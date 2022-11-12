In a crucial road matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels, the offensive and defensive line of the Alabama Crimson Tide carry the team to a 30-24 win. At the start of the game though, Alabama looked sloppy on both sides of the ball. Giving Bryce Young minimal time to make magic and getting destroyed by the Rebel's defensive line was the story. The peak of the miserable first half is when Young and the offensive line had a miscommunication and did not convert a fourth and one on the Alabama 36.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO