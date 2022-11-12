Man robbed, slashed in face at Union Square subway station

Suspect wanted for slashing at Union Square subway station 00:25

A man was robbed and slashed in the face at the Union Square subway station on Nov. 11, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - A man was robbed and slashed in the face at the Union Square subway station Friday afternoon.

Police say the 27-year-old was on a southbound N train when someone grabbed his bag and got off the train.

The victim followed the suspect onto the platform and got into an argument with the individual as he tried to get his bag back.

Police say the suspect then pulled out a knife, slashed the victim on the face and ran off.

The victim was treated for a minor cut.

The suspect got away with the bag, which contained construction tools and a pair of boots worth a total of about $420.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.