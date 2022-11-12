ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Canby, Molalla briefs

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xWuu_0j8GCDsq00 A look at events and activities planned for the coming weeks in the Canby, Molalla and surrounding areas

Molalla Adult Center slates dinner, auction

The Molalla Adult Community Center will hold a dinner and silent auction from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Foothills Campus, 122 Grange Ave.

There will be music from Alaina Fidanzo during this fundraiser for the adult center and senior planning.

Cost is $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

For more information, email cecily@foothillsonline.com or call Director Cecily Rose at 503-829-4214. Also check the website at www.molallaadultcenter.com.

Thanksgiving morning workout fundraiser set

This year's Turkey Grind Community Workout, put on by NW Fitness & Strength, will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24 at 112 Main St. in Molalla.

This will be a fundraiser for the Molalla Adult Community Center. The event is free, but a donation of $10 is suggested.

For more information, call 503-829-4405 or check the website at www.nwfitnessandstrength.com.

Canby Library offers swag-making classes

The Canby Public Library will present "Crafting for Adults" at 3 and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Participants will create a holiday swag using fresh greens.

Participants are asked to bring their own decorations and, if possible, a pair of clippers. To register, call 503-266-3394 or email hoferh@canbyoregon.gov.

Enter Canby's downtown snowman contest

Downtown Canby is getting ready for the fifth annual Snowman Contest. The event is open to all organizations, businesses and clubs. As always, the snowmen will be displayed downtown during December. To register to participate and vote for your favorite creations, go to www.hotroddreamworks.com/contest.aspx.

The deadline to enter is Nov. 21. Voting runs online from Dec. 2-25.

Holiday flea market set for Aurora

The annual Holiday Aurora Colony Flea Market will be Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, at the Aurora American Legion Hall. The event features antiques, handcrafted items, artisan creations, local producers, home goods and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0j8GCDsq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdNit_0j8GCDsq00

More homes sought for Christmas lights tour

The Friends of the Canby Public Library will hold its second annual Christmas Tour of Lights contest this year. The self-guided tour (map included with ticket purchase) runs from Dec. 1 to 27 with voting ending Dec. 28.

"This year the Friends want more residents and visitors to enjoy the festivities available in Canby, so we've expanded the tour and voting to the month of December," said event organizer Gayle Elizabeth.

The Friends are looking for more homes to be included on this year's tour. Participants can win a variety of prizes, and categories have been added this year, including Best Patriotic, Best Religious and Most Whimsical displays

Interested homeowners can complete a short online form at CanbyFOL@gmail.com.

Molalla church plans holiday production

The Molalla Nazarene Church will present its annual Christmas production on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4. Performances will be at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.

The presentation, titled "He Came," is a musical drama with dance performances. Admission is free; church is at 920 Shirley St. in Molalla.

More information is available at www.monaz.churchcenter.com or by calling 503-829-9339.

Annual Canby tree lighting set for Dec. 2

The 21st annual Light Up the Night will return to Canby's Wait Park on Friday, Dec. 2.

The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with a lighted parade that winds through downtown before finishing at Wait Park. The Canby Fire District will deliver Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be music, photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the winner of "Who Lights Up Canby" will flip the switch on the lighting display in the park.

To nominate someone, use the online nomination form at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LightCanby.

For more information, call 503-266-7001.

Molalla slates tree lighting

The Molalla Christmas tree lighting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will feature hot chocolate, cider, carols, a dance performance and other activities, including the arrival of Santa, courtesy of the Molalla Area Chamber of Commerce.

Canby Grove offers holiday cookie creation

The sixth annual Cookie Bake, part of Christmas at the Grove at the Canby Grove Christian Center, will run in two-hour blocks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 10, in the dining hall.

Sugar cookie dough is $45 for a 10-pound bag and gingerbread dough is $40 for a 5-pound bag. All dough must be purchased online before the event. Frosting also is available for purchase.

For more information and to purchase and reserve table space, go to www.christmasatthegrove.com/coookie-bake-at-the-grove.

Aurora wine, chocolate walk returns

The Aurora Wine and Chocolate Walk will be Dec. 3-4 downtown. Participants can walk through Aurora's historic district and sample artisan wines and locally made chocolate at more than 15 merchant locations. The walk runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Early bird tickets for $49 (for two) are available online at aurorawineandchocolate.com. Tickets also can be purchased at local shops and online for $59 (for two).

