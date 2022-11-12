Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
Nearly Half of Missouri Counties are 'Maternity Deserts'
The mostly rural counties have no hospital obstetrics care and no OBGYN doctors
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, November 15th, 2022
(Statewide) -- A Missouri trade delegation is overseas this week on a trade mission to Israel, United Arab Emirates and Greece. Governor Mike Parson, First Lady Teresa Parson, Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn and House Speaker Dean Plocher, state Senator Brian Williams and others are taking part in the trade mission. The group has visited Teva, a company in Israel that the governor says is currently behind 1 of every 10 generic prescriptions filled in the U.S. They have also visited Israel Chemicals Limited, which is opening a new 400-million-dollar battery plant in St. Louis. The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will include 150 high-paying jobs and it is expected to open in 2024.
kcur.org
Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave
Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
New stores open at Summit Fair in Lee’s Summit
Lee's Summit welcomes HS Interiors and Furniture Mall of Missouri, two new stores that opened in the Summit Fair shopping area.
101theeagle.com
13 Secluded Castles in Missouri That You Need To Know About
When it comes to castles you don't think of Missouri as having any, but every year more and more are popping up in the Show Me State and so far 13 have been discovered. There are no Lords and Lady's living in these 13 castles, but maybe at a time, there might have been. Or maybe the builders just wanted you to think they were someone important by building a replica castle house. We may never know, but according to onlyinyourstate.com, finding castles in Missouri has grown from only six in 2015 to 13. So, where can you find these hidden treasures?
ktvo.com
93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
Missouri Water Ride Set a World Record then Closed after Tragedy
When it opened, this Missouri water park set a world record. Sadly, that joy would cease years later when it closed after a tragedy that took the life of a young boy. What was known as Schlitterbahn Waterpark Kansas City broke ground in September of 2007. The Wikipedia page recalls that it featured "12 water attractions, 3 restaurants, and 2 shops". One of those rides that was added years later was Verruckt at Schlitterbahn which in German means "insane" which opened in 2014. It was confirmed to set a world record for the world's tallest waterslide.
Here is Proof that you Need a Car if you Live in Missouri
There are plenty of places in the United States where you can live and not have a car, but Missouri is apparently not one of those places. Check out this really interesting list that proves you need a car if you live in the Show-Me State. A website called Lawnstarter.com...
KOMU
Missouri family looking for permanent home for unique WWII model planes
CHESTERFIELD, Missouri (KMOV) -- Memories built over decades in a West County basement are looking for a new home. A local man spent years crafting and painting hundreds of World War II model planes, and now, his family is looking for a permanent home for the collection. “The ones he...
Where does Missouri land on the list of ‘Most Obese States’?
A new list has come out ranking the most overweight and obese states in America, and you may be shocked to see where the Show-Me State of Missouri lands on this list. Missouri is the 15th most overweight and obese state in the United States in 2023 according to a new ranking from Wallethub.com. On the site they say...
After recreational pot passes, why a medical marijuana card still matters in Missouri
Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana on Tuesday, but some experts advise users to pursue a medical marijuana license.
Missouri, Kansas homeowners can report deed fraud through new hotline
Kansas and Missouri homeowners can use a new federal hotline to report cases of deed fraud if someone tries to steal their home.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Driver Survives When Deer Crashes Thru Windshield in Missouri
It's a dangerous time of year to be on the road at night in Missouri as deer are more active than ever. Two drivers learned this the hard way as one hit a deer while the other had the animal come crashing through the windshield. Miraculously, neither was seriously injured.
krcgtv.com
Missouri hunters take 4% more deer than last year on first weekend of season
The Missouri Department of Conservation released the numbers for the first weekend of firearm deer season. On November 12 and 13, hunters in Missouri took 93,355 deer. In 2021, Missouri hunters took 89,939 deer on the first weekend. Of those deer, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,259 were button bucks, and...
Deer crash leads to scary, unusual encounter for semi-driver in Missouri
A deer crash recently led to a scary and unusual encounter for a semi-driver in northern Missouri.
kcur.org
Missouri forced Kansas City to increase KCPD spending. Locals say it’s time to end state control
In last Tuesday's midterm elections, Missouri voters passed a statewide ballot measure that will require Kansas City to increase its minimum funding to the Kansas City Police Department. But voters in the Kansas City portion of Jackson County overwhelmingly rejected the amendment by 61%. That local repudiation of Amendment 4...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 14th, 2022
(Statewide) -- Widespread light snow is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning across Missouri. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation of one to two inches is expected statewide. Since the Missouri Department of Transportation has a shortage of workers helping with winter weather operations, expect roads to be slick in some areas. Parts of southeast Missouri had snow over the weekend, including five inches in Fredericktown and more than six in De Soto.
Missouri Ranks Low on List of Best Places to Go For Thanksgiving
If you're planning on traveling for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, whatever you don't travel to Missouri. St. Louis and Kansas City are ranked extremely low on places to visit for Thanksgiving. St. Louis comes in at 69 whereas Kansas City ranks 72. Why? Well according to Wallethub both rank low in Thanksgiving celebrations & traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, and weather. Now the weather is a bit of a stretch you can't predict weather and yes it might be chillier than Florida, but we've been lucky to have warm Thanksgiving.
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1