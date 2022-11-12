Read full article on original website
Can Taylor Fritz Win the 2022 ATP Finals?
The 2022 ATP Finals in Turin are set to get underway on Sunday with many familiar faces appearing in the field of eight. Rafael Nadal has qualified for his 17th ATP Finals and Novak Djokovic is competing in his 15th. Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are making their fourth consecutive appearance at the event, while Andrey Rublev makes his third appearance and Casper Ruud his second.
ATP Finals Day 2 Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Day 2 at the ATP Finals will be headlined by the five-time champion Novak Djokovic who is set for a Paris Masters rematch against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Russian duo of Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will contest the opening match in the red group. Who will get off to a winning start?
ATP Finals Day 3 Predictions Including Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
It’s Day 3 at the ATP Finals and we have two mouthwatering matches on offer. There may be questions over Rafael Nadal’s level after his last loss but underestimate the Spaniard at your peril–he takes on one of the best indoor players this year in Felix Auger-Aliassime. The night match sees Casper Ruud, who beat Auger-Aliassime in his previous match, take on Taylor Fritz, Nadal’s conqueror. Here are our predictions for these two round-robin matches.
Challenger Tour Weekly Recap: Shelton Goes Back-to-Back, Gaston’s First Title
It was an extremely loaded week of action on the ATP Challenger Tour. For the second time this season, we got to see a total of six events. Hugo Gaston, Seong-Chan Hong, and Genaro Alberto Olivieri claimed their maiden titles, while Ben Shelton defeated Christopher Eubanks in a repeat of their final from last week. Meanwhile, Marton Fucsovics and Dominik Koepfer are returning to form after pretty rough 2022 campaigns. Here’s a look back at last week’s action:
2023 Formula 3 Driver Lineup: Mari Boya to MP Motorsport
MP Motorsport have announced that Spanish driver Mari Boya will be representing them in the 2023 Formula 3 Championship. Eighteen-year-old Spanish driver Mari Boya will make his Formula 3 debut next season. He is the first driver confirmed for MP Motorsports as teams continue to sign drivers from the post-season F3 test.
Switzerland Make History By Winning Their First Ever Billie Jean King Cup
Shakespeare may have thought that “a rose by any other name would smell as sweet”, but a World Cup by any other name simply doesn’t generate as much interest. Consequently, on a sporting weekend in Britain in which there were at least three other World Cups taking place (in rugby union, rugby league and cricket), many people in the UK, including many tennis fans, may not have realised that Britain was not only hosting the World Cup of Women’s Tennis (aka the Billie Jean King Cup, formerly the Fed Cup) but doing very well in it, before Switzerland made history by winning it for the first time.
