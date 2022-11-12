Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on BailLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
texashsfootball.com
Successful Week for Frisco District 6-5A as 3 Teams Advance
District 6-5A D1 had a nice week as three of the four teams advanced to the area round of the playoffs this weekend. The three wins were all decisive, but the road gets much tougher going forward. FRISCO REEDY VS DALLAS WT WHITE. The one seed Lions got the weekend...
Denton, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Cedar Hill High School teacher adds new meaning to the term 'winning'
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second time since Carlos Lynn became Cedar Hill High School's head football coach, the Longhorns did not make the playoffs. However, all he needs to do is take a stroll down the school hallway with his wife to put things in perspective."Watching her deal with the student frames the reality of what people go through every single day," Lynn said. "That helps you keep focus and no matter what you're dealing with, you keep moving and you stay positive."His wife, Antwanette Lynn, is a coach of a different kind, with a game plan...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11
Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
Mountain Mike’s Pizza coming to Lewisville
A national pizza chain hopes to open its first Texas location in Lewisville by the end of the year. Mountain Mike’s Pizza — known for its crispy curly pepperonis, mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily — recently announced that it’s coming to 4740 Hwy 121, Lewisville. The new restaurant will introduce Mountain Mike’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” to the Lone Star State and will feature the same family-friendly atmosphere guests have enjoyed for more than four decades at other locations around the country.
Did you win this jackpot? $550,000 winning Texas Lottery sold in Dallas
We're still waiting on another Dallas Cowboys win and as you know it isn't Sunday yet, but there's been a win in Dallas that's definitely worth a good amount of tickets to AT&T Stadium.
DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities
In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a Miami-based pizza restaurant, an Australian cafe in Bishop Arts, and an upscale cocktail lounge in Frisco. To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
fox4news.com
Dallas barber who inspired hundreds honored with Texas historical marker
DALLAS - A Texas historical marker was placed outside of Fair Park on Monday for Johnny Graham, founder of Graham's Barber Shops and Graham's Barber College. Johnny Graham died in 1990, but what he created continues and his work and name will always be remembered. "By his work and by...
Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
KHOU
Airshow crash: B-17 flies over Texas elementary school days before being involved in Dallas crash
Video shows a B-17 taking part in a Veterans Day flyover in Richmond, Texas prior to flying to Dallas. The B-17 went down during a mid-air collision two days later.
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
WFAA
Should we expect snow in North Texas?
Some parts of the U.S. are already seeing their first big snowfall of the season. WFAA's Mariel Ruiz explains the chance at snowfall for the DFW area.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Lake Ouachita and Hot Springs, Arkansas
The road trip from Dallas to Hot Springs and Lake Ouachita will feed curious minds and quench the explorers' thirst for adventure with endless activities and spaces. Anyone with the itch to escape the city will enjoy this nature-centric and delightfully educational road trip. The 290-mile road trip from Dallas...
territorysupply.com
13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
Watch: Dallas Road Rage Incident Results in a Shootout
Damn people – calm down. I have very little patience when it comes to dumb drivers. There’s nothing more frustrating than someone driving like they’re the only person on the road. So quite often, I find myself cussing other drivers under my breath. But that’s the key...
Downtown Rockwall wins award from Texas Downtown Association
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 14, 2022) – Since it was constructed, Siren Rock Brewery has become a sought after venue in Downtown Rockwall. And now the City of Rockwall has won an award for the project. Rockwall residents rallied to vote, and the Texas Downtown Association (TDA) awarded Siren Rock Brewery with the People’s Choice Best New Construction Project for 2022.
