FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
23-Year-Old Twins Electrocuted To Death During Hurricane Nicole With Baby In Car
During Hurricane Nicole in Orlando, Florida, 23-year-old twins tragically lost their lives after touching a live electrical wire. Khalil Sapp drove through Conway early on Thursday with his sister Kianna and her 1-year-old daughter Mylah. The tragedy occurred after they discovered the live cable.
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
What … just … happened 🥴
Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you think
A beautiful neighborhood in OrlandoEmens on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando, I knew nothing about the area. Obviously. But it would've done me well to do some research. I love my luxury apartment complex, but it is smack in the middle of the worst area of Orlando. Each time someone new comes to visit me, they always comment about why anyone would bother to put a luxury apartment complex in this part of town. I've had my car stolen, a man was caught doing terrible things in the elevator,and sometimes random people who don't live here will just walk in and ask you to use your phone charger. True story.
Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole
BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
Brevard couple ventures into TS Nicole’s fury to give birth to baby boy at hospital
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who braved Tropical Storm Nicole while in labor is spending Friday morning with her baby boy. Elissa Kissell gave birth to her son Asher early Thursday morning. She was scheduled to undergo a cesarean section to give birth next week. However, her contractions...
Homeowner, 6 dogs escape electrical house fire in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters in Daytona Beach responded to a raging house fire Sunday morning. Crews were called around 6:39 a.m. for reports of an active fire at a home on Garden Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an active blaze at the single-story house. The front half...
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
Half-dozen Brevard properties deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, beach manager says
MELBOURNE, BEACH, Fla. – Amanda Massachessi is worrying more than ever after a hurricane. Her family shared video from their Shell Street beach house five years ago after Hurricane Irma, where storm surge washed sand away up to their deck. Now, Massachessi says the erosion is even worse because...
Daytona condos, hotels at risk of collapsing ahead of Hurricane landfall
Officials confirmed 12 structures in Volusia County were at risk of collapsing as Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning.
5 deaths in Florida attributed to Nicole, officials say
Hurricane Nicole has been blamed for at least five deaths in Florida.
Future of Daytona Beach Shores business uncertain after damage from Ian, and now Nicole
The cleanup in Volusia County has officially started for residents and businesses that found themselves in the path of Hurricane Nicole. Carmine's Beachside Pizzeria was already recovering from Hurricane Ian when Nicole hit early Thursday. Investor James Brogno says the latest storm put the rebuilding effort back on square one.
Emergency plane landing reported in Brevard County
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — An emergency plane landing was reported Monday in Brevard County. Officials say an aircraft emergency was reported around noon at Merritt Island Airport. A plane had been forced to land with damaged landing gear. Two people survived without injury.
‘There’s no beach at all’: Brevard County dealing with ‘significant’ erosion following Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is dealing with what officials are calling “significant” erosion on its coastline following Hurricane Nicole. Images from up and down the county’s coastline show shrinking beaches and damage to the sand dunes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida
Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
Shocking drone video shows storm destruction along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Shocking WESH 2 drone video, which is available in its entirety above, shows the full impact Tropical Storm Nicole has had on the Volusia County coastline. Multiple homes suffered erosion that was so bad they will need to be condemned. Video shot by WESH 2's...
