The Arlington County government’s “Secret Santa” program will be accepting donations of gift cards that will be used to support those in need across the community. Those making the donation are asked to ensure each card does not exceed $25, but can submit as many as they like. Financial contributions, made out to “Arlington County Treasurer – Secret Santa,” are also accepted and will be used to purchase gift cards for distribution.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO