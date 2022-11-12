Canby, Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities planned for the coming weeks in the Canby, Molalla and surrounding areas

Molalla Adult Center slates dinner, auction

The Molalla Adult Community Center will hold a dinner and silent auction from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Foothills Campus, 122 Grange Ave.

There will be music from Alaina Fidanzo during this fundraiser for the adult center and senior planning.

Cost is $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

For more information, email cecily@foothillsonline.com or call Director Cecily Rose at 503-829-4214. Also check the website at www.molallaadultcenter.com.

Thanksgiving morning workout fundraiser set

This year's Turkey Grind Community Workout, put on by NW Fitness & Strength, will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24 at 112 Main St. in Molalla.

This will be a fundraiser for the Molalla Adult Community Center. The event is free, but a donation of $10 is suggested.

For more information, call 503-829-4405 or check the website at www.nwfitnessandstrength.com.

Canby Library offers swag-making classes

The Canby Public Library will present "Crafting for Adults" at 3 and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Participants will create a holiday swag using fresh greens.

Participants are asked to bring their own decorations and, if possible, a pair of clippers. To register, call 503-266-3394 or email hoferh@canbyoregon.gov.

Enter Canby's downtown snowman contest

Downtown Canby is getting ready for the fifth annual Snowman Contest. The event is open to all organizations, businesses and clubs. As always, the snowmen will be displayed downtown during December. To register to participate and vote for your favorite creations, go to www.hotroddreamworks.com/contest.aspx.

The deadline to enter is Nov. 21. Voting runs online from Dec. 2-25.

Holiday flea market set for Aurora

The annual Holiday Aurora Colony Flea Market will be Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, at the Aurora American Legion Hall. The event features antiques, handcrafted items, artisan creations, local producers, home goods and more.

More homes sought for Christmas lights tour

The Friends of the Canby Public Library will hold its second annual Christmas Tour of Lights contest this year. The self-guided tour (map included with ticket purchase) runs from Dec. 1 to 27 with voting ending Dec. 28.

"This year the Friends want more residents and visitors to enjoy the festivities available in Canby, so we've expanded the tour and voting to the month of December," said event organizer Gayle Elizabeth.

The Friends are looking for more homes to be included on this year's tour. Participants can win a variety of prizes, and categories have been added this year, including Best Patriotic, Best Religious and Most Whimsical displays

Interested homeowners can complete a short online form at CanbyFOL@gmail.com.

Molalla church plans holiday production

The Molalla Nazarene Church will present its annual Christmas production on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4. Performances will be at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.

The presentation, titled "He Came," is a musical drama with dance performances. Admission is free; church is at 920 Shirley St. in Molalla.

More information is available at www.monaz.churchcenter.com or by calling 503-829-9339.

Annual Canby tree lighting set for Dec. 2

The 21st annual Light Up the Night will return to Canby's Wait Park on Friday, Dec. 2.

The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with a lighted parade that winds through downtown before finishing at Wait Park. The Canby Fire District will deliver Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be music, photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the winner of "Who Lights Up Canby" will flip the switch on the lighting display in the park.

To nominate someone, use the online nomination form at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LightCanby.

For more information, call 503-266-7001.

Molalla slates tree lighting

The Molalla Christmas tree lighting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will feature hot chocolate, cider, carols, a dance performance and other activities, including the arrival of Santa, courtesy of the Molalla Area Chamber of Commerce.

Canby Grove offers holiday cookie creation

The sixth annual Cookie Bake, part of Christmas at the Grove at the Canby Grove Christian Center, will run in two-hour blocks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 10, in the dining hall.

Sugar cookie dough is $45 for a 10-pound bag and gingerbread dough is $40 for a 5-pound bag. All dough must be purchased online before the event. Frosting also is available for purchase.

For more information and to purchase and reserve table space, go to www.christmasatthegrove.com/coookie-bake-at-the-grove.

Aurora wine, chocolate walk returns

The Aurora Wine and Chocolate Walk will be Dec. 3-4 downtown. Participants can walk through Aurora's historic district and sample artisan wines and locally made chocolate at more than 15 merchant locations. The walk runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Early bird tickets for $49 (for two) are available online at aurorawineandchocolate.com. Tickets also can be purchased at local shops and online for $59 (for two).

