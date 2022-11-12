Injury-Ravaged Chelsea Lineup Prediction vs Newcastle United for November 12

Finally, this crazy and most congested of Premier League seasons takes its World Cup break and, after a breathless few months, it is possible to take stock of teams’ progress so far. For Arsenal, it is a case of much achieved, but much still to do. They finish the first tranche of 14 games with a completely unexpected five-point lead, but any sensible fan will realise that there is still a long way to go before they can even challenge for the Champions League places, let alone a Premier League title.

1 DAY AGO