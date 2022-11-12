ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

FGCU visits No. 11 Tennessee following Anderson's 22-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers after Zach Anderson scored 22 points in FGCU's 105-61 victory against the Ave Maria Gyrenes. Tennessee went 27-8 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bakersfield Californian

Colorado State plays South Carolina on 3-game win streak

Colorado State Rams (3-0) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Rams take on South Carolina. South Carolina finished 18-13 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Gamecocks averaged 71.0 points per game last season,...
FORT COLLINS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy