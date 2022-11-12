ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellbrook, OH

WDTN

Coldwater finishes runner-up in Div. 3 state final

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Coldwater came up just short in its run for a state title in the Div. 3 volleyball championship match, as the Cavaliers fell three sets to none against Mentor Lake Catholic at the Nutter Center on Saturday. The Cavs finish a great season with an overall record of 25-5, plus a […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Milton-Union continues perfect season into reg. finals

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Milton-Union football team defeated Brookville in the Div. 5 regional semis 38-6 on Friday as the Bulldogs improve to 13-0 on the year, punching their ticket back to the regional finals for the first time since 2012. Milton-Union has outscored its opponents and astounding 577-60. The Bulldogs will now face […]
WEST MILTON, OH
WDTN

Springfield rolls Centerville for spot in reg. final

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield cruised past GWOC rival Centerville in Friday night’s Div. 1 regional semifinal 42-14 to advance to the Wildcats’ fourth-straight regional championship. Springfield (11-1) will face Olentangy Liberty (8-5) in the regional final next Friday at 7 p.m. at a neutral site location.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
High School Football PRO

Sidney, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FORT LORAMIE, OH
miamistudent.net

Crawford’s raise and bonus spark controversy among faculty

Miami University’s Board of Trustees announced that it has added an additional year to President Greg Crawford’s contract, which now spans five years through 2027. The board also issued Crawford a 4% annual raise as well as a bonus of $75,000 per year. The raise brings his salary to $551,665, while the bonus bumps it to $626,665 per year — a figure drastically higher than what an average faculty member makes.
OXFORD, OH
dayton.com

Miami Valley Gaming renovating space for sports betting

Racino in Warren County expects to have betting windows, kiosks, more TVs in place sometime in January. The racino in Warren County is renovating space where it will offer sports betting when it becomes legal next year. Miami Valley Gaming President and General Manager Craig Robinson said work has started...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Miami anthropology major dies in dorm

No cause of death has been released by the Butler County Coroner for Allyson Webb, the Miami University sophomore who died on the night of Saturday, Nov. 5 in Hamilton Hall. In a press release, the university said it is respecting the family’s request for privacy by not releasing details relating to her death.
OXFORD, OH
dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record

Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
DAYTON, OH
miamistudent.net

Sam Lawrence loses to incumbent Sara Carruthers

Miami University sophomore Sam Lawrence lost his bid for Ohio House District 47 during the Nov. 8 midterm elections. His opponent, Republican Sara Carruthers, won 65.2% of the votes. Over the past couple of months, the campaigns of both Carruthers and her opponent, Lawrence, a political science major, were closely...
dayton.com

Centerville grad’s Halloween-inspired wedding surprises guests

Guests expecting a fun night out at Nathan Hall and Kristen Hallen’s Halloween party Oct. 29 in Chicago got a shock when the couple decided to get married at the same time. According to Newsweek, guest Madeline Horwath particularly went viral after sharing her outfit on Reddit. Her look was inspired by Lisa Simpson of the animated TV comedy “The Simpsons.”
DAYTON, OH