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Canby Herald

Canby Winter Fair set for December start

The action at the Clackamas County Event Center starts Dec. 2 and will feature something new this yearThe annual Winter Fair will return to the Clackamas County Event center for its third year, but it won't be coming alone. New this year will be a holiday market, which will be located inside the Main Pavilion building and will feature more than 25 local crafters and vendors showcasing gifts for everyone. Begin the evening with a little shopping, then head outside to take a stroll through the nearly half mile of more than 200,00 lights and scenes. Featuring a 166-foot walk-through...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby's lighting event around the corner

Nominees for the honor of lighting up Wait Park are now being sought for the Dec. 2 event in downtown CanbyThe City of Canby's 21st Annual Light Up the Night celebration is just around the corner. This year's event is Friday, Dec. 2, with a holiday parade at 6 p.m. and the official tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Photos with Santa will be available at 7 p.m. While the event's day and time are set, there is still some work to â€“ selecting the individual from the Canby community to light up Canby. Do you know someone "electric"...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby 99E road project about to kick off

ODOT has plenty of projects in store for the stretch of highway through Canby to improve flow, safety.A busy stretch of Highway 99E in Canby is about to get a facelift in a $20 million dollar project slated to kick off within the next week. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the project will add features to help with safety as residents and visitors visit businesses, travel home, bike, walk or take local transit within the area. Also on tap will be the installation of accessible sidewalk curb ramps at 10 intersections, as well as reconstruction of several segments...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Library presents sing-along event

Traditional folksongs of the winter holidays will be presented by Adam Miller, an old-school American troubadour.Folksinger and storyteller Adam Miller will return to the Canby Public Library to present a free sing-along program of well-known (and not so well-known) traditional folksongs of the winter holidays. The program begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the library, 220 N.E. Second Ave. in Canby. The program features carols for Christmas, the New Year and other winter holidays, from an American English-speaking folk tradition. "These delightful songs grew out of (and were used in) the old-time American Christmas --...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby leaf drop-off event coming in December

Weekday drop-off schedule through Dec. 22 is now available for Canby resident.Are freshly fallen, or perhaps wind-blown, leaves just staring at you from all over your yard? The city of Canby has a remedy you might be able to use. Canby's Public Works Department will hold a free leaf drop-off event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the public works facility, 1470 N. Territorial Road in Canby. Public Works will accept leaves only -- no sticks or yard debris. Loose leaves will be accepted from trailers or truck beds or bagged in biodegradable, paper bags. ...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

OSU Clackamas County Extension offers video for home canners

Helpful tutorial explains how to convert a dial gauge canner to a weighted gauge.OSU Clackamas County Extension Service Office located in Oregon City tests canning pressure gauges, but the location may not be convenient for folks living in the distant areas of the county. To address this challenge, the Family & Community Health Program produced a YouTube video that explains how to convert a dial gauge canner to a weighted gauge canner. "Making the conversion eliminates the need to rely on the dial gauge to ensure that the correct pressure has been reached inside the canner to ensure...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Center gets $600,000 grant for expansion

Murdock Charitable Trust cash will help more than quadruple the center's food storage capacityThe Canby Center team has ambitious plans for its expansion, and a $600,000 infusion from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust will push it toward the finish line. The project will add 11,500 square feet and a second floor to the center's existing 5,000-square-foot facility. The expansion will more than quadruple food storage space, as well as add space for classrooms and other programming. The center has served the community for 14 years. Before the pandemic, the center served around 60 families per week, but the ripple...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas Community College apprentice becomes role model

Aleah Davis, the only female machinist in the program statewide, hopes to set an example for other women and her two daughters.Advancing a career in the trade fields often requires an apprenticeship. Clackamas Community College partners with companies across the state to offer classroom experience to supplement what students are learning on the job and allow them to advance their careers. These programs range from two to four years depending on the requirements for the trade. After successful completion of the coursework and on-the-job training hours, students have the opportunity to earn a nationally recognized credential in their field, supporting...
OREGON CITY, OR
Canby Herald

Molalla to host TEDx event in 2023

Towns this size never get this kind of opportunity to host a conference that will offer fresh ideas, perspectiveUnique and out-of-the-box ideas are floating around everywhere, but finding a place to share them can be problematic. Local businessman and entrepreneur Mitche Graf is hoping to provide just such an atmosphere at a unique event coming to Molalla in 2023. Graf has been issued a license to host a TEDx event in Molalla on April 8, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Molalla High School Auditorium. And he's looking forward to hearing and seeing new thoughts and ideas...
MOLALLA, OR
Canby Herald

Catherine McMullen defeats Sherry Hall in clerk race

Latest results show challenger holding lead with 66% of vote to incumbent's 22% in race for Clackamas County clerkAccording to the latest results posted at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Catherine McMullen is leading Sherry Hall in the race for Clackamas County clerk by 65% of the vote to Hall's 35%. Hall's 20 years as Clackamas County clerk have been marked by repeated missteps, including most recently a printing error of ballots mailed out in the May primary that caused results to be delayed by several weeks. May's ballot gaffe incited further criticism of Hall's handling of the county elections division. "The...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Update: Ben West likely headed for victory in Clackamas County Board of Commissioners race

The Wilsonville City Councilor had over 1,500 more votes than the incumbent commissioner as of Monday, Nov. 14This story was updated from its original version Wilsonville City Councilor Ben West appears to have defeated incumbent Sonya Fischer in the race for position 5 on the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners. West had 50.41% of the vote, compared to Fischer's 49.37%, as of Monday, Nov. 14 and said that Fischer had called him Sunday conceding the race. "I'm really excited by this new opportunity and new chapter voters have entrusted in me. I'm going to work hard to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Savas leading Forde in Clackamas County commission race

