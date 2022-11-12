If you'd have looked out the window Sunday morning here in Rotorua, everyone would have said you're laughing, thinking that the Whip-Off would go ahead here at Crankworx Rotorua. This year has been one of the wettest instalments on record, creating havoc for riders and management as they've tried to reschedule postponed events. Originally set for Wednesday night, the Whip Off was due to kick things off with a bang, but instead many woke later that night after a day of rain delays to just that, big bangs, as a huge thunderstorm really drove home the reality of how this week was going to go.

