Oswego, IL

977wmoi.com

Movement to Create a New State in Southern Illinois Gaining Momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

First Lady Jill Biden In Illinois Today

First Lady Jill Biden is stopping in Illinois today. The First Lady will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The group will visit District 214’s Rolling Meadows High School in Rolling Meadows to meet with students in the school’s Career Pathways program. They will also stop at Aon in Chicago. The visit is designed highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs.
ILLINOIS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Local Illinois Lawmaker Pushes For Psychedelics Decriminalization With New Bill

An Evanston, Illinois lawmaker is sponsoring a new proposal to make the Chicago suburb the next U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics. Councilmember Devon Reid’s proposal would make possessing, cultivating and delivering entheogenic substances like psilocybin punishable by a $100 fine without the threat of jail time. That fine could be waived for people who complete a drug treatment program or “reasonable public service work.”
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County property tax bills posted online after months-long delay

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday, after months of delay.Homeowners should also get a copy of their tax bills in the mail around Dec. 1, and those bills will be due by Dec. 30. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.Cook County property tax bills are coming out months late. Payment is normally due by Aug. 1. It's been a frustrating delay for county leaders and government agencies that rely on property tax revenue, such as libraries, public schools, park districts,...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Illinois cable startup NewsNation sees election boost after slow start

CHICAGO - As pundits, strategists and opinionated Uber drivers wax on about the mixed results of Tuesday’s midterm election, a dark-horse candidate has emerged. NewsNation, the Chicago-based cable news network, which has struggled to build an audience since launching more than two years ago, found its mojo — and some viewers — during a breakthrough election season.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor

Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Bailey no match as Pritzker cruises to second term

After an intense election season where crime fueled racial tensions, Governor JB Pritzker on Election Day cruised to a second term with a solid victory over Republican Darren Bailey. Pritzker led Democratic incumbents as they held off an effort by conservative rightwing extremists to capture key political offices. Cheers erupted...
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Right-wing Republicans need to look in the mirror

In order to understand what happened in Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 8, you have to understand the surprise election events in DuPage County. For years, DuPage County was the Republican antithesis of the Democratic Cook County. But as Cook County shifted its concerns from protecting law-abiding citizens to protecting the “rights” of criminals and undermining police, many packed up and left for DuPage County.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Axios Chicago

Wards that got out the vote

Data: Chicago Elections Board; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosHigh-income, mostly North Side wards showed the highest voter turnout in last week's election, per Chicago Board of Elections data. The two big exceptions were Ald. Sophia King's 4th ward and Matt O'Shea's city worker-heavy 19th ward, which led the city in voter turnout. The lowest turnout occurred in Ald. Ray Lopez's 15th, which includes West Englewood, and Ald. Ed Burke's 14th, which includes Archer Heights. Why it matters: Turnout often illustrates where citizens feel invested in politics and believe government can work for them. But in a vicious cycle, candidates don't have a lot of incentive to prioritize the issues of areas with low turnout. Editor's note for screen: This chart was corrected to note Timmy Knudsen is the alderperson of the 43rd ward, not Michelle Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

D65 board plans maximum property tax increase in December levy

Editor’s note: For more information on District 202’s proposed property tax levy, check out the RoundTable’s full coverage here. On Monday, Nov. 14, the District 65 School Board approved a tentative property tax levy that it plans to make in December. Property owners would be required to pay the taxes in calendar year 2023.
COOK COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Veterans can get lifetime passes to recreation sites

The Biden-Harris administration has announced that starting on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to thousands of federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests.
OTTAWA, IL
cwbchicago.com

Alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward is now asking people to PLEASE stop shooting each other for 48 hours

On Monday, less than a month after publicly stating in a City Council meeting that he wanted fewer police officers in his ward, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) issued another public statement. This time, he asked his ward’s residents to refrain from shooting and killing each other for 48 hours because too many people had been injured in a flurry of violence.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected

Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
CHICAGO, IL

