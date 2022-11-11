ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Asian shares fall on jitters over missile landing in Poland

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday, as investors got jittery over global risks after Poland said a Russian-made missile killed two people there. Benchmarks fell in Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while shares in Tokyo rebounded to finish slightly higher. Details were unclear, including who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy