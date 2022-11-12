Lewiston girls can’t sustain energy level in season opener

Host Lewiston went on several runs in its 59-51 season-opening nonleague loss to Mountain View on Friday but never could quite seal the deal.

“I thought we came out with a lot of energy and effort against a really good Mountain View team,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “They were on the floor hustling and that was a good thing to see and as we analyze things (on) film, there’s going to be a lot of good things we can take away from this.”