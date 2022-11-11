ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
NESN

How Bill Belichick Feels About Patriots’ Upcoming Brutal 12-Day Stretch

The Patriots better have enjoyed their bye week, because they soon will embark on one of the roughest three-game stretches in recent memory. Beginning with this Sunday’s home game against the Jets, New England will play three games in just 12 days. After facing New York in a pivotal AFC East rematch, the Patriots will have four days to prepare for a Thanksgiving Night showdown with the Vikings in Minnesota and then return home where they’ll host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills a week later in another “Thursday Night Football” matchup. In addition to playing three games in under two weeks, New England will be tasked with earning wins against opponents who currently have a combined record of 20-7.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

Bill Cowher rips Colts for Jeff Saturday hire on ‘The NFL Today’

Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher destroyed the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim coach on “The NFL Today.”. There has been plenty of intense criticism around the NFL landscape this week over the Indianapolis Colts’ bizarre decision to name Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich. The hire even received pushback from some of the Colts’ top front-office personnel but Irsay went ahead with the move anyway, opening the organization to endless scrutiny from former players and coaches in the media.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Bill Belichick Is Calling For A Significant Rules Change

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is calling for a significant rules change. The National Football League currently does not allow coaches to challenge plays under 2:00. Those reviews are left up to the officiating booth. Still, plays can get missed, like the one in the Bills vs. Vikings...
MassLive.com

Patriots face toughest second-half schedule in NFL

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The bad news for New England Patriots fans is that, if the playoffs started today, the Pats would be on the outside looking...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Maine Campus

Bruins fans outraged over controversial free agent signing

Reader discretion, this article presents multiple incidents of racially targeted language. The Boston Bruins have come out of the gates strong in 2022 with a 13-2 start. However, the relationship between the Bruins’ front office and the fanbase remains strained. The tension was recently exacerbated by the signing of free agent Mitchell Miller, who had previously been released by the Arizona Coyotes shortly after he was drafted due to evidence of Mitchell’s serial abuse of a Black, disabled classmate that began in elementary school.
BOSTON, MA

