Fairfax, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sessoms leads Coppin State against Tennessee Tech after 24-point game

Coppin State Eagles (2-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-2) BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Sam Sessoms scored 24 points in Coppin State's 75-68 victory against the Navy Midshipmen. Tennessee Tech finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The Golden...
UNLV rallies from 12 down to defeat No. 21 Dayton 60-52

LAS VEGAS (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 24 points to help rally UNLV from a 12-point deficit to beat No. 21 Dayton 60-52 on Tuesday night. This was UNLV’s first nonconference victory over a ranked opponent at home since defeating No. 3 Arizona 71-67 on Dec. 23, 2014.
UNLV 60, No. 21 Dayton 52

DAYTON (2-1) Camara 2-2 0-0 4, Holmes 1-5 0-0 2, Blakney 1-5 5-6 7, Elvis 6-11 2-3 16, Sharavjamts 4-6 2-2 14, Amzil 0-4 3-4 3, Brea 2-8 0-0 6, Nwokeji 0-1 0-0 0, Amaefule 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 12-15 52. UNLV (3-0) Muoka 0-3 1-4 1, Gilbert 6-9...
