BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / PropTech innovator Rook has assembled a high-powered group of executives, industry experts, and luminaries to join its Advisory Board as it continues to build its presence as a leader in home affordability solutions. The Advisory Board will work directly with CEO Ed Messman on a variety of issues including growth, awareness, and industry-advocacy.

BOULDER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO