Lexington, KY

vucommodores.com

Florida Headed to FirstBank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — So many times throughout the past two-plus seasons, Vanderbilt has been asked to respond to an SEC loss. Now the tables have turned. “I don’t know if our approach changes. I would say that morale is little lifted,” Vandy senior tight end Gavin Schoenwald said Tuesday, three days after a 24-21 victory over Kentucky. “I think that’s natural with guys feeling good about the win. I’ve been a little bit surprised with how well we’ve been able to refocus. That was, honestly, something that the captains were talking about as well.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Closing the Fall In Columbia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt swimming travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for the last scheduled competition of the fall season when the Commodores take part in the Gamecock Invitational. Vandy will face host South Carolina, Florida Gulf Coast, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, UNC-Wilmington, and North Florida in a three-day meet starting...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Harbison Honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After scoring 20-plus points twice and handing out at least five assists in each of Vanderbilt women’s basketball’s three wins the opening week of the season, Caija Harbison has been named the SEC co-Player of the Week it was announced Tuesday. The graduate transfer...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Vanderbilt's GSR Among Nation's Best

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Athletics finished with an overall graduation success rate of 97 during the 2021–22 academic year—the highest of any Southeastern Conference program for the seventh straight year—the NCAA announced. The NCAA graduation success rate tracks degree completion for student-athletes, even those who transfer.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Wright Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After leading the Vanderbilt football team to a 24-21 victory over No. 24 Kentucky, quarterback Mike Wright has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Wright posted a QBR of 94.6 while throwing for 184 yards and a touchdown and also running for 126 yards...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Homestand Starts Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After making two road trips in the first week of the season, Vanderbilt is returning home again for a longer stay. The Commodores begin a three-game homestand at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday against Tarleton State at 11 a.m. CT, followed by games against Austin Peay on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Saint Joseph’s on Sunday at 2 p.m. All three games will be aired on SEC Network+.
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Owls Go Down In OT

PHILADELPHIA — Myles Stute scored a team-best 21 points and Liam Robbins added 20 and a block as time expired to lift Vanderbilt men’s basketball to an 89-87 overtime victory over Temple Tuesday at The Liacouris Center. Stute was 7 of 10 from 3-point range, also sharing the...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Dores Take Second

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Vanderbilt finished second at the MOTIV Ladyjack Classic on Sunday as its opportunity to beat McKendree in the championship math slipped away with untimely miscues in the closing games. The final score was 4.5-2.5 as the Bearcats won the final four Baker games. The match featured...
NASHVILLE, TN

