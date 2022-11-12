CIA Director’s Former Think Tank Hired Experts from Nonprofits Controlled by Chinese Spy Agencies

Read full article on original website
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Donald Trump Makes People Gag With Potential New Slogan For 2024
“If it makes you gag, get used to it,” joked Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe.
LIVE: Poland and Biden say missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukraine
An international investigation is underway regarding the origin of the missile that struck Poland, a member of NATO, and killed two people.
Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback
Former President Donald Trump, whose lies about his reelection loss in 2020 precipitated an insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol, said Tuesday he will make another run for the White House in 2024. His announcement came only a week after a disappointing showing by Republicans — especially those who endorsed his false claims about 2020 […] The post Trump announces a third bid for the presidency, even as GOP reels from midterm setback appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Kenya's president dismisses suggestions of unlimited terms
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan President William Ruto urged lawmakers not to remove presidential terms limits from the country’s constitution, dismissing comments by a legislator that there should be no such limits on a capable leader. Kenya’s constitution says a president can only serve for two terms, and many Kenyans have been eager to hear Ruto’s position since talk of removing term limits started last week. Ruto succeeded former president Uhuru Kenyatta after winning hotly contested elections. He was inaugurated in September. Ruto’s party, the United Democratic Alliance, on Wednesday held a meeting of its lawmakers during which the president urged them to focus on laws that could improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans.
Mick Mulvaney: Donald Trump is the only Republican who can lose in 2024
Former White House chief of staff said his ex-boss’s planned third run for presidency is bad for Republican party
NATO Says Deadly Polish Missile Strike Was an Accident—but Still ‘Russia’s Fault’
The deadly Russian-made missile that struck a farm on the Polish side of the Ukrainian border Tuesday was “likely” accidentally launched by Ukraine’s missile defense system, the head of NATO said on the back of emergency talks in Brussels on Wednesday. But he said it is still Russia’s fault. “This is not Ukraine’s fault,” Jens Stoltenberg, head of NATO, told reporters several times on Wednesday from NATO headquarters in Brussels. “Russia bears ultimately responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine.”Polish President Andrzej Duda echoed that, saying: “Ukraine’s defense was launching their missiles in various directions and it is...
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Poland says missile strike was ‘unfortunate accident’
Poland’s president has said a missile blast that killed two people near its border with Ukraine appears to have been an “unfortunate accident”, not an “intentional attack”.It comes after the Kremlin accused some Western countries of reacting “hysterically” to the missile strike, but said the United States had shown restraint.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said several countries had made “baseless statements” about Russia‘s involvement “without having any idea of what had happened.”“We have witnessed another hysterical, frenzied Russophobic reaction, which was not based on any real data,” Peskov told reporters.“Such a frenzied reaction shows that there is never a need...
Poland says missile strike was ‘unfortunate accident’ after fears of Nato response
Poland said a missile blast that killed two people near its border with Ukraine appears to have been an “unfortunate accident’’, while Nato allies argued Russia was still ultimately responsible.The strike was earlier feared to have been launched from Russia during Tuesday’s blitz of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, raising the possibility that Poland, a Nato member, would invoke the collective defence clause of the world’s most powerful military alliance.Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Warsaw may still call the North Atlantic Council for consulation on the incident, thought was not sure this would...
Labour seeks to protect face-to-face banking by forcing Commons vote
Labour is planning to force a vote on guaranteeing in-person banking across the country, following swathes of branch closures that have left local communities without face-to-face services. The party’s amendment to the financial services and markets bill would give City regulators the power to ensure communities have regular access to...
PMQs live: Angela Rayner says staff were afraid to enter Dominic Raab’s office
Labour’s deputy leader questions deputy PM, filling in for Rishi Sunak, over allegations he bullied official
Israeli-linked tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, one Mideast-based defense official said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorization to discuss the attack publicly. The Pacific Zircon is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. In a statement, Eastern Pacific Shipping said the Pacific Zircon, carrying gas oil, had been “hit by a projectile” some 150 miles (240 kilometers) off the coast of Oman.
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says a missile blast in Poland that killed two people near the border with Ukraine was probably not an attack by Russia. He said Wednesday it was likely a Ukrainian air defense missile that went astray. “An investigation into this incident is ongoing and we need to await its outcome. But we have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack,” Stoltenberg told reporters after emergency talks between NATO envoys. Stoltenberg said that NATO has “no indication that Russia is preparing action” against any member of the 30-nation military alliance.
Poland says blast likely caused by Ukraine missile in accident
Poland on Wednesday said a deadly blast that killed two people in a village near the border with Ukraine was likely caused by a stray Ukrainian air defence missile launched against a Russian barrage. The blast occurred in the village of Przewodow in eastern Poland at 1440 GMT on Tuesday, killing two farm workers.
