ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukie, OR

Growing Gardens partners with Providence Milwaukie Hospital

By Ellen Spitaleri
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBTFr_0j8GCC0700 Cooking classes and gardening events provide health benefits to community at large

Growing Gardens is a nonprofit dedicated to the mission of everyone having equal access to healthy food through sharing of resources, educating each other and learning new skills.

Through a partnership with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, that mission comes to life with cooking classes and the Garden of Giving.

"Our partnership is to expand Spanish-speaking support in the garden and the kitchen," said Rashae Burns, the Home Gardens director with Growing Gardens.

The cooking classes are held in the Providence Community Teaching Kitchen. They are open to the public to register and attend; classes are offered in both English and Spanish.

The classes are attended by community members, caregivers at Providence and patients referred to CTK by their provider for nutrition or dietician support. Produce from the garden is used in the classes, in the pantry and given in the recipe bags for cooking classes, which are taught by the community teaching kitchen chefs.

Recently, popular dishes cooked in the CTK included frittatas, blueberry and citrus-infused muffins and a vegan lunch, Burns said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0j8GCC0700

Because many of the participants have been referred to CTK by their healthcare provider, "these classes are to address food barriers, support improvements in diet and nutrition and bring the community together around food, while sharing affordable recipes and providing the resource of the pantry to supplement food for families," she noted.

People can sign up for classes and find out more about CTK on the Providence Hospital website at providence.org/locations/or/milwaukie-hospital/community-teaching-kitchen. Providence Milwaukie Hospital is located at 10150 S.E. 32nd Ave.

Garden of Giving

The Garden of Giving has been at Providence Hospital for 12 years; it was started by a group of nurses who have maintained the garden. At the time, all the produce was donated to a local pantry and nearby affordable housing community.

Growing Gardens started a partnership with the garden in 2022 to support the direction to bridge gardening with nutrition and health care. The nonprofit did not build the original garden, but it is preparing to restore the 48 garden boxes at the site.

"We grow everything that you can in the Pacific Northwest, including tomatoes, peppers, collards, cabbage, lettuce, medicinal herbs, corn and squash," Burns said.

She added that there also an orchard with pears, apple and cherries.

The garden program is led by Romanet Leiva, Growing Gardens Health Partnership coordinator. She joined Growing Gardens in August 2022 "to deepen the organization's connection with the Latinx and Spanish-speaking community," Burns said.

Leiva leads a six-week gardening series at the Garden of Giving each season; new gardening classes will restart in February 2023.

She also offers a separate Garden with Roma opportunity from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursdays for Providence staff, patients and community members. Sign up on Volunteer Match to take part at volunteermatch.org/search/opp3544918.jsp.

Gardening as connection to health

"The Garden of Giving is a special place. The collaboration and connection to gardening as health intervention is a new way we are talking about gardening, though it has always been a respite for health and wellness," Burns said.

"Through gardening, our participants share their health journeys and how gardening improves their overall lifestyle," she said.

Not only do Growing Gardens programs reduce food insecurity, but they also eliminate the barrier of having access to healthy, organically grown produce, increase physical activity and bring the community together after the pandemic increased social isolation, Burns noted.

She also pointed out that another of Growing Gardens programs is Home Gardens, which partners with low-income households and families in Milwaukie, Oregon City and the metro area, to eliminate the barriers to starting a sustainable food-producing garden.

"Income-qualified families can sign up to receive a no-cost Home Garden in their backyard, and we offer gardening support and education in both Spanish and English," Burns said.

Visit growing-gardens.org/home-gardens for more information.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oregon City News

Expect the unexpected in '(Not the Usual) Sights of Oregon City'

Ingrid Aubry's quirky 2023 calendar pairs iconic characters, familiar local sites Ingrid Aubry so loves her adopted hometown of Oregon City that she has been using her graphic design and photography skills to create Oregon City calendars for the last 15 years. Last year's calendar, devoted to "Historic Women of Oregon City," was not only successful, but also allowed Aubry to get "totally immersed in the research and stories these amazing women had to tell." In addition, that turned out to be "the beginning of my breakthrough in trying some new directions in my calendars," Aubry said. Her calendar...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Shop locally at 'secret' One Lane Road Gallery & Gift Shop

Tucked behind a plumbing company, everything in Oregon City store is designed by artist Becky Dawson Mass-produced Christmas merchandise has been on shelves since before Halloween, but don't expect to see that kind of thing in One Lane Road Gallery & Gift Shop, located at 13801 Forsythe Road in Oregon City. Everything in this colorful little shop is designed by owner Becky Dawson and produced in a small batch from locally sourced materials. She also sells jewelry that she designed and collaborated on with a jewelry maker. "I playfully call One Lane Road Gallery & Gift Shop a secret gallery...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas County leaders: Hotel for shelter makes fiscal sense

Cole Merkel and Anna Hoesly: Commissioners need to approve purchase to benefit communityEvery resident in Clackamas County needs a safe and secure place to call home. For too long, we have had too few options for vulnerable neighbors who are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. Fortunately, the Board of County Commissioners has a unique opportunity to buy a hotel in unincorporated Clackamas County to create immediate housing options. The best part: thanks to a Project Turnkey grant from the state of Oregon, the purchase won't cost Clackamas County taxpayers a dime. As leaders in coalitions that advocate for safe, stable...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Annessa Hartman wins Gladstone, Oregon City district by slim margin

City councilor keeps seat in Democratic hands against Gresham police officer Adam BakerGladstone City Councilor Annessa Hartman has defeated Gresham police officer and Oregon City resident Adam Baker, according unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election, with only a few more votes still to count. Hartman's margin of victory was less than 1%, with 49.48% voting for Baker and 50.42% for Hartman with only a few ballots with election-day postmarks left to count. State Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, is vacating the seat and barely won his own election to the Oregon Senate. HD40 is continuing under largely the same boundaries...
GLADSTONE, OR
Oregon City News

Metro's Measure 26-225 passing

All about the Metro levy: Here's what you need to know about Measure 26-225 this election.This article has been updated. A Metro levy, Measure 26-225, is on the ballot this election. The measure is passing with about 36% of voters approving it and nearly 14% voting no as of Wednesday morning. Votes are still being tallied and final results are not expected for days. Multnomah County voted about 75% yes, and 25% no on the measure; while Washington County voted about 70% yes and 30% no. Clackamas County voted about 67% yes and 33% no. A D V E...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Catherine McMullen defeats Sherry Hall in clerk race

Latest results show challenger holding lead with 66% of vote to incumbent's 22% in race for Clackamas County clerkAccording to the latest results posted at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Catherine McMullen is leading Sherry Hall in the race for Clackamas County clerk by 65% of the vote to Hall's 35%. Hall's 20 years as Clackamas County clerk have been marked by repeated missteps, including most recently a printing error of ballots mailed out in the May primary that caused results to be delayed by several weeks. May's ballot gaffe incited further criticism of Hall's handling of the county elections division. "The...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Rocky Smith, Adam Marl start strong to stay on Oregon City Commission

Two seats out of four commissioners are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election this year in new format.Oregon City voters appear to be largely supporting incumbent commissioners in the Nov. 8 election, with Rocky Smith and Adam Marl currently leading a pack of six commission candidates. After predicting the more well-known Smith would get the most votes, Marl surprised even himself by getting 27.4% to Smith's 26.4% according to initial results, which are serving as a referendum on the city's future development, given Smith's skepticism about a potential urban-renewal project. Many votes were still being tabulated as of...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City Commission incumbents all win four-year terms

Mayor Denyse McGriff wins reelection, while voters throw support behind Rocky Smith, Adam MarlAs additional Nov. 8 election ballots were counted on Nov. 9, it became abundantly clear that Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff won another overwhelming victory at the ballot box, while voters largely supported incumbent commissioners. Commissioners Rocky Smith and Adam Marl maintained large leads over a pack of six commission candidates, and more than 67% of the Nov. 8 count of ballots swung in McGriff's favor. After predicting the more well-known Smith would get the most votes, Marl surprised even himself by getting 27.5% to Smith's 26.1%...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Update: Clackamas County Clerk reverses delay update

Oregon Secretary of State says decision when to post votes is up to county election officials. Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall, facing public pressure, reversed course on Tuesday afternoon, saying that the elections office would release another set of primary election results at 8 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Hall's initial plan had been to release results of this general election shortly after 8 p.m. but delay further updates until 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9. By contrast, neighboring Multnomah County said it will post results on its elections website at 8 p.m. on election night and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City scores two statewide Excellence on Main awards

Honors come for outstanding accomplishments, activities and people making a difference in historic downtown.Oregon Main Street announced its 2022 "Excellence on Main" award winners during the annual Main Street conference on Oct. 5 in Klamath Falls. Created in 2010, the annual Excellence on Main awards honor outstanding accomplishments, activities and people making a difference in historic downtowns and traditional commercial neighborhoods across the state. Oregon City came home with two out of the total of 12 projects, activities and people awarded statewide: Business of the Year: LiveEdge Eco Salon A D V E R T I S I...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff wins reelection

As a challenger, Dan Berge had questioned McGriff's right to run for the office she currently holdsOregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff is heading toward another overwhelming victory at the ballot box, with more than 67% of the initial Nov. 8 count of ballots swinging in her favor. McGriff's commanding lead held as additional votes were counted by 11 p.m. on election night. A former city planner, McGriff chaired the McLoughlin Neighborhood Association and served on the city's Planning Commission prior to being picked as a city commissioner. She continues to serve in various community board positions both in the city...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Opinion: Pamplin Media's professional journalism supports community

