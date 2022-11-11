Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick cited a Bills-Vikings controversy to explain why he favors an NFL rule change
"I don’t see why those plays can’t be reviewed." The Bruins defeated the Canucks 5-2 on Sunday. Boston is now 14-2-0 to open the season. The Celtics will face the Thunder at home tonight at 7:30 p.m. And after being on a bye week this past weekend, the...
How Bill Belichick Feels About Patriots’ Upcoming Brutal 12-Day Stretch
The Patriots better have enjoyed their bye week, because they soon will embark on one of the roughest three-game stretches in recent memory. Beginning with this Sunday’s home game against the Jets, New England will play three games in just 12 days. After facing New York in a pivotal AFC East rematch, the Patriots will have four days to prepare for a Thanksgiving Night showdown with the Vikings in Minnesota and then return home where they’ll host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills a week later in another “Thursday Night Football” matchup. In addition to playing three games in under two weeks, New England will be tasked with earning wins against opponents who currently have a combined record of 20-7.
Josh McDaniels’ Raiders lose to Colts after former Patriots star’s game-winner
With the game on the line, Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders decided to go to their best player in wide receiver Davante Adams. There was just one problem: They had to go through former New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore to do it. That proved to be a problem.
Well this is awkward: Bruins forced to make wardrobe change due to uniform gaffe before game
It’s often been said there are two events you never want to show up to while wearing white. Weddings and a November game against the Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins were forced to make a quick wardrobe change prior to puck drop against the Canucks after both teams took the ice for pregame warmups wearing white uniforms.
Bill Cowher rips Colts for Jeff Saturday hire on ‘The NFL Today’
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher destroyed the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim coach on “The NFL Today.”. There has been plenty of intense criticism around the NFL landscape this week over the Indianapolis Colts’ bizarre decision to name Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich. The hire even received pushback from some of the Colts’ top front-office personnel but Irsay went ahead with the move anyway, opening the organization to endless scrutiny from former players and coaches in the media.
Colts start Matt Ryan over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 vs. Raiders
Well, that didn’t last long. In Jeff Saturday’s first game in charge as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Ryan returned as the starting quarterback over Sam Ehlinger against the Las Vegas Raiders, despite Saturday saying in the build up to the game that Ehlinger would start.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, total
The Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 11 schedule. The Eagles are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Eagles are -450 on the moneyline in the game. The Colts are +360. The over/under for the game is set at...
Bill Belichick Is Calling For A Significant Rules Change
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is calling for a significant rules change. The National Football League currently does not allow coaches to challenge plays under 2:00. Those reviews are left up to the officiating booth. Still, plays can get missed, like the one in the Bills vs. Vikings...
Penn State head coach James Franklin took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and punished himself with 15 push-ups on the sideline
James Franklin dropped and gave himself 15 after he was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Maryland.
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) after a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit:…
Patriots’ Bill Belichick renews call for replay changes after NFL error
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has long been a proponent of expanding the opportunities for NFL coaches to challenge calls. On his weekly radio appearance on WEEI on Monday morning, Belichick pointed to a missed call in the Vikings’ 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills as further evidence to support his argument.
LSU Goes Over 100 Points in Third-Straight Game, Defeats WCU 107-34
The Angel Reese takeover continues, leading the Lady Tigers to another 70+ point victory.
Patriots face toughest second-half schedule in NFL
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The bad news for New England Patriots fans is that, if the playoffs started today, the Pats would be on the outside looking...
Maine Campus
Bruins fans outraged over controversial free agent signing
Reader discretion, this article presents multiple incidents of racially targeted language. The Boston Bruins have come out of the gates strong in 2022 with a 13-2 start. However, the relationship between the Bruins’ front office and the fanbase remains strained. The tension was recently exacerbated by the signing of free agent Mitchell Miller, who had previously been released by the Arizona Coyotes shortly after he was drafted due to evidence of Mitchell’s serial abuse of a Black, disabled classmate that began in elementary school.
