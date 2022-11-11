Read full article on original website
Leveraging Events to Grow Your Taproom Business with Laura Lodge of Start A Brewery
As brewery owners and taproom managers, you know you’re supposed to host events. You may even have a staff member dedicated to creating and booking events. But they never seem to live up to expectations – and your regulars and your staff hate them. Join us for a...
Keurig Dr Pepper Invests $50 Million in Athletic Brewing
Not that we needed any more signs that non-alcoholic beer is surging, but the investment of $50 million into Athletic Brewing Company by Keurig Dr. Pepper is one more indication that the industry sees a lot more growth in the segment. Athletic Brewing, founded in 2017 by Bill Shufelt and...
Dixie 32oz Crowler Seamer
Dixie 32ox Crowler seamer for sale. Great working condition, used in the taproom, but no longer filling crowlers.
Monoblock 200L~ 600L Nano Brewing Equipment
Are you looking for a fully functioned and Easy-to-Use brewhouse? Our brewhouse is a good choice. It’s a monoblock shaped during shipping, so no need to have much work after you receive it. We use pipe diverter to make brewers’ work easier, no need to climb up and down during brewing. Here are more features:
10Bbl HLT ( $7,500 )
Natural Gas burner (We never actually fired it up, we used it as a CLT for its whole life) Purchased from Galcier Tanks and similar to https://www.glaciertanks.com/tanks-hot-liquor-tanks-ihlt-10-bbl-gas-herms.html but is slightly different in design. Price $7,500 obo. We are also selling:. 15bbl Whirlpool : https://www.probrewer.com/classified-ad/15bbl-whirlpool/. Grain Mill, Grist case and Auger...
How Decanters Increase High-Quality Beer Production
Sponsoredposted by Flottweg Separation Technology, Inc. It’s a complex process to transform grains into refreshing, delicious beer. During production, a brewery’s step-by-step hot and cold processes influence the quality. Flottweg’s highly-efficient beer centrifuges meet the specific requirements of breweries while optimizing the entire process for maximum yields with the utmost level of quality.
7 bbl jacketed fermenter -$8,000 o.b.o
Blackstone Ventures 7 bbl jacketed fermenter. US grade 304 stainless steel construction, interior/exterior. – Dual zone dimple cooling jacket with glycol inlet and outlet. – Sanitary interior finish with all welds ground and polished. – Fully welded exterior. – Polyurethane insulation for cooling jacket on sidewall and bottom. – Side...
40 bbl brewhouse
(PRICED-TO-SELL) Complete 40 BBL Brewhouse: Steam Brew Kettle, Mash Mixer, Mash/Lauter Tun, Whirlpool Vessel, Hot Liquor Tank. Includes Spent Grain Pump, Proflow Glycol Heat Exchanger, Thermaline Water Heat Exchanger, Transfer Pumps, Control Panels and Custom Platform along with all stainless piping. Everything is here. Manufacturer : Century Manufacturing Inc. Ships...
Complete brewery / Washington State / Sabco V350 / MoreBeer / Full Lab
Complete brewery / Washington State / Sabco V350 / MoreBeer / Full Lab ( $14,000 ) I am selling off all the brewery equipment that I acquired while starting Circle 7. Unfortunately, the brewery closed in 2019, but I still have all the great gear and I am hoping I can find it a new home. To begin with, I am in Washington state and DO NOT have a way to ship this stuff anywhere. Here is a fairly complete list of what’s for sale. All commercial items were purchased new by me in 2016 when the brewery started. The other items, like the keg washer and grain mill, come from the brain of a smart engineer. $14,000 takes the whole lot but I do have individual item pricing available through DM.
