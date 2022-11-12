Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Locations set for Greater Cincinnati teams in OHSAA football regional finals
The neutral locations are set for the Divisions I-IV regional finals involving seven Greater Cincinnati teams Nov. 18-19.
Coldwater finishes runner-up in Div. 3 state final
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Coldwater came up just short in its run for a state title in the Div. 3 volleyball championship match, as the Cavaliers fell three sets to none against Mentor Lake Catholic at the Nutter Center on Saturday. The Cavs finish a great season with an overall record of 25-5, plus a […]
Milton-Union continues perfect season into reg. finals
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Milton-Union football team defeated Brookville in the Div. 5 regional semis 38-6 on Friday as the Bulldogs improve to 13-0 on the year, punching their ticket back to the regional finals for the first time since 2012. Milton-Union has outscored its opponents and astounding 577-60. The Bulldogs will now face […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy’s Hutchinson twins make college choices; Connor to play baseball at Ball State, Gavin to run for Wright State
TROY — It was not just another signing day at Troy High School Friday morning. Not only are Troy High School seniors Connor and Gavin Hutchinson twin brothers, the sons of Troy and Wende Hutchinson will both play at the Division I level in college. They made it official...
Springfield rolls Centerville for spot in reg. final
CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield cruised past GWOC rival Centerville in Friday night’s Div. 1 regional semifinal 42-14 to advance to the Wildcats’ fourth-straight regional championship. Springfield (11-1) will face Olentangy Liberty (8-5) in the regional final next Friday at 7 p.m. at a neutral site location.
Sidney, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Minster football team will have a game with Fort Loramie High School on November 12, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Highland’s season crashes to a halt against Toledo Central Catholic in Division II regional semifinal
PERKINS TWP., Ohio – What was billed as defensive battle heading into Friday night’s Division II, Region 6 semifinal between Toledo Central Catholic and Highland quickly turned into a one-sided affair. The third-seeded Fighting Irish scored on 5 of 6 offensive possessions – 4 for 4 in the...
miamistudent.net
Crawford’s raise and bonus spark controversy among faculty
Miami University’s Board of Trustees announced that it has added an additional year to President Greg Crawford’s contract, which now spans five years through 2027. The board also issued Crawford a 4% annual raise as well as a bonus of $75,000 per year. The raise brings his salary to $551,665, while the bonus bumps it to $626,665 per year — a figure drastically higher than what an average faculty member makes.
Watch: Desmond Ridder, Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Pump Up Nippert Crowd Before ECU Game
Two of the best players in UC history showed out for 'Nipp at Night.'
dayton.com
Miami Valley Gaming renovating space for sports betting
Racino in Warren County expects to have betting windows, kiosks, more TVs in place sometime in January. The racino in Warren County is renovating space where it will offer sports betting when it becomes legal next year. Miami Valley Gaming President and General Manager Craig Robinson said work has started...
oxfordobserver.org
Miami anthropology major dies in dorm
No cause of death has been released by the Butler County Coroner for Allyson Webb, the Miami University sophomore who died on the night of Saturday, Nov. 5 in Hamilton Hall. In a press release, the university said it is respecting the family’s request for privacy by not releasing details relating to her death.
dayton.com
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield
Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
dayton.com
Rike’s Department Store: The history of a Dayton legend that traces back to 1853
Rike’s Department Store was a downtown Dayton staple for decades. Here are some things to know about its history. The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853. David L. Rike and his associates started modestly near Third Street on Main. The business began when the firm of...
dayton.com
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
miamistudent.net
Sam Lawrence loses to incumbent Sara Carruthers
Miami University sophomore Sam Lawrence lost his bid for Ohio House District 47 during the Nov. 8 midterm elections. His opponent, Republican Sara Carruthers, won 65.2% of the votes. Over the past couple of months, the campaigns of both Carruthers and her opponent, Lawrence, a political science major, were closely...
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
dayton.com
Centerville grad’s Halloween-inspired wedding surprises guests
Guests expecting a fun night out at Nathan Hall and Kristen Hallen’s Halloween party Oct. 29 in Chicago got a shock when the couple decided to get married at the same time. According to Newsweek, guest Madeline Horwath particularly went viral after sharing her outfit on Reddit. Her look was inspired by Lisa Simpson of the animated TV comedy “The Simpsons.”
Woodland Lights opening for 30th year, to include new preview event
"Woodland Lights has grown bigger and brighter over the years, continually adding new experiences to delight our visitors," Washington Township Trustee President, Sharon Lowry, said
Campfire spreads to Tipp City woods; 3 acres burned
According to a release by Tipp City Fire and EMS, a person started a campfire near the Great Miami River on Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to how dry the area was, the fire spread to the nearby wooded area.
Comments / 0