Jerry Herrmann: The newspapers have evolved but still remain local, timely and accurateAt this time more than ever, we need local community newspapers in our democratic system. I have watched the evolution of newspapers and electronic journalism and see what a difference a professional approach can make for our community well-being if not for our nation. While many news outlets have shrunk and, in some cases, decided to focus on statewide and national issues, Pamplin Media has evolved to meet the need by linking together the various communities they serve in a comprehensive and professional journalism network. We are very...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Clackamas County lines up events for Veterans Day 2022

Gladstone High School invites veterans to Nov. 10 celebration; you can have lunch with vets on Nov. 11.{Veterans or enlisted personnel from any branch of military service are invited to attend a special event in their honor. Gladstone High School is hosting its annual Veterans Assembly on Nov. 10 at 18800 Portland Ave. Veterans, active duty members and their guests are invited to a reception at 9:45 a.m., followed by a guest speaker and musical performances starting at 10:15 a.m. This year's speaker is former GHS campus monitor Jesse Moore, who served tours of duty in Afghanistan. Veterans or other guests who plan to attend can RSVP to Stefani Bell at 503-655-2544. Additionally, the public is invited to celebrate Veterans Day by getting lunch anytime from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars at 104 Tumwater Drive, Oregon City. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Election: Fischer and West nearly tied in Clackamas County Board of Commissioners race

Ben West now leads by 25 votes after the latest batch of returns was released at 5 p.m. Wednesday.Based on the latest returns at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 11, just 251 votes separated Ben West and Sonya Fischer in the race for position 5 on the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners. West leads Fischer by a razor-thin margin of 50.00% to 49.80%, with 123,145 votes counted. Fischer, the incumbent, garnered the most votes during the May election, but not enough to avoid a run-off against West. Fischer joined the board in 2017 and then was reelected in 2018, while West is...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Stephenson holds lead for Oregon state labor commissioner

In early returns, Portland civil rights lawyer is ahead of former legislator Cheri Helt in the nonpartisan post Early returns show Christina Stephenson holds a lead over Cheri Helt in the race for Oregon state labor commissioner. Election results posted shortly after 8 p.m. show Stephenson with 65% of the vote and Helt with 35%. They are seeking to succeed Val Hoyle of Springfield, who is vacating the office in a bid for the 4th District seat in the U.S. House. Because there were just two candidates, the contest for commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries was...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas Fire public forums to discuss potential tax levy

District officials say emergency response in Clackamas County lacks enhanced levy to fund firefighter positions and equipment needsClackamas Fire District will host three community forums to discuss elements of a potential levy, which could be referred to the voters on the May 2023 ballot if approved by the Fire District Board. Unlike agencies such as the Marion County Fire District and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Clackamas Fire does not have an enhanced levy to fund firefighter positions and equipment needs. Clackamas Fire officials say that this funding gap has led to persistent staffing challenges, including an inability to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Mark Meek leads Bill Kennemer early in SD20 battle

Early returns have challenger less than 1% ahead of incumbent state senator, but there's a ways to goThe later Tuesday night returns in the battle for Senate District 20 indicate nearly a dead heat between Democrat Mark Meek and Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer. The dramatically redrawn Oregon Senate district in Clackamas County, covering the majority of Gladstone, Oregon City, Happy Valley, Mulino and other cities, has been considered a battleground district within the Oregon Senate. The 11 p.m. returns see Meek holding onto a 50.33% to 49.56% lead in the battle, with more votes to be counted through the night...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Update: Secretary of state won't stop Clackamas' vote tally delay

Under public pressure, Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall reverses decision to withhold updates for 22 hours. Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall, facing public pressure, reversed course on Tuesday afternoon, saying that the elections office would release another set of primary election results at 8 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. Hall's initial plan had been to release results of this general election shortly after 8 p.m. but delay further updates until 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9. By contrast, neighboring Multnomah County said it will post results on its elections website at 8 p.m. on election night and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Chavez-DeRemer holds lead in redrawn 5th Congressional District

The former mayor of Happy Valley stays ahead of Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner as of Wednesday morning.Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer appeared to be leading Oregon's tightest congressional race, one that could help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives, according to vote counts early Wednesday, Nov. 9. The 5th Congressional District race between Happy Valley Republican Chavez-DeRemer and Terrebonne Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner went back and forth as results dripped in from six different counties throughout the evening. The first returns, all from Multnomah County, showed McLeod-Skinner leading, but Chavez-DeRemer began to take the lead as results came in from more...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Mark Meek eeks out a victory for Oregon Senate seat

Challenger unseats Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer in a district that's looking much more Democratic.Republican incumbent Bill Kennemer was hopeful that the early returns in the battle for Senate District 20 indicating nearly a dead heat between him and Democrat Mark Meek would swing in his direction as more mail-in votes were counted in the Nov. 8 election. Kennemer's wish would not come true after five straight days of ballot counting in the dramatically redrawn Oregon Senate district in Clackamas County. Covering the majority of Gladstone, Oregon City, Happy Valley, Mulino and other cities, SD20 has been considered a battleground district...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
945
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy