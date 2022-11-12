ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

Mounties Hoist CCC Tournament Trophy

LA GRANDE, Ore. – The Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers proved why they are the No. 1 team in the country Saturday evening beating the No. 4 Corban Warriors in a hard-fought, five-set match (24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 15-25, 15-12) to claim the CCC Tournament trophy. The win pushes EOU to 30-2 on the year.
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
