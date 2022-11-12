ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Bradley wins 89-61 against Eastern Michigan

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons scored 16 points as Bradley beat Eastern Michigan 89-61 on Tuesday night. Leons had six rebounds for the Braves (2-1). Ja'Shon Henry scored 15 points while going 5 of 7 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Ville Tahvanainen shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
PEORIA, IL
WVNews

McDonald rallies Bowling Green to 42-35 victory over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Matt McDonald passed for a career-high 392 yards and four touchdowns — including a 42-yarder to Ta'ron Keith with nine seconds left in the game — and Bowling Green rallied last in a wild finish to beat Toledo 42-35 on Tuesday night. McDonald...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy