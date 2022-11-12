ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Rutgers men’s soccer learns NCAA Tournament opponent

Rutgers’ return to the NCAA Tournament will start with a trip down the New Jersey Turnpike. The Scarlet Knights, fresh off of winning the first Big Ten Tournament title in program history, drew a first-round matchup against the University of Pennsylvania. The opening-round game will be played Thursday at a time to be announced. The top 16 seeds in the tournament received a bye. Rutgers did not receive one of the top 16 seeds but drew an automatic berth after Sunday’s historic win.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
WFXR

Cousin confirms UVA football player killed in shooting

Charlottesville, Va. (WFXR) — A cousin to one of the UVA victims has confirmed that Lavel Davis Jr., a UVA football player, had been shot and killed in last night’s shooting. Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Newberry College in South Carolina, Sean Lampkin is Davis’s cousin. He posted earlier about the passing of his cousin. […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
94.5 PST

Update on New Restaurant Louie’s by Chef Jason in Robbinsville, NJ

I've got some exciting news. The new restaurant taking over the old Shrimp King in Robbinsville, Louie's by Chef Jason, could be open as early as next week, fingers crossed. Two local guys, popular chef, Jason Dilts (from Robbinsville), and Dominic Maglione (from Hamilton), have joined together for this new venture and they couldn't be more pumped up about it.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Holiday Made in Monmouth coming Dec. 10

(LINCROFT, NJ) -- The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that a Holiday Made in Monmouth will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 11:00am to 4:00pm at Brookdale Community College in the Robert J. Collins Arena. “The Holiday Made in Monmouth is a one-stop shop with a...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Hughes announces bid for re-election in Mercer

Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes announced his bid for re-election to a sixth term from Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo’s IBEW Local 269 union hall in Lawrenceville:. Thank you, Wayne for your kind words! Few legislators work as hard for the people as Wayne DeAngelo, and Wayne, you have our utmost respect. Let’s give our Assemblyman a round of applause!
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Kean University’s first class of physician assistants receives white coats

UNION, NJ — Kean University’s inaugural class of physician assistant students were presented with their white coats, a traditional symbol of professionalism and readiness, during a celebratory event on Friday, Oct. 21. The students marked the accomplishment as they begin their year of clinical practice. In January 2024,...
UNION, NJ
Gothamist

Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.

Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
RED BANK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy