KEYT
Biden says allies working in ‘total unanimity’ after Russian-made missile falls on Poland, killing 2
US President Joe Biden emerged from an emergency meeting with top allies during his final day at the G20 in Indonesia promising to “figure out exactly what happened” after a Russian-made missile fell inside the borders of a NATO ally. “We agreed to support Poland’s investigations into the...
KEYT
G20 leaders’ declaration condemns Russia’s war ‘in strongest terms’
Russia’s international isolation grew Wednesday, as world leaders issued a joint declaration condemning its war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people and roiled the global economy. The Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, concluded Wednesday with a leaders’ statement that “deplores in the strongest terms the...
KEYT
CIA director visits Kyiv amid Russian missile strikes across Ukraine
CIA Director Bill Burns traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his intelligence counterparts on Tuesday, according to a US official. Burns, the official said, was safely in the US Embassy during Russian missile strikes across the country, including blasts that rocked the nation’s capital.
KEYT
China’s Xi starts first day at G20 with a whirlwind of meetings with US allies
After a near three-year absence from the world stage, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has embarked on a whirlwind of face-to-face meetings with Western leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, as he looks to reassert China’s global influence. Following a three-hour meeting on Monday with US President...
KEYT
UN extends Central African Republic peacekeeping mission
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has extended the nearly 17,500-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in the troubled Central African Republican for a year, with Russia, China and Gabon abstaining. The French-drafted resolution maintains the robust mandate of the mission, which foceses on protecting civilians and encourages President Faustin-Archange Touadera and his government to promote lasting peace and stability through a reinvigorated political and peace process. The vote was 12-0 with the three abstentions. The mineral-rich but impoverished Central African Republic has faced deadly intercommunal fighting since 2013. A peace deal between the government and 14 rebel groups was signed in February 2019, but violence erupted afterward.
G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions
Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have ended their summit in Indonesia with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse
KEYT
Leaders quietly work to ramp up pressure on N. Korea at G-20
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — With all the big issues dominating this week’s meeting of leaders of the world’s biggest economies — war, famine, poverty, to name just a few — there’s been little public discussion of North Korea and its pursuit of nuclear-armed missiles. That’s been the pattern for much of this year, despite North Korea testing dozens of missiles, including short-range weapons that are likely nuclear-capable and intercontinental ballistic missiles that could target the U.S. mainland. The United States and its two top Asian allies, however, have been working quietly on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meetings to build a broader coalition to maintain international pressure on North Korea.
KEYT
Israel swears in new parliament, most right-wing in history
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has sworn in its most religious and right-wing parliament after nearly four years of political deadlock and five elections. Prime minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who was voted out of office in 2021, is working toward cobbling together a governing majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The surging popularity of a far-right alliance once on the fringes of Israeli society helped propel Netanyahu’s political comeback even as he stands trial on corruption charges. The 25th parliament was sworn into office with trumpets on Tuesday just hours after a Palestinian assailant went on a deadly rampage in an Israeli-controlled industrial zone in the occupied West Bank.
KEYT
China state media demands strict adherence to ‘zero-COVID’
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling party has called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The party’s flagship newspaper said in an editorial China must “unswervingly implement” the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown to try to eliminate the coronavirus. Local party officials are under immense pressure to stop outbreaks, though they’ve tried to slightly ease quarantine and other anti-virus measures to reduce costs and disruption. The Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping have deeply invested their authority and reputation in “zero-COVID,” but China appears to be taking cautious, incremental steps toward rejoining the world.
KEYT
Harris will cast US as ‘better partner’ for economic stability in Indo-Pacific on Asia trip
Vice President Kamala Harris departs for Thailand and the Philippines on Wednesday to cast the US as the Indo-Pacific’s “better partner” for economic stability amid China’s push to expand its own influence in the region. The vice president’s visit comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s weeklong trip in the same region, as he sought to to assert American leadership abroad.
KEYT
‘We Can’: Malaysia’s Anwar in ultimate election bid to be PM
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — With a battle cry of “We Can,” Malaysia’s reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has launched what could be his last chance to fulfill a 2-decade-long quest to become the country’s next leader. As he criss-crosses the country to push his campaign of change ahead of next week’s elections, economic discontent and corruption-tainted rivals may bolster his alliance’s chances. A second victory at the ballot box would cap Anwar’s storied political journey, from a former deputy prime minister whose sacking and imprisonment in the 1990s led to massive street protests to a reform movement that saw his bloc rise into a major political force. But his alliance faces three Malay-based coalitions that are expected to split votes with multi-cornered fights for 222 parliamentary seats.
KEYT
Migration talks mark progress in tense U.S.-Cuba relations
HAVANA (AP) — Cuba says it will receive deportation flights from the United States that had been stalled in the pandemic — and said it was open to continuing dialogue with Washington. The development follows a series of talks ih Havana on migration with the Biden administration, The agreement comes amid one of the largest migrations from Cuba to the U.S. in decades. In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second most numerous nationality after Mexicans arriving at the border. U.S. authorities say they stopped Cubans 28,848 times, up 10% from the previous month.
KEYT
US sanctions firms involved in production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia
The US Treasury Department on Tuesday unveiled additional sanctions on the entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia. The sanctions target several aviation related companies and two individuals — Abbas Djuma and Tigran Khristoforovich Srabionov — who facilitated the Russian mercenary Wagner Group’s “acquisition of UAVs from Iran,” according to the department.
KEYT
UN envoy: Delaying elections could risk partition of Libya
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.N. special envoy for Libya is warning that further delaying elections could lead the troubled north African nation to even greater instability and put it “at risk of partition.” Abdoulaye Bathily told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that an October 2020 cease-fire continues to hold despite escalating rhetoric and a buildup of forces by rival governments in the country’s east and west. Bathily urged council members to encourage Libyan leaders to work toward the holding of elections as soon as possible. Bathily also urged them “to send an unequivocal message to obstructionists that their actions will not remain without consequences.”
KEYT
Israel PM rejects US probe into killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s departing prime minister says Israel will not participate in an American investigation into the fatal shooting of a prominent Al Jazeera correspondent in the occupied West Bank. Yair Lapid on Tuesday was responding to reports that the U.S. Justice Department was opening a probe into the killing of 51-year-old Shireen Abu Akleh last May in Jenin, a Palestinian city. Akleh was a Palestinian-American journalist. A Justice Department spokesman had no comment. But an FBI probe into the actions of an ally would mark a rare — if not unprecedented — step, threatening to strain close ties between the countries. Lapid said Israeli soldiers will not be investigated by any foreign country, “however friendly.”
KEYT
S Korean leader urges China’s Xi to play larger N Korea role
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Officials say South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol asked China to play a more active, constructive role in curbing the nuclear threat from North Korea when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia. They say Xi told Yoon that he hopes South Korea will try to improve its ties with rival North Korea, in a reflection of the two countries’ divergent views on North Korea. The Yoon-Xi meeting, the first between the leaders of the two countries since December 2019, came after North Korea test-launched dozens of missiles, many of them nuclear-capable, in recent weeks.
KEYT
Britain’s vulnerable await PM’s spending plans with anxiety
LONDON (AP) — Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. It’s his second hot drink of the day, and it will be his last. The humble countertop kettle...
KEYT
Aide: Pakistani PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry film
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says the prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country’s Oscar entry, the movie “Joyland.” The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan’s entry for next year’s Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. But the film has caused controversy in Muslim-majority Pakistan and state censors banned its showing at movie theaters two days ago. Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in the country, despite some progress on their rights. An advisor to Pakistan’s prime minister tweeted late on Monday that a “high-level” committee will assess the merits and complaints about the film.
KEYT
Residents ‘revolt’ over oppressive Covid lockdowns in China’s Guangzhou
Residents under Covid lockdown in China’s southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou have torn down barriers meant to confine them to their homes, taking to the streets in defiance of strictly enforced local orders, according to video and images circulating on social media. Some of the images show large crowds...
KEYT
Haiti fears spike in cholera cases as fuel blockade lifts
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Cholera cases are overwhelming Haiti as experts warn the situation could worsen now that the country is bustling once again after a paralyzing fuel blockade that lasted two months. Dr. Jeanty Fils, a spokesman for Haiti’s Ministry of Health, tells The Associated Press that people are back on the streets and likely spreading cholera as the government struggles to find life-saving equipment including IV supplies amid an ongoing discussion on whether to request cholera vaccines. At least 156 people have died and more than 6,900 are hospitalized, according to the Pan American Health Organization and Haiti’s government, although officials believe the numbers are much higher.
