foxla.com
Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop
PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
Major update after man plows through crowd at Los Angeles carnival leaving six hurt and suspect arrested
A MAN suspected of driving into a crowd of people during a street carnival, injuring six people, has been arrested, said police. Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as 23-year-old Steven Weems. The incident happened near Trinity Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard...
DUI suspected in head-on collision that killed 2, including juvenile, near Moreno Valley
Two people were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision that occurred Sunday night in the Moreno Valley area. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Gilman Springs Road and Bridge Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. First responders found two vehicles and four victims that were involved […]
NBC Bay Area
Missing Simi Valley Mother Found Dead, Ex-Husband Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder
A 25-year-old mother who vanished from her apartment in Simi Valley under mysterious circumstances was found dead Sunday and police said her ex-husband has been arrested in connection with her murder. Rachel Castillo had two young children and was last heard-from Thursday afternoon. Her sister called police when she discovered...
Man arrested after pedestrian suffers ‘serious’ injuries in Upland hit-and-run
A man has been arrested after the Ford Mustang he was driving struck and injured a 62-year-old man walking across an Upland street Thursday evening, then fled the scene, police said. The victim was crossing at Euclid Avenue and Foothill Boulevard at 7:11 p.m. when the Mustang hit him, according to the Upland Police Department. […]
foxla.com
74-year-old man found dead on front porch of Whittier home
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found dead on the front porch of his home in Whittier. Authorities were called out to the home in the 16100 block of Marlinton Driver in Whittier around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested in Connection With 74-Year-Old Neighbor's Death in Whittier
A man in his late 20s remains in custody in connection with the death of a 74-year-old neighbor in Whittier, sheriff's homicide detectives said Sunday. Detectives were sent to the 16100 block of Marlington Drive at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
‘It was already burning’: Witnesses rush to help victims of fiery Garden Grove crash
Witnesses who saw and heard a fatal Garden Grove crash rushed toward the fiery scene to help pull victims from the wreckage Friday. The three-vehicle crash was reported around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Garden Grove Boulevard and Magnolia Street. According to the Garden Grove Police Department, a gray Tesla sedan was ablaze by […]
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino
A traffic stop led to a massive seizure of fentanyl in San Bernardino this week, as well as methamphetamine and a gun, authorities said. During a Thursday traffic stop, “investigators discovered evidence that led to a search warrant” for a home in the 200 block of East 9th Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department […]
foxla.com
Fundraiser helping to buy car for man whose van was stolen during pursuit
John Reynolds had his work van stolen and used in a wild police chase in Los Angeles. The community came together and helped raise over $30,000 for his family to buy a new van.
NBC Bay Area
‘My Heart Broke': Family Saved for Two Years to Buy Work Truck Stolen in Seconds by Pursuit Driver
Family members who run a landscaping business in Whittier were among the carjacking victims thrust into a violent and frightening chain of events when a dangerous two-hour pursuit unfolded Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Three vehicles, including a work truck that two brothers and their father depend on for their...
Raging fire destroys Beverly Hills carports and cars
Fire crews battled a massive structure fire that erupted in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. The Beverly Hills Fire Department received reports of the towering flames at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Shirley Place around 6:05 p.m. When firefighters arrived, around eight to nine carports were fully engulfed, each containing many vehicles, officials said. […]
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man killed in a car-to car shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles was publicly identified Saturday.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Garden Grove (Garden Grove, CA)
The Garden Grove Police Department reported a three-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred at the Garden Grove Boulevard and Magnolia Street intersection just before 12.45 a.m.
foxla.com
'It broke my heart': Victim speaks out after pursuit suspect steals his work truck
LOS ANGELES - "Once I saw him start the truck, I knew it was over, and it broke my heart." Andres Benitez saved up money and purchased a work truck just three weeks ago. But unfortunately, the truck was stolen during a wild police chase… caught live on TV.
Wrong Way SUV on 710 Freeway Causes Serious Traffic Collision, Multiple Injuries
Compton, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple people were injured, two reported trapped in a traffic collision involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the 710 Freeway early Saturday morning. The California Highway Patrol South Los Angeles Station received multiple 911 calls around 2:15 a.m., Nov. 12, of a black...
Search for mother of 2 continues after she went missing from Simi Valley home
A missing mother of two is missing after a “significant amount of blood” was found in her Simi Valley home on Thursday night, and while the search for her continues, her family is holding a vigil Sunday evening. The missing woman, 25-year-old Rachel Castillo, was reported missing by family members after she was nowhere to […]
3rd suspect in Covina Halloween shooting surrenders at border
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
NBC Los Angeles
Five Possible Overdose Individuals Rushed to Hospital in Granada Hills
Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, according to police. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. When authorities arrived they found five...
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Vehicle Theft, Marijuana Possession For Sale
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and possession of marijuana inside the vehicle, Long Beach police said Saturday.
