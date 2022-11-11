Struggling homeowners may now apply for up to $60,000 in assistance. Information provided by the Illinois Housing Development Authority. CHICAGO, Ill. (November 10, 2022) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund is now open to support qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments and related expenses due to financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting today, eligible households may apply for grants of up to $60,000 for past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance and homeowner and/or condo association fees. Applications will be accepted at www.illinoishousinghelp.org until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO