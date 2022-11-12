Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
Related
Sacramento, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Florin High School basketball team will have a game with Luther Burbank High School on November 14, 2022, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Could Cal Coax Troy Taylor Back to Become Offensive Coordinator?
The Bears' former star quarterback is a successful head coach at Sac State.
rosevilletoday.com
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
A burger, fries and shake from your local Five Guys at 8620 Sierra College Blvd. in Roseville sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
Tanzanite Park in Natomas closed temporarily due to a ‘diesel release’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tanzanite Community Park in Natomas is closed due to a cleanup of a “diesel release,” according to the Office of Spill Prevention and Response. The OSPR said that the source of the spill has stopped, but that the park will remain closed. There is personnel on the scene currently who are […]
Winning SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket sold in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- The sole jackpot-winning ticket in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold in Sacramento.The winning numbers were 2, 5, 17, 40 and 46, with mega number 1.A ticket sold at Chevron, 2500 Fulton Ave., matched all five numbers, as well as the mega number, according to the California Lottery.
Major diesel spill shuts down Tanzanite Park in Natomas
SACRAMENTO — Crews were working to clean up a massive diesel spill at a community park in the south Natomas area Tuesday evening.The spill happened at Tanzanite Park. The park is surrounded by homes and features a pond, a dog park and even a skate parkThe Office of Spill Prevention and Response said the leak came from a generator. The generator could hold up to 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel, and approximately 3,000 gallons had gone into the pond.A cleanup crew on the scene told CBS13 that the incident was a residential spill that went out into the pong through a storm drain. Animals in the area were also said to not be doing well.At this time, it is unclear when the park will be reopened.
Fight between parents put River City HS on temporary lockdown, school says
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fight between parents prompted a temporary lockdown at a school in West Sacramento on Monday. River City High School said the fight began in the front parking lot of the campus, and staff and on-campus security immediately went to the scene. What started the fight or how many parents […]
5 hospitalized after SUV drives into Ross store in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle drove into a Ross store on the 3700 Block of Truxel Road on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. According to the fire department, five people were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Firefighters said one person had significant injuries, while four had moderate ones. […]
Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown
WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident.
Sacramento expanding Auburn Boulevard facility to be used as temporary cold-weather respite center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento's Auburn Boulevard Outreach and Engagement Center will be expanding capacity to be used as a cold weather respite center starting Sunday, city officials announced. The center, located at 3615 Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento, will be open Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m....
rosevilletoday.com
Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike
Workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing cited as reasons. Roseville, Calif.- In a historic year for nurses strikes, more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities will hold a two-day strike on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, to protest what is viewed as the administration’s refusal to address their ongoing concerns about workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Sacramento, California – (With Photos)
There’s no better way to start the day than with a delicious breakfast. And in Sacramento, there are plenty of great places to enjoy a morning meal. From classic diner fare to creative takes on traditional dishes, these restaurants have something for everyone. So whether you’re looking for a...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries in Elk Grove
Hood Franklin Road Off-Ramp Site of Multiple-Vehicle Crash. An Elk Grove multiple-vehicle crash caused minor injuries involving three vehicles on November 12. The collision happened at the Hood Franklin Road off-ramp just east of northbound Interstate 5 around 11:46 a.m. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as involving a Nissan SUV, sedan and possibly a pickup truck. One of the vehicles went off the roadway and through a fence, ending up around 50 feet off the pavement.
Nearly all drivers were ticketed at NorCal DUI saturation
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high visibility traffic and DUI saturation operation in West Sacramento on […]
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Traffic Fatality Reported in Two-Vehicle Accident
Traffic Fatality Occurs at Watt Avenue Intersection. A traffic fatality occurred in Sacramento on November 12 due to a two-vehicle accident. The head-on collision between a Hyundai Sonata and a Mercedes sedan occurred along southbound Watt Avenue at Osage Avenue around 4:46 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The Sacramento County Coroner was called to the scene to declare one person who died at the accident site.
KCRA.com
Crews work to clean diesel spill at Sacramento park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews are working to clean up a diesel spill at a park in the North Natomas area of Sacramento. The spill happened at Tanzanite Park, near Interstate 80 and Interstate 5. The park is shut down during the cleanup. A report from the Office of Emergency...
Citrus Heights Vice Mayor proposes break away from San Juan Unified, create new city district
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights Vice Mayor Tim Schaefer proposed starting talks about disbanding schools within the city from the San Juan Unified School District (SJUSD) and instead creating a Citrus Heights Unified School District. During an Oct. 13 city council meeting, Schaefer invited members of the council...
KCRA.com
High school student in Folsom receives statistic-shattering score on AP exam
FOLSOM, Calif. — It is safe to say 17-year-old Naysa Bhargava is a whiz kid. The Vista del Lago High School senior was born and raised in Folsom and has spent her teenage years immersed in academics, extracurriculars and volunteering. Since a young age, she said she's been into puzzles, and in May 2022, Naysa put her passion for problem-solving to the test, by taking the Advanced Placement Computer Science A exam.
2news.com
Woman Dies, Two Kids Hurt After Car Hits Boulder in South Lake Tahoe
A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a boulder on SR 89 at Picketts Junction early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra south on SR 88 when for some unknown reason the unidentified woman drove the sedan off the roadway and hit a small boulder.
Comments / 0