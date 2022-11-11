ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonial Beach, VA

mocoshow.com

Firepan Korean BBQ Soft Opening Today

Back in April of 2021, we let you know that Firepan KBBQ started construction at the old Pete’s New Haven Style Pizza location at 962 Wayne Avenue Suite L-B in Downtown Silver Spring. Firepan had its Montgomery County ABS alcohol license hearing on November 4, 2021 previously announced an August 1st, 2022 opening date on its website, which was pushed back several times Not to worry, as Source of the Spring reports the restaurant is holding its soft opening today (Saturday, November 12).
SILVER SPRING, MD
theburn.com

The Human Bean officially opens in Sterling next week

A new drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop is ready for prime time. The Human Bean will officially launch its Sterling location next Wednesday, November 16. The Burn first broke the news about The Human Bean’s local plans back in May 2021. According to the company’s website, it’s the first location for the brand in Virginia.
STERLING, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
fb101.com

Make an Immediate Beeline to this Diner

Bread & Water Company is quietly becoming a major force in the landscape of Alexandria dining. The group, consisting of partners Markos Panas, Chef Noelie Rickey, Doug Abedje and culinary consultant/exec chef Patrick Tanyag are making their mark. This diverse group of professionals has developed concepts that are garnering accolades and delighting the DMV from VA to Capitol One Arena.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Cozy Nights: Alexandria's Restaurant with Fireplaces

It’s firepit and fireplace season in Alexandria, and Alexandria’s restaurants are ready to welcome you to a cozy fire with holiday drinks and warm snacks. Here are just a few of Alexandria’s best restaurants with fireplaces and cozy corners. CHART HOUSE. Waterfront, Cameron Street, Old Town. One...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washingtonian.com

A Maryland-Themed Wedding With a Fall Color Palette

Mary Beth and Alex held the ultimate Maryland-themed wedding in DC. At the Andrew Mellon Auditorium, the pair exchanged vows underneath an autumn-inspired chuppah, (which they later converted into a photo booth), and then found subtle ways to pay homage to their Maryland roots (including a grapefruit crush bar!) throughout their October celebration, which was designed in a fall color palette.
MARYLAND STATE
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Veteran-Owned Glamping Business Reconnects People with Nature and Each Other

Glamping isn’t your parents’ version of camping. Instead of small tents, sleeping bags on the cold ground and the light of a campfire, think spacious structures, rugs, comfortable mattresses, pillows and string lights. This luxurious style of camping has blown up in recent years. It enables people to...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washingtonian.com

There’s a “Secret” New Peter Chang Restaurant in Fairfax

Famed Chinese chef Peter Chang just opened a high-profile restaurant, Chang Chang, his first in the District. But there’s another new Chang venture in Fairfax flying under the radar with a semi-secretive name: Lu Wei Peter Zhang, which quietly opened in September (thanks to Tyler Cowen’s guide for tipping us off).
FAIRFAX, VA
Washingtonian.com

This Magnificent Manor Is Located On One Of McLean’s Most Beautiful Streets

Breathtaking Georgian Manor sits at the top of the rise on prestigious Ballantrae Farm Drive, one of McLean’s most beautiful streets. Distinguished from outside by its stately portico, two sunrooms, and Palladian and dormer windows, this impressive residence is a study in grand architecture and timeless aesthetic appeal. Arrive by way of the gracious circular drive and prepare to be enveloped in an easy elegance.
MCLEAN, VA
whereverfamily.com

Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. Opens December 13

The Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. recently announced its opening on Dec. 13, allowing family travelers to experience mind-bending illusions, games and puzzles. As the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally, tickets are now available for purchase. Exhibits are in the final stages of construction, with the new museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Cook Out officially opens in Manassas Park

MANASSAS, Va. — The wait is finally over!. A regional fast-food chain popular in Southern states has open its first Northern Virginia location in Manassas Park on Nov. 4. The Cook Out is located in 8502 Centreville, Road, Manassas Park, Virginia, 20111. The new location sits on Route 28 near Manassas Drive, right by a Sheetz gas station.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
NBC Washington

Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert

A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

“Wakanda Forever” Features a Scene in Alexandria

Just a day after we learned that Diane Lockhart is moving to DC, now comes word of another local pop-culture moment: Alexandria, Virginia, features in the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Insider reports, the characters Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) travel to the DC suburb to seek out CIA officer Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC

