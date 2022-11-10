Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
NASDAQ
2 Media Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry
The Zacks Media Conglomerates industry has been benefiting from the change in consumer preference for over-the-top (OTT) content. Companies like Liberty Media FWONK and Reservoir Media RSVR are investing heavily to develop original and fresh content, including music and shows, to attract and retain subscribers. The availability of a variety of alternative packages, including skinny bundles, which are delivered at lower costs than traditional offerings to attract consumers, is aiding the industry players’ prospects. However, media companies have been affected by the decline in ratings for broadcast television, as well as reduced demand for home entertainment sales of theatrical content. Sluggish spending by advertisers due to raging inflation and a higher interest rate has been another concern.
NASDAQ
Best Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Blue Chip Stocks To Watch After Earnings
Blue chip stocks are the shares of large, well-established companies that have a history of strong performance and are considered to be some of the safest investments in the stock market. Blue chip stocks are often the first choice for conservative investors who want to build a solid foundation for their portfolio.
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Precious Metals
In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Charah Solutions, off about 34.6% and shares of Quest Resource Holding off about 12.8% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Showing Substantial Rebound On Tamer-Than-Expected Inflation Data
(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside in morning trading on Tuesday, more than offsetting the pullback seen in the previous session. With the strong upward move, the Dow has reached a nearly three-month intraday high. Currently, the major averages are off their highs of the...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Hold American Axle (AXL) Stock Now
American Axle’s AXL top line is likely to benefit from its driveline solution, portfolio optimization and buyouts. Progress in the electric drive space also bodes well. However, supply-chain bottlenecks, chip crisis and stretched balance sheet are likely to add to woes. Let’s delve deeper as to why AXL —...
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15th:. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited NTB: This company which provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Why Planet Fitness (PLNT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is a Trending Stock
Valero Energy (VLO) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this oil refiner have returned +18.4%, compared to...
NASDAQ
EQT vs. DEN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks have likely encountered both EQT Corporation (EQT) and Denbury (DEN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have...
Emerging US battery supply chain should be wary of China’s information ops
On Oct. 19, 20 companies in the emerging domestic supply chain for lithium-ion batteries got some good news: President Biden, together with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, announced $2.8 billion in grants to support electrifying America’s light-duty vehicle fleet. But not long ago, a similar set of companies...
NASDAQ
The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy
With the macroeconomic environment weighing on advertising stocks, it makes sense that investors have given these companies the cold shoulder. Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
NASDAQ
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
After reaching an important support level, Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. STRL recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout,...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 20% to Buy Right Now
Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) has been a great growth stock over the years. The renewable energy producer has grown its funds from operation (FFO) by an average of 10% per share each year over the last decade. Add in its steadily rising dividend, and Brookfield has generated 14% total annualized returns, outpacing the S&P 500's 13.3% total returns during that timeframe.
NASDAQ
1 Remarkable Tech Stock Growing Sales Faster Than Google and Meta Platforms
Consumer demand weakened in 2022 under the pressure of high inflation, causing many brands to cut their advertising budgets. That headwind hit ad tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) particularly hard in the third quarter. Alphabet reported 6% year-over-year growth in total revenue, but...
Comments / 0