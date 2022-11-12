ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

A look at Tennessee vs. Mizzou football on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Here is a look at the No. 5 Tennessee Vols vs. Missouri football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange. Check out Missouri vs. Tennessee Vols football video highlights, live updates and score on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KPVI Newschannel 6

MU senior Hanson selected to NCAA Championships

Missouri cross country’s Marquette Hanson was selected to the NCAA Championships, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced Saturday. The senior from Warrensburg finished 11th at the NCAA Midwest Regional, finishing the 10,000-meter race in 29 minutes, 48.9 seconds....
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy