healthpodcastnetwork.com
The American Heart Association’s effort to accelerate novel stroke & cardiac models of care
The American Heart Association’s effort to accelerate novel stroke & cardiac models of care. Episode 38: Interview with Patrick Dunn – Program Director, Center for Health Tech & Innovation at the American Heart Association. We are without David for this episode, but Mike was able to sit down...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Keeping rural hospitals in the game
“Without a strong rural health care system, our nation’s ability to expand and contract with surges in demand will become very limited. When hospitals work together, they can better ensure that no community is left without a rural hospital for urgent care.”. Richard Watson is an emergency medicine physician.
Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder of Verge Genomics, Recognized Today by Both Fortune and Fierce Biotech as a Pioneer in AI-Driven Drug Discovery
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Verge Genomics, a clinical-stage, tech-enabled drug discovery company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and human data to develop new drugs for complex diseases, announced today that Alice Zhang, CEO and co-founder of Verge Genomics, has been named to both Fortune’s 2022 40 Under 40 list of rising business influencers and Fierce Biotech’s list of the 2022 Fiercest Women in Life Sciences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005218/en/ Alice Zhang, CEO & Co-founder, Verge Genomics (Photo: Business Wire)
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Pandemic drives technology uptake in senior living communities
The pandemic not only sped up the adoption of technology in the senior living and care field; it also opened the door to a variety of new technologies that one expert said are here to stay. Technologic innovations have helped long-term care organizations tackle everything from resident safety and mobility...
Opinion: Protect the value of American invention
Intellectual property protections encourage innovation by fostering competition and thorough research. Without protections, American invention will suffer.
endpts.com
US policy and regulatory changes impacting commercialization of cell and gene therapies
The cell and gene market still faces a lack of cohesion across stakeholders when it comes to classification of products. Expertise is in disparate pockets across the FDA, making it challenging to plan review teams. Regulators and policymakers are placing greater emphasis on accurate and diverse representation in trial populations.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#30, Kevin Dedner, Hurdle Health
Joe Shonkwiler is joined by Kevin Dedner, CEO and co-founder of Hurdle Health, a tech-enabled provider of culturally intentional mental healthcare. Kevin joins the podcast as part of our mini-season featuring startups addressing health equity. He shares his thoughts on why he is optimistic about the future of health equity, how COVID-19 impacted how we think about mental health, and why Hurdle Health focuses on cultural humility, cultural responsiveness, and cultural intentionality, instead of cultural competency.
A newly created artificial photosynthesis system is 10 times more effective than existing systems
Chemists at the University of Chicago have devised a new system for artificial photosynthesis that fares better than previous artificial systems. Published in Nature Catalysis, the six chemists discovered a method that could be used to produce other chemicals. "Without natural photosynthesis, we would not be here. It made the...
labpulse.com
University of Birmingham spinout ChromaTwist nabs 487K pounds to develop fluorescent dyes for flow cytometry
University of Birmingham spinout ChromaTwist said Monday it has secured 487,000 pounds ($571,438 U.S.) of equity investment to develop a new class of fluorescent dyes for the flow cytometry reagent market. This second round of equity investment brought in funds from directors, existing angel investors, angel groups, and the University...
Pharma’s Vaccine Tech Hoarding Kills, says AHF
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- AIDS Healthcare Foundation ( AHF ) condemned today as criminal big pharma’s meddling in the World Trade Organization’s TRIPS waiver proposal negotiations, which would have allowed more countries to produce COVID-19 vaccines. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005443/en/
U.S. Argonne National Lab scales up startup SambaNova's latest AI system
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) computing startup SambaNova Systems said on Monday it delivered eight units of its latest AI system to the U.S. Argonne National Laboratory, which is expanding its AI offering to researchers.
studyfinds.org
Robots already taking over world? Reports of workplace automation ‘greatly exaggerated,’ scientists say
PROVO, Utah — You may have heard about the “inevitable robot takeover” of the job market. After all, why would an employer hire a human if a machine can do the same job at a lower cost? Researchers from Brigham Young University, however, suggest that the rumors of humanity’s defeat at the hands of automation have been greatly exaggerated — at least for now.
techaiapp.com
Advancing the energy transition amidst global crises | MIT News
“The past six years have been the warmest on the planet, and our track record on climate change mitigation is drastically short of what it needs to be,” said Robert C. Armstrong, MIT Energy Initiative (MITEI) director and the Chevron Professor of Chemical Engineering, introducing MITEI’s 15th Annual Research Conference.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Health care is upside down
“With regard to health care in the USA, the quote from Dickens is twice correct. We are in the best of times for knowledge, capability, and potential. We also are in the worst of times with regard to the application of our knowledge and the outcomes achieved, especially when compared to other nations.”
