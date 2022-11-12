NASHVILLE, Tenn. — So many times throughout the past two-plus seasons, Vanderbilt has been asked to respond to an SEC loss. Now the tables have turned. “I don’t know if our approach changes. I would say that morale is little lifted,” Vandy senior tight end Gavin Schoenwald said Tuesday, three days after a 24-21 victory over Kentucky. “I think that’s natural with guys feeling good about the win. I’ve been a little bit surprised with how well we’ve been able to refocus. That was, honestly, something that the captains were talking about as well.

