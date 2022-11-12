ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers remain 2-point home underdogs to Saints

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
The opening line for the Pittsburgh Steelers versus the New Orleans Saints was 3.5 points with the Steelers as home underdogs. Now, just a day away from kickoff, the line is still leaning to New Orleans but the folks at Tipico Sportsbook have narrowed the line to just two.

Pittsburgh’s defense got a big boost this week which could have contributed to the change. Not only was hard-hitting safety Damontae Kazee activated to the roster, but star outside linebacker T.J. Watt also is back from his torn pectoral and will be back on Sunday as well.

Both of these teams are fighting for respectability at or near the bottom of their divisions. The Steelers are 2-6 and coming off of the bye week and the Saints are 3-6 coming into the game on a short week.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

