Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Manchester City Boss Gives Evidence In Mendy Trial
Manchester City manager has given evidence at Benjamin Mendy’s rape trial, explaining that Mendy was a ‘really good boy,’ but he also didn’t know Mendy’s life. French defender Mendy has been charged with seven counts of rape, one attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six girls, having been cleared of one count of rape in September.
SB Nation
How Cristiano Ronaldo went from Manchester United hero, to burning the club to the ground
If you thought Russell Wilson was the worst signing in recent memory, well, you obviously haven’t kept tabs on what’s happened with Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. A once heralded return to Old Trafford has now become the team’s worst nightmare, and it’s worse than you could ever possibly imagine.
SB Nation
Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Garnacho nets last-gasp winner at Craven Cottage
Alejandro Garnacho was the hero as Manchester United recorded a 2-1 victory over Fulham in their final Premier League fixture before the World Cup. The Argentinian teenager came off the bench to net a last-gasp winning goal, after Christian Eriksen’s first-half opener was cancelled out by a Dan James equaliser midway through the second.
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
David de Gea - 7 Was solid in goal for most of the game. Could’ve done better for the goal, but he was good for the most part. Struggled a bit at the start, grew into the game, but was out of the picture for Fulham’s goal. Just needs to work on his timing: when to commit, and when to hold off. He’ll come good.
SB Nation
Why Are Leicester City Suddenly Good?
Leicester City started the season poorly. How poorly? The defence was the worst in the top four flights of English football. We had amassed a grand total of 1 point from the first 7 matches, Somehow, Brendan Rodgers wasn’t sacked, but there was no lack of voices calling for it. Things were bad enough that people were writing what amounted to eulogies for a club that had been held up as the model for other clubs until recently.
SB Nation
USMNT roster’s 2 biggest strengths and 2 biggest weaknesses in World Cup
The dust has settled on a dramatic World Cup roster release for the United States that saw a few surprises. Now that the 26-player squad has been decided, we have a clear picture of what the team will look like when they take the field against Wales in their opening game on Nov. 21.
SB Nation
Chelsea at the 2022 World Cup: Group A & Group B
The 2022 FIFArce World Cup is just around the corner, and since there isn’t much else happening, we’re going to be watching right along. A good portion of Chelsea’s squad will be partaking, representing their various nations, which could help add some rooting interest, if you’re otherwise uninterested in All-Star exhibitions tinged with a ultra-nationalism, sportswashing, corruption, and some human rights violations for good measure, too.
SB Nation
Robbo Picks Salah as Best Signing He’s Seen at Liverpool
Andy Robertson joined YouTube football podcast Pitch Side for an interview, and he was spitting opinions, including naming Divock Origi as the worst-dressed Liverpool FC player, and Jordan Henderson as best-dressed. He was then asked who the best signing for Liverpool he’s seen since he joined. This is what he...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Claret & Blue Army!
It certainly wasn’t the start we were hoping for, but what did the lads make of the come-from-behind win away at the Amex Stadium?. More importantly, what does securing the first away win of the season and doing so after trailing very early on in the match mean for this squad and the mentality that Unai Emery is trying to build?
SB Nation
Eden Hazard opens door to Real Madrid exit after 3.5-year injury nightmare
It can be hard to truly appreciate greatness in the moment it’s happening. Only after the fact do we often reflect and properly assess what we might have seen or experienced. And when we look back on the past decade of Chelsea Football Club, it becomes increasingly clear just how lucky and privileged we were to witness the best of Eden Hazard.
SB Nation
Neil Bath promoted to Director of Football Development and Operations at Chelsea
There’s barely a handful of pictures in the Getty Images database, especially from the last ten years of Neil Bath, Chelsea’s Head of Youth Development since 2011, but that certainly doesn’t reflect his importance to the club or the Academy, which he’s led since 2004. And...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United are currently fifth in the table, boasting 23 points from their opening 13 matches, while Fulham occupies ninth, having picked up 19 points from their first 14 games during a strong start. Man United recorded a 2-1 victory over Fulham when they last traveled to Craven Cottage in...
SB Nation
Manchester City: World Cup Primer
Manchester City will have a total of 16 players on the rosters for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter. That marks the largest contribution by any club, Today, let’s take a look at who is on the teams and even make some predictions. Argentina, Julian Alvarez. A...
SB Nation
Mason Mount promises Chelsea will be at a ‘higher level’ after the World Cup
We’re a little over one-third of the way through the 2022-23 Premier League season, and Chelsea are down to eighth place. Not exactly where we want to be. Far from it. It’s our lowest position in table after 14 games since the Season That Must Not Be Named, when we were 14th at this point (and would drop lower still before turning things slightly around to finish 10th under interim management). Only bottom of the table Wolves have collected fewer points from their last five games (1) than our two (2).
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Mid-Season Review, Ilkay Interest, Rico Extension, and More...
It’s your Manchester City headline roundup from Sky Blue News! We’ll be on a Monday, Wednesday, and Friday schedule during the World Cup Break. Here’s your Monday dose of all the latest. Ilkay Gundogan pinpoints why Manchester City lost to Brentford - Jack Flintham - Manchester Evening...
SB Nation
Four Everton players headed to the World Cup
Four Everton standouts will be making the trip to Qatar in search of World Cup glory. The four players who Frank Lampard will be without for the next several weeks are Jordan Pickford (England), Conor Coady (England), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal), and Amadou Onana (Belgium). We take a look at how these four players fit in with their respective sides and if a trophy is on their horizon.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Borussia Dortmund Prepared to Sell Jude Bellingham Next Summer
After refusing to consider the sale of Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2022 after they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund will be prepared to sell the 19-year-old England international midfielder in the summer of 2023. That’s the latest this week following an appearance by Dortmund CEO...
SB Nation
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs stadium scran
Well, that was certainly an exciting match. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Leeds United on Saturday in both clubs’ last Premier League match before the winter break to accommodate the World Cup. It was certainly a fun one for the neutrals, and also (I guess) for Tottenham fans — Spurs went down three times to Leeds, but battled back, and thanks to two late goals from Rodrigo Bentancur came away with a thrilling 4-3 win. The result keeps Spurs in the top four in the Premier League table until December, and that should feel pretty good.
SB Nation
Anger boils over in Brazil between Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez
George Russell secured the win in Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, holding off his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton for the first F1 victory of his career. However, frustration between a pair of teammates might be the bigger story as the F1 circuit packs up and leaves Interlagos behind. Red Bull...
Comments / 0