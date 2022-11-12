ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Is Praying For Buccaneers Star

The NFL World is praying for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White. Earlier this week, the Buccaneers linebacker lost his father, Carlos, who was only 45 years old. "Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed away at age 45 on Thursday," Greg Auman reported on Friday night.
TAMPA, FL
SkySports

NFL eyes games in Spain and France after UK and Germany success

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at the Allianz Arena in Munich - the first NFL game held in Germany, as part of a four-year deal the league hopes will be extended long term. London, meanwhile, has hosted regular-season games since 2007, including three in 2022 (two at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley).
SkySports

Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

In the first edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we get the lowdown from Qatar on everything England, Wales... And Qatari bread. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a lighthearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
The Spun

Jim Irsay's Tweet About Jeff Saturday's Win Is Going Viral

The Indianapolis Colts won in Jeff Saturday's debut as interim head coach, much to the delight of the man who hired him. Colts owner Jim Irsay shocked pretty much everyone when he named Saturday the interim replacement for Frank Reich last week. The longtime executive took extensive criticism for the decision, which still might turn out to look foolish.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy