Saraland, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama 181 in Fairhope blocked after crash involving garbage truck

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck that caught on fire occurred just before 5 a.m. today and has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 181 between Baldwin County 48 and Bay Meadows Avenue in Fairhope is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot while sitting on her front porch: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman sitting on her front porch at Oaklawn Homes in Mobile was shot Monday night, according to Mobile Police. Police said the victim was sitting on her front porch when she heard gunshots ring out. When she stood up to run inside her home, she was grazed by a bullet. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 juveniles lost in woods found safe, Silverhill PD says

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - Two missing juveniles lost in some woods in Silverhill over the weekend have been found safe, according to the Silverhill police chief. It was at 6:25 p.m. Sunday when the Silverhill Fire Department was dispatched to assist the the Silverhill Police Department in finding the two missing juveniles lost in a wooded area. After an intense search, the lost juveniles were located, received medical treatment and were reunited with their families.
SILVERHILL, AL
WKRG News 5

Foley Police: 2 men dead in suspected murder/suicide in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police said two men are dead following what appears to be a murder/suicide early Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post from the police department, officers responded to a reported suicide at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the 1600 block of North Pine Street. “Officers discovered a man with […]
FOLEY, AL
WSFA

Inmate killed in Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate who was serving a life sentence for a robbery in Mobile County was killed by another inmate at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility Tuesday. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kenneth Ray, 32, was taken to the infirmary after an inmate-on-inmate...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties

Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Joseph Timmons Jr.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. who Marshals said could be in possession of a handgun. Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. is wanted by […]
CHICKASAW, AL
