How have Oregon crops fared this year?

Corn, sugar beet numbers are forecasted to decline year over year, as is egg production, but alfalfa numbers are expected to increase

The irrigation waters have stopped flowing and the cold weather is turning vegetation throughout Crook County different fall shades.

Amidst the conclusion of the growing season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its recent Agri-Facts data, which highlights the performance of a variety of different crops throughout the Pacific Northwest. Among the data compiled are statistics on milk and egg production as well as crops like alfalfa, corn and sugar beets.

In Oregon, the production of several crops and commodities is expected to decline compared to the previous year. Milk production in September 2021 was 214 million pounds and dropped slightly to 212 million pounds for September 2022. Egg production in Oregon decreased from 50.9 million eggs in September 2021 to 50.4 million in September 2022.

In Oregon, there were fewer egg layers, about 2.026 million, in 2021, but that number dropped to 1.941 million in 2022. However, the number of eggs per layer increased from 2,512 per hundred layers in 2021 to 2,597 per hundred in 2022.

Corn and sugar beet production is forecasted to decline in Oregon in 2022. The number of acres of corn planted dropped from 95,000 in 2021 to a forecasted 75,000 in 2022. The area harvested is likewise forecasted to decline 55,000 acres in 2021 to 40,000 acres in 2022.

Sugar beets are expected to follow a similar pattern, the area planted dropping from 10,500 acres in 2021 to a projected 9,500 acres in 2022. Area harvested is expected to drop from 10,400 acres to 8,000 acres. The yield per acre, however, is expected to go unchanged (37.9 units) but production is expected to drop from 394,000 units in 2021 to 303,000 units in 2022.

Most alfalfa and other hay numbers by contrast are forecasted to increase. In Oregon, the amount of area harvested for alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures for hay declined, dropping from 400,000 acres in 2021 to 370,000 acres in 2022. However, the yield per acre rose from 3.4 units to 4.2 and production rose from 1.36 million units in 2021 to 1.554 million units in 2022.

USDA reported that the area harvested for "other hay" rose in the past year from 490,000 acres to 600,000 acres. The yield per acre rose 2.2 units in 2021 to 2.3 units this year, while production climbed 1.078 million units to 1.38 million units.