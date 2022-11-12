Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Virginia women's basketball team will compete to honor Davis, Chandler and Perry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia women's basketball team met as a team on Monday afternoon and evening and UVA head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton had one clear message for her team. "I just wanted to be there for them and let them know that they were loved and not alone during this...
Iowa, Seton Hall face first true tests
Iowa and Seton Hall will get their first true tests of the season Wednesday night when they face off as
Former UVA basketball star describes heartbreak after shooting leaves three dead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WECT) - One of the most well-known athletes from the University of Virginia says he woke up to the tragic news of Sunday night’s shooting and quickly started reaching out to his loved ones. “[My godson] texted me finally earlier [Monday] morning and said he was fine,”...
Rutgers men’s soccer learns NCAA Tournament opponent
Rutgers’ return to the NCAA Tournament will start with a trip down the New Jersey Turnpike. The Scarlet Knights, fresh off of winning the first Big Ten Tournament title in program history, drew a first-round matchup against the University of Pennsylvania. The opening-round game will be played Thursday at a time to be announced. The top 16 seeds in the tournament received a bye. Rutgers did not receive one of the top 16 seeds but drew an automatic berth after Sunday’s historic win.
UW players, coaches hit 'straight in the heart' by Devin Chandler's death in UVA shooting
MADISON, Wis. — With coaches preparing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and players arriving for a workout, Monday morning started as usual for the Wisconsin Badgers. Defensive end Rodas Johnson was in the weight room. Running back Isaac Guerendo was getting ready in the locker room. Quarterback Graham Mertz was...
Cousin confirms UVA football player killed in shooting
Charlottesville, Va. (WFXR) — A cousin to one of the UVA victims has confirmed that Lavel Davis Jr., a UVA football player, had been shot and killed in last night’s shooting. Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Newberry College in South Carolina, Sean Lampkin is Davis’s cousin. He posted earlier about the passing of his cousin. […]
Final girls soccer Top 20 ranking for 2022: State title drama leads to new No. 1
Westfield find ways to avoid a loss all season and held the No. 1 spot for the entire year until today. Now, that place at the top is changing hands and Freehold Township is here to take it. The Patriots ran the gauntlet in Group 4 and took on Ridgewood...
Rutgers’ Brian Soldano making redshirt decision difficult after dazzling debut
The good news for Rutgers: Brian Soldano looks every bit like the one-of-a-kind wrestler who made every match memorable during his run to three state titles at High Point High School. The bad news? He may only wrestle three more times this season.
Former Irvington HS coach and IHS alum Darnell Grant leads West Orange HS football team to sectional title
IRVINGTON, NJ — Darnell Grant, a 1991 Irvington High School graduate and former IHS head football coach, guided the West Orange High School football team to its first-ever state sectional championship. West Orange, the No. 6 seed, defeated top-seeded and previously undefeated Phillipsburg, 28-7, in the New Jersey State...
Virginia football players D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis mong three killed in Sunday night shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia community is in mourning on Monday morning. D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. are two of three people killed in the overnight shooting at the University of Virginia. We have confirmed a report by the Richmond Times Dispatch, the linebacker was among the victims. Perry has...
Support Surges For Family After Loss Of Recent Hightstown HS Grad Julia McDaid, 18
Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of recent Hightstown High School graduate Julia McDaid, who was found deceased in East Windsor last week at age 18. McDaid’s body was found near Bear Brook off of Oak Creek Road around 9:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, DailyVoice.com previously reported.
Update on New Restaurant Louie’s by Chef Jason in Robbinsville, NJ
I've got some exciting news. The new restaurant taking over the old Shrimp King in Robbinsville, Louie's by Chef Jason, could be open as early as next week, fingers crossed. Two local guys, popular chef, Jason Dilts (from Robbinsville), and Dominic Maglione (from Hamilton), have joined together for this new venture and they couldn't be more pumped up about it.
Holiday Made in Monmouth coming Dec. 10
(LINCROFT, NJ) -- The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that a Holiday Made in Monmouth will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 11:00am to 4:00pm at Brookdale Community College in the Robert J. Collins Arena. “The Holiday Made in Monmouth is a one-stop shop with a...
Hughes announces bid for re-election in Mercer
Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes announced his bid for re-election to a sixth term from Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo’s IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville:. Thank you, Wayne for your kind words! Few legislators work as hard for the people as Wayne DeAngelo, and Wayne, you have our utmost respect. Let’s give our Assemblyman a round of applause!
Kean University’s first class of physician assistants receives white coats
UNION, NJ — Kean University’s inaugural class of physician assistant students were presented with their white coats, a traditional symbol of professionalism and readiness, during a celebratory event on Friday, Oct. 21. The students marked the accomplishment as they begin their year of clinical practice. In January 2024,...
Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.
Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct.3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named State’s Best Dessert Menu
No one is ever going to doubt our love for food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question our jumbo-sized sweet tooth either. So, which restaurant has the absolute best dessert menu in the whole state?. After we consume an amazing New Jersey restaurant meal, you...
