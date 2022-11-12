ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

WAKE FOREST 68, UTAH VALLEY 65, OT

Percentages: FG .333, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 4-31, .129 (Darthard 3-7, McClanahan 1-1, Alford 0-2, Nield 0-2, Ceaser 0-3, Harmon 0-3, Small 0-4, Woodbury 0-9). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bandaogo 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury). Turnovers: 10 (Harmon 3, Woodbury 3, Bandaogo 2, Darthard, Nield). Steals:...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WEST VIRGINIA 75, MOREHEAD STATE 57

Percentages: FG .400, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Thomas 2-4, Redding 1-2, Thelwell 1-5, Wolfe 0-1, Freeman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Thelwell, Thomas). Turnovers: 20 (Wolfe 6, Freeman 3, Gross 3, Bryan 2, Maughmer 2, Scott 2, Thelwell, Thomas). Steals: 6 (Wolfe 2,...
MOREHEAD, KY
AKRON 65, MORGAN STATE 59

Percentages: FG .358, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Burke 4-9, McCullough 1-1, Turner 1-2, Hobbs 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Lawson 0-2, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnamene 2, Burke, McCullough, Miller, Turner). Turnovers: 15 (Burke 6, Djonkam 2, Hobbs 2, Thomas 2, McCullough, Miller,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Dennis leads Toledo against Oakland after 23-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2) at Toledo Rockets (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Rayj Dennis scored 23 points in Toledo's 93-85 victory against the UAB Blazers. Toledo finished 26-8 overall with a - record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets shot 47.9% from the...
TOLEDO, OH
RHODE ISLAND 74, STONY BROOK 64

Percentages: FG .370, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Stephenson-Moore 3-7, Roberts 1-1, Policelli 1-6, Onyekonwu 0-1, Pettway 0-4, Sarvan 0-10). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Fitzmorris). Turnovers: 7 (Onyekonwu 2, Policelli 2, Fitzmorris, Roberts, Sarvan). Steals: 6 (Policelli 2, Muratori, Onyekonwu, Sarvan, Stephenson-Moore). Technical Fouls:...
PAWTUCKET, RI
OLE MISS 70, CHATTANOOGA 58

Percentages: FG .362, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (A.Caldwell 2-2, D.White 2-4, Stephens 2-4, Johnson 2-6, Davis 2-10, Brady 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stephens 2). Turnovers: 12 (Robinson 3, Stephens 3, A.Caldwell 2, Johnson 2, Alexis, D.White). Steals: 11 (A.Caldwell 3, D.White 3,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CLEMSON 81, USC UPSTATE 70

Percentages: FG .522, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Bailey 3-4, Gainey 2-5, Surratt 1-2, Rideau 0-1, Smith 0-1, Broadnax 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Langlais, Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Bailey 2, Broadnax 2, Gainey 2, Surratt 2, Langlais, N'diaye, Rideau, Smith). Steals: 4 (Bailey, Broadnax,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Coleman leads Ball State against Omaha after 29-point game

Ball State Cardinals (1-1) at Omaha Mavericks (1-2) BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits the Omaha Mavericks after Jarron Coleman scored 29 points in Ball State's 83-71 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores. Omaha went 4-9 at home a season ago while going 5-25 overall. The Mavericks averaged 69.6 points per...
OMAHA, NE
NORTHWESTERN 75, GEORGETOWN 63

Percentages: FG .403, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Audige 4-9, Beran 3-6, Berry 3-8, Buie 2-6, Barnhizer 1-2, Roper 1-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Beran 2, Nicholson 2). Turnovers: 14 (Buie 5, Beran 3, Nicholson 2, Roper 2, Audige, Barnhizer). Steals: 6 (Barnhizer 4,...
GEORGETOWN, CA
NO. 13 AUBURN 89, WINTHROP 65

Percentages: FG .361, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Lane 3-7, Harrison 1-1, Claxton 1-2, McMahon 1-5, McKelvy 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Hightower 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Claxton, M.Moore, Talford). Turnovers: 11 (Talford 4, Wilson 3, Claxton, Fleming, Hightower, McMahon). Steals: 5 (Fleming, Harrison, Lane,...
AUBURN, CA
MARYLAND 76, BINGHAMTON 52

Percentages: FG .344, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Athuai 1-2, Hinckson 1-2, Gibson 1-5, Solomon 1-5, Falko 0-1, Petcash 0-1, Stewart 0-2, McGriff 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Akuwovo, Balogun, Gibson). Turnovers: 15 (Falko 3, Hinckson 2, McGriff 2, Petcash 2, Solomon 2, Stewart...
MARYLAND STATE
Vanderbilt 89, Temple 87, OT

VANDERBILT (1-2) Millora-Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Stute 7-12 0-0 21, Lawrence 2-3 1-2 5, Manjon 5-8 1-4 11, Wright 9-18 0-0 18, Robbins 9-11 2-3 20, Lewis 1-2 0-0 3, Ansong 2-5 0-1 4, Dia 1-5 0-0 3, Keeffe 0-0 0-0 0, Dort 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 38-70 4-11 89.
NASHVILLE, TN
Prairie View 70, Washington St. 59

WASHINGTON ST. (1-2) Gueye 0-6 4-4 4, Bamba 4-7 6-8 18, Houinsou 2-4 6-6 10, Mullins 2-7 2-2 7, Powell 2-7 0-0 5, Darling 2-5 2-2 6, Rosario 1-5 3-4 6, Diongue 1-2 1-3 3. Totals 14-43 24-29 59. PRAIRIE VIEW (3-0) Rasas 4-8 0-0 8, Douglas 11-20 2-2 26,...
WASHINGTON STATE
UNLV 60, NO. 21 DAYTON 52

Percentages: FG .364, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sharavjamts 4-6, Elvis 2-6, Brea 2-7, Amzil 0-3, Blakney 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Holmes). Turnovers: 23 (Elvis 6, Blakney 4, Holmes 4, Brea 3, Amzil 2, Camara 2, Sharavjamts 2). Steals: 8 (Sharavjamts 3, Blakney...
DAYTON, OH
Wright St. 80, Bowling Green 71

BOWLING GREEN (2-1) Agee 4-8 3-4 12, O'Neal 2-5 0-0 4, Ayers 9-17 3-4 22, Curtis 5-15 5-5 16, Metheny 1-8 0-0 3, Turner 3-7 1-2 8, Mills 3-6 0-1 6, Towns 0-3 0-0 0, Elsasser 0-0 0-0 0, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0, Lightfoot 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 12-16 71.

