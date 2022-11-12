Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 volleyball quarterfinal between Berkley and Northville
The Berkley Bears were defeated in straight sets by Northville (25-13, 25-12, 25-14) in the Division 1 quarterfinal played on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Royal Oak Middle School. The Mustangs advance to play Saline in Thursday’s semifinal.
The Oakland Press
Marian finds a way past Clarkston in five-set D1 quarterfinal to keep title defense alive
PORT HURON — Tuesday night’s Division 1 quarterfinal will be a match that no player from Clarkston or Birmingham Marian is likely to ever forget. In a five-set thriller, No. 1 Marian prevailed over No. 4 Clarkston, but the match was left with a “what could have been moment” that was hard to overlook and hard for the Wolves to overcome.
The Oakland Press
Eight Oakland County football coaches earn all-region honors from MHSFCA
Eight Oakland County football mentors were lauded with all-region coach of the year honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. Novi’s Jim Sparks, Troy’s Chris Frasier, Clarkston’s Justin Pintar and Rochester Adams’ Tony Patritto were all honored in Division 1. In Division 2, Birmingham...
The Oakland Press
Berkley’s historic run done ends with quarterfinal loss to No. 2 Northville
ROYAL OAK — The Berkley Bears’ Cinderella run came to an abrupt halt in the Division 1 Quarterfinals against second-ranked Northville who cruised to a straight set win 25-13, 25-12, and 25-14. Northville had a big deciding run in each set. In the first two sets, those runs came early. The Mustangs opened the match with a 9-0 run, and had an 11-0 run in the second set to turn a 5-3 set into a 16-3 rout. Berkley had a run of their own late in the second set, reeling off five points late to close from 24-7 to 24-12 before succumbing in the second set.
The Oakland Press
Berkley toughing out finish to historic run, set to face Northville in first-ever quarterfinal
DETROIT — Late in the regional final against Grosse Pointe South, Berkley setter Sophia Dawkins went to the floor awkwardly for a dig, and got up slowly. She walked it off, and stayed in the match, as the Bears closed out a four-set win, and clinched their first-ever regional title — but it was clear she was in pain on every remaining point.
The Oakland Press
Holiday parades and tree lighting events happening in the Oakland County area
Upcoming lighted parades and tree lighting events and festivals kick off the holidays. Clarkston/Independence Twp. • Clarkston Holiday Lights Parade “Gingerbread All The Way”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, starting at Renaissance High School Community Education Building, 6558 Waldon Road, Clarkston, proceeding to Main St., ending at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Drive, www.teamrush27.net/community/holiday-lights-parade.
The Oakland Press
GRiZMAS 2022 announces 12 days of events
A metro area holiday tradition continues next month as homegrown electronic music star GRiZ brings his 12 Days of GRiZMAS festival back for a ninth year. The Southfield native and Birmingham Groves alumnus (real name Grant Kwiecinski) has a dozen events planned from Nov. 29, when he opens the GRiZMAS Workshop store in downton Detroit’s Capitol Park through a pair of concerts Dec. 9-10 at Masonic Temple. In between will be a variety of activities, including a Charity Jam at El Club, ice and roller skating nights, yoga and what’s billed as a Mystery Part on Dec. 2.
The Oakland Press
Historic learning setbacks show COVID’s sweeping toll on Oakland County students
The COVID-19 pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for Oakland County children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to national research that provides the first, detailed look by school district. Through the Education Recovery Scorecard collaborative, researchers at Stanford and Harvard universities have produced a map of...
The Oakland Press
Artemis I mission has Michigan ties
When NASA’s Artemis I mission lifts off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida very early Wednesday morning, it will carry more than the hopes and dreams of people around the world. It will rely on components and the expertise of a handful of companies in Oakland County that have...
The Oakland Press
Auburn Hills police look for tips after early morning fatal crash
Auburn Hills police are looking for help from the public after a fatal crash on southbound I-75 near Joslyn Road at 4 a.m. Monday. Police and firefighters called to the scene found a 2022 Ford Mustang after it crashed and burned on the southbound exit ramp from southbound I-75 to Joslyn Road.
The Oakland Press
Troy Library delivering materials to homebound
The Troy Public Library will deliver materials to seniors, new parents, new Americans, and patrons experiencing illness or injury. Every three weeks, librarians will deliver a collection of materials –– from books, music, puzzles, board games, and beyond –– right to your door. When you’re finished, library staff will pick them up.
The Oakland Press
Holly and Keego Harbor reject public safety millages
Six municipalities had various public safety, fire and infrastructure millage proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot. Voters approved proposals in the townships of Bloomfield, Independence, Lyon and Oakland. Two proposals in Keego Harbor and the Village of Holly were rejected and could lead to future cuts if alternative funding is not found.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: 2 women in stolen U-Haul van caught stealing items worth $1,320 at Meijer; police arrest Royal Oak woman in hit-and-run
Two women shoplifters at Meijer fail to make getaway in stolen U-Haul van. Two Detroit women loaded up their shopping carts with $1,320 worth of liquor, pans, a trash container, air fryer and other items they tried to steal, but were caught before they could make their getaway in a stolen U-Haul van.
The Oakland Press
Bouchard: School threats a crime
County Sheriff Mike Bouchard took to social media Monday afternoon after another round of school threats. Over three tweets, he urged students to understand that not only will all reports of any school threat be taken seriously, students could face legal charges if caught making threats. He also shared the message on Facebook.
The Oakland Press
Berkley High School to discourage vaping with detectors in restrooms
With teen use of nicotine vaping up nationwide, Berkley High School is getting ready to install special sensors in restrooms that can detect when students use the devices. High School Principal Andrew Meloche in a letter to parents this week said every restroom in the school will be outfitted with a vape sensor.
The Oakland Press
Experts warn of ‘tripledemic:’ RSV, COVID-19, flu
Pediatric beds in area hospitals are in short supply because of the high number of serious cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Flu season has come early this year, experts say. And the health care industry is preparing for the possibility of new variants that could ramp up COVID-19...
The Oakland Press
Felon charged with murder found to be competent
A felon from Pontiac accused of killing a man on June 6 was found to be competent after undergoing court-ordered psychiatric testing, as stated during a hearing Tuesday in 50th District Court. Jaydrian Munson, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses for the fatal shooting of Raymond Davis,...
Comments / 1