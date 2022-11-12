KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — With a battle cry of “We Can,” Malaysia’s reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has launched what could be his last chance to fulfill a 2-decade-long quest to become the country’s next leader. As he criss-crosses the country to push his campaign of change ahead of next week’s elections, economic discontent and corruption-tainted rivals may bolster his alliance’s chances. A second victory at the ballot box would cap Anwar’s storied political journey, from a former deputy prime minister whose sacking and imprisonment in the 1990s led to massive street protests to a reform movement that saw his bloc rise into a major political force. But his alliance faces three Malay-based coalitions that are expected to split votes with multi-cornered fights for 222 parliamentary seats.

1 DAY AGO