gate 5 Road noticed...
