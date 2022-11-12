ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Sacramento, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Florin High School basketball team will have a game with Luther Burbank High School on November 14, 2022, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

A burger, fries and shake from your local Five Guys at 8620 Sierra College Blvd. in Roseville sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Major diesel spill shuts down Tanzanite Park in Natomas

SACRAMENTO — Crews were working to clean up a massive diesel spill at a community park in the south Natomas area Tuesday evening.The spill happened at Tanzanite Park. The park is surrounded by homes and features a pond, a dog park and even a skate parkThe Office of Spill Prevention and Response said the leak came from a generator. The generator could hold up to 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel, and approximately 3,000 gallons had gone into the pond.A cleanup crew on the scene told CBS13 that the incident was a residential spill that went out into the pong through a storm drain. Animals in the area were also said to not be doing well.At this time, it is unclear when the park will be reopened.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

5 hospitalized after SUV drives into Ross store in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle drove into a Ross store on the 3700 Block of Truxel Road on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. According to the fire department, five people were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Firefighters said one person had significant injuries, while four had moderate ones. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown

WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike

Workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing cited as reasons. Roseville, Calif.- In a historic year for nurses strikes, more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities will hold a two-day strike on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, to protest what is viewed as the administration’s refusal to address their ongoing concerns about workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).
ROSEVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries in Elk Grove

Hood Franklin Road Off-Ramp Site of Multiple-Vehicle Crash. An Elk Grove multiple-vehicle crash caused minor injuries involving three vehicles on November 12. The collision happened at the Hood Franklin Road off-ramp just east of northbound Interstate 5 around 11:46 a.m. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as involving a Nissan SUV, sedan and possibly a pickup truck. One of the vehicles went off the roadway and through a fence, ending up around 50 feet off the pavement.
ELK GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

Nearly all drivers were ticketed at NorCal DUI saturation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high visibility traffic and DUI saturation operation in West Sacramento on […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
CONCORD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Traffic Fatality Reported in Two-Vehicle Accident

Traffic Fatality Occurs at Watt Avenue Intersection. A traffic fatality occurred in Sacramento on November 12 due to a two-vehicle accident. The head-on collision between a Hyundai Sonata and a Mercedes sedan occurred along southbound Watt Avenue at Osage Avenue around 4:46 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The Sacramento County Coroner was called to the scene to declare one person who died at the accident site.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Crews work to clean diesel spill at Sacramento park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews are working to clean up a diesel spill at a park in the North Natomas area of Sacramento. The spill happened at Tanzanite Park, near Interstate 80 and Interstate 5. The park is shut down during the cleanup. A report from the Office of Emergency...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

High school student in Folsom receives statistic-shattering score on AP exam

FOLSOM, Calif. — It is safe to say 17-year-old Naysa Bhargava is a whiz kid. The Vista del Lago High School senior was born and raised in Folsom and has spent her teenage years immersed in academics, extracurriculars and volunteering. Since a young age, she said she's been into puzzles, and in May 2022, Naysa put her passion for problem-solving to the test, by taking the Advanced Placement Computer Science A exam.
FOLSOM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy