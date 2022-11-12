ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

From Starring In a Too $hort Video To Teaching Elementary Drama, Susan Zelinsky Is a Local Performance Legend

Susan Zelinsky spent her childhood on the coast of Carpeteria, California and returned to San Francisco every summer to her dad’s house in the Sunset District. Those city summers were incredibly special. She learned a lot from her dad, and his background as a musician. She would also become inspired by the culture of the Bay Area. Little did she know that she would not only become a prominent musical legend in the Bay Area. Beyond her own staredom, what surprised her the most was that she would spend her adult life giving back to her community. She went on to become a role model, music teacher and advocate for youth in arts in San Rafael.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Photos of U2’s Bono Vandalizing an Iconic Work of SF Public Art

A little over 35 years ago, on Nov. 11, 1987, the singer of what was then the biggest rock group in the world, vandalized Vaillancourt Fountain at Justin Herman Plaza (now Embarcadero Plaza) in front of an estimated 20,000 people. Jay Blakesberg, contributing photographer to The Standard, was there to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Richard Lohmann's ghost story of maritime San Francisco

The photographer Richard Lohmann loves the lost world of San Francisco’s maritime landscapes. A stunning exhibit of his black-and-white photographs showing at Canessa Gallery depict rotting dry docks and the bare bones of ancient shipwrecks. The photos tell a poetic story about a civilization that once made The City a thriving center for global trade and international transportation. Lohmann talks Saturday afternoon about the origins of his project, which received...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Local artist Paul Madonna severely injured in collision

Paul Madonna, a high profile San Francisco author and visual artist, was severely injured in a head-on collision on Sunday while coming home from his studio, according to a GoFundMe established by his friend and colleague Kathryn Patterson on Monday. Madonna was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition as of Monday morning. He will require wheelchair ramps while he recovers. The donation page can be found here. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
A Wedding Behind the Walls of San Quentin

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. On this week's show, we're sharing an episode of the KALW podcast Uncuffed, which is made by inmate journalists at Solano State Prison and San Quentin State Prison. A prison might not be the first...
SAN QUENTIN, CA
Just Wait Until You See the ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ House Now

Perched majestically on the corner of Broadway and Steiner in San Francisco’s tony Pacific Heights neighborhood sits a welcoming—and instantly familiar—Victorian home, complete with its two turrets and four stacked bow windows. “What a lovely home you have,” exclaims Euphegenia Doubtfire, a British nanny and the family’s new housekeeper, as she gets the grand tour. “Oh, it reeks of taste…isn’t this lovely, dear.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA

Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
PLEASANTON, CA
Pacifica surfer dies at Linda Mar Beach

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A surfer died at a popular surf spot in Pacifica despite heroic actions from good Samaritans, police said Thursday. The incident happened at 2:48 p.m. on November 6 at Linda Mar Beach, also known as Pacifica State Beach. Witnesses on the beach saw two surfers who appeared to be struggling in […]
PACIFICA, CA
SF residential fire displaces three people

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Three people were displaced when a fire broke out in a San Francisco residence Saturday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The 2-alarm fire at 1846 43rd Ave. was reported at 7:23 p.m. One person was taken to a local emergency room. KRON On is streaming news live now […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mountain lion seen in Pacifica, police urge awareness

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — The Pacifica Police Department is urging residents to be aware of their surroundings after a mountain lion was spotted in the area Monday morning. The animal was seen at a distance on the hills behind the 600 block of Crespi Drive, according to a social media post from Pacifica PD. No […]
PACIFICA, CA
Marin 911: He went postal (literally)

Going Postal: A homeless man took a 7-foot fence post off a road divider and was carrying it around on Bridgeway. He was described as 40-ish with “messy” hair. And, of course, there is that 7-foot post he’s carrying. Burglary: A resident on Gate 5 Road noticed...
SAUSALITO, CA

