ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Eight Oakland County football coaches earn all-region honors from MHSFCA

Eight Oakland County football mentors were lauded with all-region coach of the year honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. Novi’s Jim Sparks, Troy’s Chris Frasier, Clarkston’s Justin Pintar and Rochester Adams’ Tony Patritto were all honored in Division 1. In Division 2, Birmingham...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Berkley’s historic run done ends with quarterfinal loss to No. 2 Northville

ROYAL OAK — The Berkley Bears’ Cinderella run came to an abrupt halt in the Division 1 Quarterfinals against second-ranked Northville who cruised to a straight set win 25-13, 25-12, and 25-14. Northville had a big deciding run in each set. In the first two sets, those runs came early. The Mustangs opened the match with a 9-0 run, and had an 11-0 run in the second set to turn a 5-3 set into a 16-3 rout. Berkley had a run of their own late in the second set, reeling off five points late to close from 24-7 to 24-12 before succumbing in the second set.
BERKLEY, MI
The Oakland Press

Holiday parades and tree lighting events happening in the Oakland County area

Upcoming lighted parades and tree lighting events and festivals kick off the holidays. Clarkston/Independence Twp. • Clarkston Holiday Lights Parade “Gingerbread All The Way”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, starting at Renaissance High School Community Education Building, 6558 Waldon Road, Clarkston, proceeding to Main St., ending at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Drive, www.teamrush27.net/community/holiday-lights-parade.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

GRiZMAS 2022 announces 12 days of events

A metro area holiday tradition continues next month as homegrown electronic music star GRiZ brings his 12 Days of GRiZMAS festival back for a ninth year. The Southfield native and Birmingham Groves alumnus (real name Grant Kwiecinski) has a dozen events planned from Nov. 29, when he opens the GRiZMAS Workshop store in downton Detroit’s Capitol Park through a pair of concerts Dec. 9-10 at Masonic Temple. In between will be a variety of activities, including a Charity Jam at El Club, ice and roller skating nights, yoga and what’s billed as a Mystery Part on Dec. 2.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Historic learning setbacks show COVID’s sweeping toll on Oakland County students

The COVID-19 pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for Oakland County children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to national research that provides the first, detailed look by school district. Through the Education Recovery Scorecard collaborative, researchers at Stanford and Harvard universities have produced a map of...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Artemis I mission has Michigan ties

When NASA’s Artemis I mission lifts off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida very early Wednesday morning, it will carry more than the hopes and dreams of people around the world. It will rely on components and the expertise of a handful of companies in Oakland County that have...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Auburn Hills police look for tips after early morning fatal crash

Auburn Hills police are looking for help from the public after a fatal crash on southbound I-75 near Joslyn Road at 4 a.m. Monday. Police and firefighters called to the scene found a 2022 Ford Mustang after it crashed and burned on the southbound exit ramp from southbound I-75 to Joslyn Road.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy Library delivering materials to homebound

The Troy Public Library will deliver materials to seniors, new parents, new Americans, and patrons experiencing illness or injury. Every three weeks, librarians will deliver a collection of materials –– from books, music, puzzles, board games, and beyond –– right to your door. When you’re finished, library staff will pick them up.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Holly and Keego Harbor reject public safety millages

Six municipalities had various public safety, fire and infrastructure millage proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot. Voters approved proposals in the townships of Bloomfield, Independence, Lyon and Oakland. Two proposals in Keego Harbor and the Village of Holly were rejected and could lead to future cuts if alternative funding is not found.
HOLLY, MI
The Oakland Press

Bouchard: School threats a crime

County Sheriff Mike Bouchard took to social media Monday afternoon after another round of school threats. Over three tweets, he urged students to understand that not only will all reports of any school threat be taken seriously, students could face legal charges if caught making threats. He also shared the message on Facebook.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Berkley High School to discourage vaping with detectors in restrooms

With teen use of nicotine vaping up nationwide, Berkley High School is getting ready to install special sensors in restrooms that can detect when students use the devices. High School Principal Andrew Meloche in a letter to parents this week said every restroom in the school will be outfitted with a vape sensor.
BERKLEY, MI
The Oakland Press

Experts warn of ‘tripledemic:’ RSV, COVID-19, flu

Pediatric beds in area hospitals are in short supply because of the high number of serious cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Flu season has come early this year, experts say. And the health care industry is preparing for the possibility of new variants that could ramp up COVID-19...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Felon charged with murder found to be competent

A felon from Pontiac accused of killing a man on June 6 was found to be competent after undergoing court-ordered psychiatric testing, as stated during a hearing Tuesday in 50th District Court. Jaydrian Munson, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses for the fatal shooting of Raymond Davis,...
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy