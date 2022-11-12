Read full article on original website
SkySports
Seattle Seahawks 16-21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady leads Bucs to historic win over Seahawks in Munich
Tom Brady bolstered his glittering list of career landmarks as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the first NFL regular-season game to be played in Germany. The 45-year-old finished 22 of 29 passing for 258 yards and throwing touchdown passes to...
Look: Erin Andrews Is Praying For Buccaneers Star
The NFL World is praying for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White. Earlier this week, the Buccaneers linebacker lost his father, Carlos, who was only 45 years old. "Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed away at age 45 on Thursday," Greg Auman reported on Friday night.
NFL insider details alarming disconnect, issues within Indianapolis Colts’ organization
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the NFL world on Monday, firing head coach Frank Reich and immediately naming Jeff
Does Tiki Barber know something about an OBJ return to the Giants?
During Monday’s Tiki & Tierney Show, Tiki Barber seemed to have a feeling that something is indeed brewing between OBJ and the Giants on a reunion - and his words gave it away.
Patriots’ Path To First In AFC East Opens After Dramatic Bills’ Loss
The AFC East became a lot more interesting after Week 10. There was much discussion heading into Sunday regarding the status of Josh Allen, and while the Bills quarterback got the start, Buffalo’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings was by no means a foregone conclusion. Ultimately, Minnesota came back...
SkySports
NFL eyes games in Spain and France after UK and Germany success
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at the Allianz Arena in Munich - the first NFL game held in Germany, as part of a four-year deal the league hopes will be extended long term. London, meanwhile, has hosted regular-season games since 2007, including three in 2022 (two at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley).
SkySports
Neil Reynolds: NFL has 'unforgettable' Germany debut, where Tom Brady's Buccaneers finally struck the right balance
Week 10 is in the books, with some amazing games played out across the league, while it was a really emotional time for me to be able to go out to Munich and cover the first ever NFL game in Germany, and that's where I'm going to start this week's column...
SkySports
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
In the first edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we get the lowdown from Qatar on everything England, Wales... And Qatari bread. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a lighthearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports
2018 World Cup: Do you remember these iconic moments from an incredible tournament in Russia?
The 2018 World Cup thrilled and excited in equal measure. From Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick to Germany's early exit, we look back at the memorable moments. France won the World Cup for the second time after beating Croatia 4-2 in a pulsating final in Moscow that included a controversial use of VAR.
Jim Irsay's Tweet About Jeff Saturday's Win Is Going Viral
The Indianapolis Colts won in Jeff Saturday's debut as interim head coach, much to the delight of the man who hired him. Colts owner Jim Irsay shocked pretty much everyone when he named Saturday the interim replacement for Frank Reich last week. The longtime executive took extensive criticism for the decision, which still might turn out to look foolish.
SkySports
England's Freddie Steward determined not to be star struck against All Blacks
Freddie Steward is eager to chalk off another first on his rugby bucket list as England's rising star begins his own process of demystifying the aura of the All Blacks. Eddie Jones' side bounced back from a narrow defeat to Argentina that launched their Autumn Nations Series by overwhelming Japan 52-13.
