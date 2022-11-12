ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Evie M.

This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind

The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WINTER PARK, FL
fox13news.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

What … just … happened 🥴

Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you think

A beautiful neighborhood in OrlandoEmens on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando, I knew nothing about the area. Obviously. But it would've done me well to do some research. I love my luxury apartment complex, but it is smack in the middle of the worst area of Orlando. Each time someone new comes to visit me, they always comment about why anyone would bother to put a luxury apartment complex in this part of town. I've had my car stolen, a man was caught doing terrible things in the elevator,and sometimes random people who don't live here will just walk in and ask you to use your phone charger. True story.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole

BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Emergency plane landing reported in Brevard County

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — An emergency plane landing was reported Monday in Brevard County. Officials say an aircraft emergency was reported around noon at Merritt Island Airport. A plane had been forced to land with damaged landing gear. Two people survived without injury.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
disneytips.com

Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
WESH

Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Volusia County coastline

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shocking WESH 2 drone video, which is available in its entirety above, shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole has had on the Volusia County coastline. Multiple homes suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Video shot by WESH 2's...

