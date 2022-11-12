Read full article on original website
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out How
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday Market
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween fun
AL.com Power 25: Hoover, Theodore top rankings entering Round 3 of the playoffs
The top team in Class 7A and the top team in Class 6A also top this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings entering Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs. Class 7A Hoover, winners of 11 straight, is No. 1 again this week heading into its semifinal rematch against rival Thompson.
How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama Basketball at South Alabama
The Crimson Tide hits the road for the first time this season for a late tipoff in Mobile.
Mobile, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Mobile. The D'Iberville High School basketball team will have a game with UMS-Wright Preparatory School on November 14, 2022, 14:00:00. The Bayside Academy basketball team will have a game with Faith Academy on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
‘Lady in the Bay’ returns to south Alabama
She's been gone for more than two years but now the "Lady in the Water" at Barber Marina is back home.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama 181 in Fairhope blocked after crash involving garbage truck
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck that caught on fire occurred just before 5 a.m. today and has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 181 between Baldwin County 48 and Bay Meadows Avenue in Fairhope is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
utv44.com
Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce raids executed in Saraland, Grand Bay
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement raids were held Monday involving investigations into crimes against children in two Mobile communities. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tells us search warrants were executed at two locations Monday- One in Grand Bay, the other in Saraland. While they're not sharing details of...
When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
Kayak getaway: Three days on Alabama’s Upper Bartram Canoe Trail
See one little foot-long alligator basking in the sun, it’s cute. See two little alligators basking in the sun, it’s cute. See five little alligators basking in the sun and you start thinking about who might be running this daycare, and how it might be better to be somewhere else.
Squatters ordered to leave home on Hankins Middle School property in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the power, an Alabama Power worker slicing the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama lists eight Mobile County schools as ‘failing,’ but officials tout improvements
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s latest list of “failing” schools names eight in Mobile County, but officials highlighted improvement by two schools that were on previous assessments. This is the first failing schools list in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mobile County list includes...
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
utv44.com
Semmes man taken into custody in Florida on warrant for making terrorist threats
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Saraland Police Department, a Semmes man has been taken into custody by the Escambia County Florida Sheriff's Office on a warrant for making Terrorist Threats. 30-year-old Justice Clyde Morgan was arrested on November 9th after threatening to kill a Saraland Public official...
School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus […]
Woman shot while sitting on her front porch: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman sitting on her front porch at Oaklawn Homes in Mobile was shot Monday night, according to Mobile Police. Police said the victim was sitting on her front porch when she heard gunshots ring out. When she stood up to run inside her home, she was grazed by a bullet. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 juveniles lost in woods found safe, Silverhill PD says
SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - Two missing juveniles lost in some woods in Silverhill over the weekend have been found safe, according to the Silverhill police chief. It was at 6:25 p.m. Sunday when the Silverhill Fire Department was dispatched to assist the the Silverhill Police Department in finding the two missing juveniles lost in a wooded area. After an intense search, the lost juveniles were located, received medical treatment and were reunited with their families.
Squatters on Alabama school property defy judge’s order to leave as power cut to trailer
Squatters living in a trailer on the property of an Alabama middle school are defying a judge’s order to leave as school district officials cut electricity to the trailer and police arrived on the scene, according to a report. Barry Yonker and Rodney Lott are supposed to be out...
Foley Police: 2 men dead in suspected murder/suicide in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police said two men are dead following what appears to be a murder/suicide early Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post from the police department, officers responded to a reported suicide at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the 1600 block of North Pine Street. “Officers discovered a man with […]
WSFA
Inmate killed in Donaldson Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate who was serving a life sentence for a robbery in Mobile County was killed by another inmate at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility Tuesday. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kenneth Ray, 32, was taken to the infirmary after an inmate-on-inmate...
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
Fugitive of the Week: Joseph Timmons Jr.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. who Marshals said could be in possession of a handgun. Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. is wanted by […]