Latest results show Savas 57% of the vote to Ford's 43% in race for commission position 2Paul Savas currently leads Libra Forde in the race for Clackamas County Board of Commissioners position 2. The latest results posted at 5 p.m. Wednesday show Savas with 57% of the vote to Ford's 43% after 108,107 votes were counted. Forde is the executive director of the Women's Foundation of Oregon and a member of the North Clackamas School Board. If elected, she would be the first Black person to serve on the commission. Savas, who owned an auto repair shop...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Kotek sets priorities even as Drazan declines to concede race

Oregon's next governor says it's time to start work; Kotek lead grows even as Republican says she awaits totals.Democrat Tina Kotek this week specified her top three priorities as Oregon's next governor even as Republican rival Christine Drazan declined to concede the race. Kotek spoke Thursday, Nov. 10, to news reporters and campaign supporters at a gathering at Salmon Street Springs in Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland. It was her first public appearance since Tuesday night, when the election was still too close to call. She added a little bit to her statement from the previous night, when she...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

McMullen leading Hall in clerk race after initial returns

Early results show McMullen with 66% of vote to Hall's 22% in race for Clackamas County clerkVotes tallied as of 8 p.m. show Catherine McMullen leading Sherry Hall in the race for Clackamas County Clerk. With 78,089 votes counted, McMullen had 66% of the vote to Hall's 34%. Results will be updated again tonight around 10:30 p.m. and then at 6 p.m. tomorrow. Hall's 20 years as Clackamas County Clerk have been marked by repeated missteps, including most recently a printing error of ballots mailed out in the May primary that caused results to be delayed by several weeks....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Update: Clackamas County Clerk reverses delay update

Oregon Secretary of State says decision when to post votes is up to county election officials. Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall, facing public pressure, reversed course on Tuesday afternoon, saying that the elections office would release another set of primary election results at 8 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Hall's initial plan had been to release results of this general election shortly after 8 p.m. but delay further updates until 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9. By contrast, neighboring Multnomah County said it will post results on its elections website at 8 p.m. on election night and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Library has new art on display

The creations of artist Lita Colligan, working mostly in acrylics, will be on display through DecemberThe rain and early darkness have arrived in the late fall, but the Canby Public Library may have something to brighten a day. The library has the art of Lita Colligan on display through Dec. 28. Colligan is a self-trained artist who started her art career after retiring from a life in the public workforce. The library is showing 15 of her art pieces. Colligan mostly works in acrylics but she also dabbles in mixed media. Her work captures images from nature and her extensive travels around the world. According to Hanna Hofer, adult programming and art display coordinator at the library, "Her art is bright and cheerful and will reduce the November blues." {loadposition sub-article-01}
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby teen has 'eagle' in sight

Jack Bell built and painted two U.S. Flag drop boxes for people who want to properly retire their flagsFor Canby's Jack Bell, finishing what he starts is an important component of who he is. And as a member of Boy Scout Troop 882 in Canby, that desire to finish what he starts will lead to him earning Scouting's highest honor — the Eagle. Bell is excited to earn the honor but said he didn't necessarily do it just for himself. "I honestly did it for my dad," Bell said. "When he was younger, he was in Scouts and didn't...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Long-time Canby educator announces retirement

After nearly 40 years in education, Jennifer Turner will call it a career at the end of this school yearBaker Prairie Principal Jennifer Turner recently announced that she will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Turner has worked in the Canby School District for 25 years and inn education for nearly 40 years. Prior to moving to Oregon and coming to the Canby School District I worked in the Lake Stevens School District for four years as a special education teacher. In a letter to parents and staff, Turner announced her decision recently. "It is...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Stephenson claims win for Oregon state labor commissioner

Portland civil rights lawyer has big lead over former Bend legislator Cheri Helt for the nonpartisan office.Christina Stephenson has claimed victory over Cheri Helt in the race for Oregon state labor commissioner. Election results posted as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, when nearly 1 million votes were tallied, show Stephenson with 60% of the vote and Helt with 39%. They are seeking to succeed Val Hoyle of Springfield, who is vacating the office in a bid for the 4th District seat in the U.S. House. Stephenson is a civil rights lawyer in Portland who lives in Washington County. She will...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

Looking for Clackamas Co. election results? Expect a delay

UPDATE: Oregon Secretary of State said no election laws or rules are being violated by delay.Will we know the outcome of many Clackamas County races on election night? Not likely. Clackamas County has announced that, while it plans to release initial election results from Tuesday's election starting at 8 p.m., it will not release any updates to those races until 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9. The move is unusual for Oregon counties, which tend to release regular updates throughout election night as votes are tallied. The Clackamas County delay could see several key races up in the air...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
341
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy