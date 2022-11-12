PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons scored 16 points as Bradley beat Eastern Michigan 89-61 on Tuesday night. Leons had six rebounds for the Braves (2-1). Ja'Shon Henry scored 15 points while going 5 of 7 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Ville Tahvanainen shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

PEORIA, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO