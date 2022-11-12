Thanks for coming out. Just a really good team win for us. Just really proud of our players, the coaches and all the staff. We remained focused. We had really good intentional focus throughout the week. Very good preparation. I give credit to Rutgers. That's a really tough, hard-nosed football team. [Rutgers head coach] Greg [Schiano] does a really good job with those guys on special teams, offense, defense. They have some really good players. They play hard and it's physical out there. It was November Big Ten football. We had good football weather and we celebrate our veterans this weekend. Just happy to get the job done. Get the win. We have a 24-hour rule, so we'll come back tomorrow ready to keep chopping. We did some good things today. It's important to finish strong. Play our best football in November. It's a sign of high character and a good football team to play their best down the stretch, and that's what we're aiming to do.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO