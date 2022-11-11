Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traffic signals will be added at Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford this weekWatchful EyeStafford, VA
Free-for-all RAM clinic offering health, medical & dental services in Warsaw this weekendWatchful EyeWarsaw, VA
Prepare for nighttime traffic stops on Rt. 17 in StaffordWatchful EyeStafford, VA
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist DestinationTravel MavenFredericksburg, VA
Related
mocoshow.com
Firepan Korean BBQ Soft Opening Today
Back in April of 2021, we let you know that Firepan KBBQ started construction at the old Pete’s New Haven Style Pizza location at 962 Wayne Avenue Suite L-B in Downtown Silver Spring. Firepan had its Montgomery County ABS alcohol license hearing on November 4, 2021 previously announced an August 1st, 2022 opening date on its website, which was pushed back several times Not to worry, as Source of the Spring reports the restaurant is holding its soft opening today (Saturday, November 12).
Richmond pie maker Joyebells grows into a national brand
Joye B. Moore first started her business by selling the sweet potato pie recipe designed by her great-great-great grandmother, the last person in the family to have been born into slavery.
theburn.com
The Human Bean officially opens in Sterling next week
A new drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop is ready for prime time. The Human Bean will officially launch its Sterling location next Wednesday, November 16. The Burn first broke the news about The Human Bean’s local plans back in May 2021. According to the company’s website, it’s the first location for the brand in Virginia.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
fb101.com
Make an Immediate Beeline to this Diner
Bread & Water Company is quietly becoming a major force in the landscape of Alexandria dining. The group, consisting of partners Markos Panas, Chef Noelie Rickey, Doug Abedje and culinary consultant/exec chef Patrick Tanyag are making their mark. This diverse group of professionals has developed concepts that are garnering accolades and delighting the DMV from VA to Capitol One Arena.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Cozy Nights: Alexandria's Restaurant with Fireplaces
It’s firepit and fireplace season in Alexandria, and Alexandria’s restaurants are ready to welcome you to a cozy fire with holiday drinks and warm snacks. Here are just a few of Alexandria’s best restaurants with fireplaces and cozy corners. CHART HOUSE. Waterfront, Cameron Street, Old Town. One...
Check off your holiday shopping list at the Hermitage High School craft fair
Get a start on your holiday shopping this weekend and support a local school school with the Hermitage High School craft fair.
Washingtonian.com
A Maryland-Themed Wedding With a Fall Color Palette
Mary Beth and Alex held the ultimate Maryland-themed wedding in DC. At the Andrew Mellon Auditorium, the pair exchanged vows underneath an autumn-inspired chuppah, (which they later converted into a photo booth), and then found subtle ways to pay homage to their Maryland roots (including a grapefruit crush bar!) throughout their October celebration, which was designed in a fall color palette.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Veteran-Owned Glamping Business Reconnects People with Nature and Each Other
Glamping isn’t your parents’ version of camping. Instead of small tents, sleeping bags on the cold ground and the light of a campfire, think spacious structures, rugs, comfortable mattresses, pillows and string lights. This luxurious style of camping has blown up in recent years. It enables people to...
theburn.com
Morning Mystery: Is the Whole Foods store in Reston making a move?
It’s been awhile since we had a good Morning Mystery and this one takes us over to Fairfax County. There’s a possibility that the Whole Foods Market in Reston is going to move — but so far, there is no official confirmation. Regular readers will recall that...
Washingtonian.com
There’s a “Secret” New Peter Chang Restaurant in Fairfax
Famed Chinese chef Peter Chang just opened a high-profile restaurant, Chang Chang, his first in the District. But there’s another new Chang venture in Fairfax flying under the radar with a semi-secretive name: Lu Wei Peter Zhang, which quietly opened in September (thanks to Tyler Cowen’s guide for tipping us off).
Washingtonian.com
This Magnificent Manor Is Located On One Of McLean’s Most Beautiful Streets
Breathtaking Georgian Manor sits at the top of the rise on prestigious Ballantrae Farm Drive, one of McLean’s most beautiful streets. Distinguished from outside by its stately portico, two sunrooms, and Palladian and dormer windows, this impressive residence is a study in grand architecture and timeless aesthetic appeal. Arrive by way of the gracious circular drive and prepare to be enveloped in an easy elegance.
whereverfamily.com
Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. Opens December 13
The Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. recently announced its opening on Dec. 13, allowing family travelers to experience mind-bending illusions, games and puzzles. As the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally, tickets are now available for purchase. Exhibits are in the final stages of construction, with the new museum...
Cook Out officially opens in Manassas Park
MANASSAS, Va. — The wait is finally over!. A regional fast-food chain popular in Southern states has open its first Northern Virginia location in Manassas Park on Nov. 4. The Cook Out is located in 8502 Centreville, Road, Manassas Park, Virginia, 20111. The new location sits on Route 28 near Manassas Drive, right by a Sheetz gas station.
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
NBC Washington
Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
Washingtonian.com
“Wakanda Forever” Features a Scene in Alexandria
Just a day after we learned that Diane Lockhart is moving to DC, now comes word of another local pop-culture moment: Alexandria, Virginia, features in the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Insider reports, the characters Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) travel to the DC suburb to seek out CIA officer Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).
Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
NBC Washington
Fredericksburg's Oldest African American Families Learn Their Ancestry Through DNA Project
The ancestral roots of the ten oldest African American families in Fredericksburg, Virginia, were revealed Friday as part of a project created to recognize the city's Black residents. Representatives of families with deep roots in Virginia gathered together on the auditorium stage at James Monroe High School. They submitted their...
Elevator issues at this man's Richmond apartment have left him stranded inside
Residents at the Richmond Dairy Apartments say they are beyond frustrated with constant elevator issues.
Comments / 0