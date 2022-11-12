Read full article on original website
msuspartans.com
Ekh and Hagemann Steer Spartans Past Broncos Sunday
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Behind a barrage of 3-pointers, the Michigan State women's basketball team dominated Western Michigan, 97-49, on Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. MSU improves to 3-0 through its first three contests for the eighth-straight year, a record dating to the 2015-16 campaign. WMU falls to 0-2 so far this season. The Spartans have won all three game this season by at least 30 points.
msuspartans.com
Volleyball Returns to Win Column with Sweep of Northwestern
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State volleyball broke back into the win column on Saturday night in the Breslin Center, defeating Northwestern, who is receiving votes in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, by a final score of 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-14). Senior middle blocker Emma Monks had a career night with a career-best 11 kills.
msuspartans.com
Spartans Sweep No. 10 Buckeyes for Fourth Straight Win
East Lansing – Michigan State won its fourth straight game and remained undefeated in five straight with a 4-3 victory over No. 10/11 Ohio State on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena. The Spartans (8-3-1, 4-1-1 B1G) have compiled 14 points thus far in Big Ten play – one...
msuspartans.com
Caffey Surpasses 100 Career Wins in Defeat of Presbyterian
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – Following a historic performance the night before, the Michigan State wrestling team completed its dominant weekend in the Carolinas with a 46-3 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose on the campus of Summerville High School, logging a win in the main event at the 2022 Lowcountry Brawl.
msuspartans.com
Post-Game Quotes: Rutgers
Thanks for coming out. Just a really good team win for us. Just really proud of our players, the coaches and all the staff. We remained focused. We had really good intentional focus throughout the week. Very good preparation. I give credit to Rutgers. That's a really tough, hard-nosed football team. [Rutgers head coach] Greg [Schiano] does a really good job with those guys on special teams, offense, defense. They have some really good players. They play hard and it's physical out there. It was November Big Ten football. We had good football weather and we celebrate our veterans this weekend. Just happy to get the job done. Get the win. We have a 24-hour rule, so we'll come back tomorrow ready to keep chopping. We did some good things today. It's important to finish strong. Play our best football in November. It's a sign of high character and a good football team to play their best down the stretch, and that's what we're aiming to do.
msuspartans.com
Spartans Set Multiple Program Records in Rout of Davidson
DAVIDSON, N.C. – Michigan State wrestling set multiple program records, including the most team points and largest margin of victory in school history on Friday, as the Spartans registered a 52-0 result over the Davidson Wildcats inside John M. Belk Arena. MSU climbs to 1-0 following its largest scoring...
msuspartans.com
Spartans Win Second Straight, Top Rutgers, 27-21
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne threw two touchdown passes and kicker Ben Patton added two fourth quarter field goals as the Spartans beat Rutgers, 27-21, on Saturday afternoon in front of 63,267 at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State improves to 5-5 overall (3-4 Big...
msuspartans.com
Spartans Fall to Illinois in Close Battle
Box Score EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State volleyball fell to Illinois in a close battle on Friday night in the Breslin Center, losing 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-22) by just a combined seven points across three sets. The match featured 28 tied instances and 11 lead changes. MSU was...
