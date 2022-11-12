Portland Pilots prevail over Portland State in frenzied basketball game

Pilots outscore Vikings by 25 from the foul line in 98-91 win on Friday at the Chiles Center.

Tyler Robertson scored 30 of his 32 points in the second half Friday, Nov. 11, helping the Portland Pilots prevail 98-91 over Portland State in a frenzied, intense men's basketball battle between the crosstown rivals at the Chiles Center.

The free-throw line was good to the Pilots, who improved to 3-0 by outscoring the Vikings by 25 points from the charity stripe. Robertson scored 22 of his 32 points from the line. His 22 makes and 24 attempts from the line both are Pilot single-game records.

Portland State coach Jase Coburn had trouble digesting those statistics.

"In my 10 years at Portland State, that's probably the biggest free-throw discrepancy I've ever seen," Coburn said.

Portland coach Shantay Legans said his team played through fouls against PSU's aggressive defending to earn the free throws.

"That's how (the Vikings) play. So the referees, early in the season that style of play sometimes gets whistled because officials are trying to take certain things out of the game," Legans said. "Now, maybe it comes February, March, and those don't get called as much. But early in the season that happens."

Cameron Parker, a Jesuit High grad who transferred to Portland State from Montana for his final season of college basketball, had 23 points and six assists in the Vikings' season opener.

Portland State led by as many as 11 points in the first half and Portland started the second-half fast to lead by as many as 11. But the game was tight most of the way, featuring 11 ties.

The last tie was broken when Chika Nduka scored a put-back chance for the Pilots with 2:29 left in the game. The Pilots extended their lead to six inside the last minute by converting four of six foul shots. On one late possession, the Vikings missed three 3-point shots while trailing by six.

Portland State (0-1) has 10 new players, though many of them have Division I basketball experience. Portland has a core of players who were with the Pilots last season. Legans said his team needed all of that experience to survive on Friday.

"That game there, I can promise you that last year (in a game like that) they beat us," Legans said.

The Pilots' coach relied on his core. Roberson played 34 minutes. Moses Wood had 15 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes before fouling out. Mike Meadows had 12 points, four assists and five rebounds in 36 minutes. Kristian Sjolund had 16 points in 32 minutes.

"You don't want to do that," Legans said. "But in a game like tonight, we had to go with those guys who understand what we had to do."

Robertson said he understood he needed to do more after scoring only two points in the first 20 minutes.

"Credit Mike Meadows," Robertson said, referring to Portland's starting point guard. "He wanted me to be aggressive coming out in the second half, so he was trying to find me as much as he could. And I also took a lot of responsibility for having a subpar first half as a leader on our group."

Six Vikings scored in double figures, but four fouled out and two others finished with four fouls as PSU was whistled 33 times. Hunter Woods, a 6-6 junior transfer from Elon, had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

As frustrating as the foul numbers were for Coburn, the coach saw plenty to build upon from his team.

"I thought our team battled. They were ready. You know, we were physical. We were tough. But this is game one, and we'll continue to get better," Coburn said. "I'm proud of the guys for the effort, but we just came up too short."

Friday's game started a stretch of four games in nine days for Portland State. The Viks visit Seattle U on Sunday, host Evergreen State on Wednesday and visit Oregon State on Nov. 19.

Portland hits the road for games Monday at Kent State and Thursday, Nov. 17, at Air Force before hosting Seattle U on Nov. 19.

