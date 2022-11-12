Injury-Ravaged Chelsea Lineup Prediction vs Newcastle United for November 12

Read full article on original website
Chelsea Hopes Falter for ‘Incredible’ Forward’s Future
Chelsea have received a setback in their pursuit of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao. The 23-year-old’s father has confirmed to Portuguese outlet Record that his representatives are speaking with the Serie A club over extending his contract, which expires in 2024. Rafael Leao’s Father Clarifies His Future Amid Chelsea...
Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United Among Those Interested in Leeds United Star
Fabrizio Romano has reported that “Cody Drameh, [is] attracting interest as many clubs are keen on signing him in January from Leeds. “Borussia Dortmund, Lille and Bayer Leverkusen, alongside Newcastle, are following the English right back as talent for the future.”. Newcastle United Among Clubs Interested in Leeds United...
‘Have to Wait and See’: ‘Unreal’ Chelsea Target Gives Transfer Update
Chelsea have not yet made a transfer move to sign Brighton & Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard, the player himself has confirmed. This comes amid rumours that the Belgian star could be bound for a move to Stamford Bridge and re-join his former manager Graham Potter. Leandro Trossard Gives Transfer...
‘I Feel Betrayed’: ‘Phenomenal’ Forward Hits Out at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at Manchester United’s senior executives and manager Erik ten Hag for trying to force him out of the club. This comes after the Portuguese forward missed the Red Devils’ last Premier League game against Fulham, which they won 2-1. Cristiano Ronaldo Lambasts Manchester...
Arsenal Season So Far: Much Done, But Much Still to Do
Finally, this crazy and most congested of Premier League seasons takes its World Cup break and, after a breathless few months, it is possible to take stock of teams’ progress so far. For Arsenal, it is a case of much achieved, but much still to do. They finish the first tranche of 14 games with a completely unexpected five-point lead, but any sensible fan will realise that there is still a long way to go before they can even challenge for the Champions League places, let alone a Premier League title.
Sunderland Weekly Round-Up: Amad Diallo the Star Man Plus Injury, Contract and Transfer News
The latest edition of the Sunderland weekly round-up takes a look at the latest news from the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats headed into the World Cup break with an important away victory at Birmingham City with Manchester United loanee earning many of the accolades. While the World Cup...
Chelsea Fans Make Desperate Thomas Tuchel Plea After Latest Premier League Defeat
The honeymoon for Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge has come to a swift and brutal end over the past few weeks. A defeat to Newcastle United on the final matchday before the World Cup break appears to have been a breaking point for many fans. For many supporters, that meant...
416 Appearance Premier League Winger Announces Retirement From Football
Premier League legend Aaron Lennon announced his retirement from football earlier on Tuesday, 15 November. The ex-Tottenham winger took to Twitter in an emotional message, in which he said: “I’ve finally decided that the time is right to hang my boots up, having weighed up my options I didn’t feel any were right for me and my young family.”
Chelsea Goalkeeper Set for Shock Exit After Losing First Team Place
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy could be set to depart the club. The Senegalese shot-stopper is unhappy at losing his first team place to Kepa Arrizabalaga. Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail reports on this, revealing that the Blues even have a backup replacement lined up for Mendy. Edouard Mendy Loses...
