Video: Kialani Hines Battles On and Off the Race Track in 'Diary of a Racer'
For a bike racer, all of the energy put into training, travel, and mental preparation unfolds itself in a flash on the track. Gates drop. Chains tighten. As tires cross the finish line, they’re left with the result that can make or break seasons and spirits. Kialani Hines is no stranger to the stresses of the life of a bike racer, much of it weighing down off-the-track and in the real “adult world” where pressures from sponsors and managing the logistics as a privateer pulling off an international racing campaign. Diary of a Racer follows Kialani as she makes her way across the globe to compete–the ups, downs, and moments in-between runs and races.
Video: Brendan Fairclough Shreds & Backflips the New Scott Genius ST in 'Brandon's Next Bike'
Who hasn't dreamt of unsuspectingly strolling into a bar and running into their idol? Well, for Brandon it was one of those days when he ran into the @Brendog1, aka Brendan Fairclough. It's new Bike Day for Brendan Fairclough and his Genius ST 900 Tuned. Can it do the backflip?...
Photo Epic: Whip-Off - Crankworx Rotorua 2022
If you'd have looked out the window Sunday morning here in Rotorua, everyone would have said you're laughing, thinking that the Whip-Off would go ahead here at Crankworx Rotorua. This year has been one of the wettest instalments on record, creating havoc for riders and management as they've tried to reschedule postponed events. Originally set for Wednesday night, the Whip Off was due to kick things off with a bang, but instead many woke later that night after a day of rain delays to just that, big bangs, as a huge thunderstorm really drove home the reality of how this week was going to go.
Videos: Watch All 5 Deep Summer Photo Challenge Slideshows from Crankworx Rotorua
Rachel is a photographer and mountain bike enthusiast who has been professionally documenting people with her camera for over a decade. While digital still dominates her workflow she has a strong love of shooting film which suits her raw and nostalgic aesthetic. Her images champion the people she is capturing, letting their interactions, emotions and personalities tell the story. Being able to combine her work with her favourite activity is the best of both worlds; she frequently visits Whakarewarewa and it feels like her second home. Trees + people + bikes + cameras = Rachel.
Movies For Your Monday
Fabio Wibmer - Video Game: Grand Theft Auto in real life - bike edition. Enjoy!. Perfect Light: Perfect light... from our Canadian homies Dylan, Sophie, and Zak. These guys kill it always and know how to get you stoked to ride. Much love guys. Enjoy. High Quality, Low Res: Freeride...
Video: Remy Metailler & Sam Pilgrim Shred DH Trails in Switzerland
Sam Pilgrim and I were invited to the GoPro Creator Summit in Interlaken, Switzerland and we were stoked to get some riding in. David Kholi decided to lead us down one of the locals' favourite DH tracks between Thune and Interlaken called Heartbeat. Find this trail on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/heartbeat-trail/. Follow...
Video: Behind the Scenes With the Orbea Enduro Team at the Final EWS Races of the Season
Watch behind the scenes with the Orbea FOX Enduro Team in the last rounds of the EWS. Relive the end of the 2022 Enduro World Series season in the team’s fourth and final documentary: “There Can Only Be One First.” Take an inside look at the last three races of the world’s toughest enduro series. It was a special season for the Orbea FOX Enduro Team, which continued to rise to the top this year after several changes to its team structure.
Check Out: 9 Environmentally-Minded MTB Products
A love for riding and our relationship to the places where we do it is somewhat of a rolling dichotomy (pun intended). Mountain biking, as a consumer-centric industry, has very real impacts on the environment; we love our gear, our upgrades, our tech, and not to be forgotten, our travel (pun also intended). Bikes these days are somehow considered outdated if they’re more than a few years old, and that’s not to mention consumables, gear upgrades and romanticized road trips. Needless to say, our sport affects our environment, the most obvious sources being industrial and consumer waste.
Hannah Otto Sets FKT on the Whole Enchilada
Decorated MTB racer and 2022 Leadville Race Winner, Hannah Otto, recently completed Moab’s famous Whole Enchilada trail (climb the fireroad and descend the infamous route) on 10/11/22 in a blazing time of 5:50:38. This is the fastest know time recorded for both men and women!. FKT Stats:. -55.27 miles.
Getting To Know: Bodhi Kuhn - Trek's Call-Up Kid
Back at the 2021 Canadian National Champions at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden B.C., I remember watching a rider crest one of the first blind rock faces on the course with such commitment, but also speed, that it left me both scared and impressed. I didn't recognize the rider's kit and bike, but later I found out that his name is Bodhi Kuhn and he was still in the junior category.
Review: Chromag's New Pilot Clipless Pedals
Chromag has long been synonymous with steel hardtails, flat pedals, and colorful handlebars. The addition of a full-suspension kid's bike last year was a surprise to many, and now, in another semi-unexpected twist, the Whistler-based company has added clipless pedals into their product lineup. As it turns out, 60% of...
Marin Launches New Rift Zone Alloy Range
The Marin Rift Zone is made to party, whatever your jam may be. Your ideal partner for everything from all-day epics, to local shred laps, and everything in-between. Critically acclaimed since their debut over five years ago, they epitomize our Made For Fun mantra above everything else are the heart and soul of Marin’s full suspension lineup.
