'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous
Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson talked him out of joining Manchester City before he 'followed his heart' and returned to Old Trafford last summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson contacted him to convince him not to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Portuguese superstar had been tipped to sign for Manchester United's bitter rivals last summer but ultimately opted a return to Old Trafford. But according to a report from The...
NME
Rod Stewart turned down almost £1million to perform at Qatar World Cup: “It’s not right”
Rod Stewart has revealed that he turned down almost £1million to perform as part of the Qatar World Cup, because “it’s not right”. The tournament kicks off this Sunday (November 20) in the capital city of Doha, and Qatar and World Cup organisers FIFA are facing ongoing criticisms regarding the death of migrant workers in the creation of stadiums and the country’s views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Says Manchester United Executives Doubted Daughter’s Hospitalisation
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that executives at Old Trafford doubted his words regarding the health of his daughter. Ronaldo has stated that the doubting by bosses was to make him ‘feel bad’ about the situation ahead of pre season. Ronaldo did not report to United...
sporf.com
Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Jamie Carragher hints that 3 ex-United legends will still defend CR7
Jamie Carragher has sent a jibe to a trio of former Man United players, saying that they will likely still defend Cristiano Ronaldo despite the Portugal star’s explosive interview comments. During a bombshell talk with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Ronaldo explained how he felt that Man United had “betrayed”...
Manchester United Release Statement Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have released a statement regarding the interview undertaken by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Players Extremely Disappointed With Cristiano Ronaldo Interview
Erik Ten Hag and his Manchester United players are reportedly said to be ‘extremely disappointed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.
BBC
Twitter is in meltdown over Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Fans and pundits on Twitter are reeling after Cristiano Ronaldo ripped into Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old Portuguese star, who did not play in United's win over Fulham on Sunday, said Ten Hag and others at the club are trying to force him out, adding he feels 'betrayed'.
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar sign off for World Cup duty with PSG win vs. Auxerre
Paris Saint-Germain finished unbeaten across all competitions at the FIFA World Cup break after a 5-0 home win over AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Star men Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all started and went an hour at Parc des Princes before their departure for Qatar to link up with Argentina, France, and Brazil respectively.
France captain Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband at World Cup
The France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-coloured armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar. France, the defending champions, were among eight of the 13 European teams going to Qatar who in September joined the “OneLove”...
Erik ten Hag criticises Man Utd despite Fulham win
Erik ten Hag was unhappy with Manchester United's finishing in their Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday.
Cristiano Ronaldo Will Speak About Manchester United Owners The Glazers In Piers Morgan Interview Tonight
Piers Morgan is set to release Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United’s owners, The Glazers tonight.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG, Chelsea consider Cristiano Ronaldo amid Manchester United fury over interview
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: PSG, Chelsea consider Ronaldo...
Australia's $800million FIFA World Cup problem: Staggering figures prove just how far Aussies lag behind their French opponents as first game in Qatar looms
If you needed proof of the massive David versus Goliath challenge facing the Socceroos at the FIFA World Cup, look no further than a quick comparison of pay packets the Aussie players take home compared to the star-studded French side they are aiming to upset. Australia were dealt a cruel...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo's Man United future
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will make the final decision about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club after the forward's incendiary TV interview, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Ronaldo's position at United is considered untenable after saying he...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo: I feel betrayed by Manchester United, have no respect for Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo says he "doesn't respect" Erik ten Hag and claims the Manchester United manager tried to force him out in the summer. In an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, Ronaldo criticised Ten Hag, the club and former interim boss Ralf Rangnick. The 37-year-old was suspended by Ten Hag after...
Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea
Super agent Jorge Mendes is expected to offer his client Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea in the coming weeks.
Yardbarker
“It is almost over between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United”, says Fabrizio Romano
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is surely on his way out of Old Trafford now after his explosive outburst in his interview with Piers Morgan. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has strongly claimed that it looks like it’s all over between the Portugal international and the Red Devils, with manager Erik ten Hag “furious” after the player’s strongly-worded quotes came out last night.
BBC
Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola tells court he does not know player's life
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told a court Benjamin Mendy was "a really good boy" and he did not know what the player did in his spare time. Mr Mendy, 28, has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
