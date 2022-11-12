ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Bakersfield Californian

Monmouth Hawks take on the Norfolk State Spartans on 3-game slide

Norfolk State Spartans (2-2) at Monmouth Hawks (0-3) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth heads into the matchup with Norfolk State as losers of three straight games. Monmouth finished 9-5 at home last season while going 21-13 overall. The Hawks shot 41.8% from the...
NORFOLK, VA
Bakersfield Californian

Felton leads East Carolina against Hampton after 23-point game

Hampton Pirates (1-1) at East Carolina Pirates (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts the Hampton Pirates after RJ Felton scored 23 points in East Carolina's 77-57 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose. East Carolina went 15-15 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The East Carolina...
GREENVILLE, NC

