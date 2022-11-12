Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
VVSD Job Fair on 11/16Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Mobile Food Pantry at St. Mary Immaculate on 11/15Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Related
977wmoi.com
Movement to Create a New State in Southern Illinois Gaining Momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
959theriver.com
First Lady Jill Biden In Illinois Today
First Lady Jill Biden is stopping in Illinois today. The First Lady will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The group will visit District 214’s Rolling Meadows High School in Rolling Meadows to meet with students in the school’s Career Pathways program. They will also stop at Aon in Chicago. The visit is designed highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs.
How a Strange Deal Struck in Springfield a Decade Ago Now Prevents Illinois Communities From Banning Assault Weapons
After the terrifying mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade, many noted the irony that the incident occurred in one of the few cities in Illinois where assault weapons are banned by local law. But few have noted that today, no other Illinois community can put such an...
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
‘I came to the party late’: Despite filing their candidacies later, Sager, Ness win County Board seats in District 7
“I was shocked!” That was how Democrat Louisett “Lou” Ness described her reaction to winning a seat on the McHenry County Board in the Nov. 8 election. The Woodstock resident […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for...
300th Bus of Asylum-Seeking Migrants Arrives in Chicago From the Texas Border
It's been over 10 weeks since the first bus of asylum-seeking migrants arrived in Chicago from the Texas border, and the steady stream of arrivals has yet to slow down. Since the first bus arrived in Chicago on Aug. 31, the city has accepted 3,684 migrants from the Texas border.
marijuanamoment.net
Local Illinois Lawmaker Pushes For Psychedelics Decriminalization With New Bill
An Evanston, Illinois lawmaker is sponsoring a new proposal to make the Chicago suburb the next U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics. Councilmember Devon Reid’s proposal would make possessing, cultivating and delivering entheogenic substances like psilocybin punishable by a $100 fine without the threat of jail time. That fine could be waived for people who complete a drug treatment program or “reasonable public service work.”
Cook County property tax bills posted online after months-long delay
CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday, after months of delay.Homeowners should also get a copy of their tax bills in the mail around Dec. 1, and those bills will be due by Dec. 30. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.Cook County property tax bills are coming out months late. Payment is normally due by Aug. 1. It's been a frustrating delay for county leaders and government agencies that rely on property tax revenue, such as libraries, public schools, park districts,...
Herald & Review
Illinois cable startup NewsNation sees election boost after slow start
CHICAGO - As pundits, strategists and opinionated Uber drivers wax on about the mixed results of Tuesday’s midterm election, a dark-horse candidate has emerged. NewsNation, the Chicago-based cable news network, which has struggled to build an audience since launching more than two years ago, found its mojo — and some viewers — during a breakthrough election season.
theeastcountygazette.com
Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor
Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
Bailey no match as Pritzker cruises to second term
After an intense election season where crime fueled racial tensions, Governor JB Pritzker on Election Day cruised to a second term with a solid victory over Republican Darren Bailey. Pritzker led Democratic incumbents as they held off an effort by conservative rightwing extremists to capture key political offices. Cheers erupted...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Right-wing Republicans need to look in the mirror
In order to understand what happened in Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 8, you have to understand the surprise election events in DuPage County. For years, DuPage County was the Republican antithesis of the Democratic Cook County. But as Cook County shifted its concerns from protecting law-abiding citizens to protecting the “rights” of criminals and undermining police, many packed up and left for DuPage County.
Wards that got out the vote
Data: Chicago Elections Board; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosHigh-income, mostly North Side wards showed the highest voter turnout in last week's election, per Chicago Board of Elections data. The two big exceptions were Ald. Sophia King's 4th ward and Matt O'Shea's city worker-heavy 19th ward, which led the city in voter turnout. The lowest turnout occurred in Ald. Ray Lopez's 15th, which includes West Englewood, and Ald. Ed Burke's 14th, which includes Archer Heights. Why it matters: Turnout often illustrates where citizens feel invested in politics and believe government can work for them. But in a vicious cycle, candidates don't have a lot of incentive to prioritize the issues of areas with low turnout. Editor's note for screen: This chart was corrected to note Timmy Knudsen is the alderperson of the 43rd ward, not Michelle Smith.
evanstonroundtable.com
D65 board plans maximum property tax increase in December levy
Editor’s note: For more information on District 202’s proposed property tax levy, check out the RoundTable’s full coverage here. On Monday, Nov. 14, the District 65 School Board approved a tentative property tax levy that it plans to make in December. Property owners would be required to pay the taxes in calendar year 2023.
ourquadcities.com
Veterans can get lifetime passes to recreation sites
The Biden-Harris administration has announced that starting on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to thousands of federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests.
This Drive-Thru Christmas Display In Illinois Has Over 1 Million Dazzling Lights
Thanksgiving may still be over a week away, but I am chomping at the bit to get the Christmas season started! (Sorry Thanksgiving lovers, I can't help it!) When it comes to the best things in life, here are my top three:. Hearing my children laugh. Puppy breath/snuggles. Christmas lights.
evanstonroundtable.com
Committee backs property tax increase to get city off pension debt track
Would residents be willing to pay, say, $32 more to the city in property taxes if the extra funds would place the city on track to meet its pension obligations to police and firefighter retirees and their families by 2040?. Members of the city’s Finance and Budget Committee placed that...
Did You Know Chicago Has a Diabolical Medieval Torture Museum?
I came upon this place in Chicago by accident. It's one of the most unusual museums you'll ever witness as it documents some of the most diabolical ways that human beings have tortured others throughout history especially during medieval times. When I first saw mention of a torture place in...
cwbchicago.com
Alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward is now asking people to PLEASE stop shooting each other for 48 hours
On Monday, less than a month after publicly stating in a City Council meeting that he wanted fewer police officers in his ward, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) issued another public statement. This time, he asked his ward’s residents to refrain from shooting and killing each other for 48 hours because too many people had been injured in a flurry of violence.
Take a Walk Through Time in One of Illinois’ Grandest Mansions This Holiday Season
When the Barnes Mansion was built in Rockford, Illinois in 1893, it was the grandest home of its time and THE gem of the city's social scene. Many fabulous parties were thrown there by Williams Fletcher Barnes and his family, and everyone who was anyone in Rockford used to hang out there.
NBC Chicago
With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected
Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
Comments / 0