Fairfield, CT

Bakersfield Californian

Boston University and Hartford to meet for out-of-conference contest

Hartford Hawks (1-2) at Boston University Terriers (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston University Terriers take on the Hartford Hawks in non-conference play. Boston University finished 22-13 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Terriers averaged 11.9 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second chance points and 3.9 bench points last season.
BOSTON, MA
Fordham 79, New Hampshire 61

NEW HAMPSHIRE (2-1) Daniels 4-10 8-10 16, Tutic 7-15 4-4 18, Woodyard 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 3-17 1-1 8, Herasme 1-7 0-0 2, Derry 2-9 0-0 4, Lopez 2-3 1-2 6, Willeman 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 2-3 0-0 5, Sunderland 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-69 14-17 61. FORDHAM (2-1) K.Moore...
DURHAM, NH
Marist visits Lehigh following Gardner's 24-point performance

Marist Red Foxes (1-1) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-2) BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Patrick Gardner scored 24 points in Marist's 78-75 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats. Lehigh went 9-7 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Mountain Hawks shot 44.7% from the field...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
McCollum leads Siena against Army after 20-point performance

Army Black Knights (1-1) at Siena Saints (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts the Army Black Knights after Javian McCollum scored 20 points in Siena's 75-62 win against the Albany (NY) Great Danes. Siena finished 15-14 overall last season while going 8-5 at home. The Saints averaged 66.3 points per game...
ALBANY, NY
LIU plays Marquette following Maletic's 20-point outing

Long Island Sharks (1-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits the Marquette Golden Eagles after Marko Maletic scored 20 points in LIU's 111-50 victory against the Mount Saint Vincent Dolphins. Marquette finished 13-3 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 74.0...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Seton Hall hosts Iowa after Murray's 22-point outing

Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Seton Hall Pirates after Kris Murray scored 22 points in Iowa's 112-71 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Seton Hall finished 21-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pirates averaged...
IOWA CITY, IA

