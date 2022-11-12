Read full article on original website
AL.com Power 25: Hoover, Theodore top rankings entering Round 3 of the playoffs
The top team in Class 7A and the top team in Class 6A also top this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings entering Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs. Class 7A Hoover, winners of 11 straight, is No. 1 again this week heading into its semifinal rematch against rival Thompson.
Alabama Signee Honored With Billboard in Hometown
The Alabama women's basketball team signed Essence Cody, arguably one of the best players in the 2023 class, last week. The Valdosta, Ga. native was honored by her hometown with a billboard, celebrating her signing with the Crimson Tide. Cody's current high school head coach, E.A. Wilcox, made a post on social media highlighting this.
How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama Basketball at South Alabama
The Crimson Tide hits the road for the first time this season for a late tipoff in Mobile.
Alabama at South Alabama Preview
The Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Mobile Tuesday night for a matchup against South Alabama, its first road game of the season. Alabama (2-0) is off to a fast start with wins against likely NCAA Tournament teams Longwood and Liberty last week and have been ranked eighteenth in the latest AP poll.
The Lines Lead the Way in Alabama Win
In a crucial road matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels, the offensive and defensive line of the Alabama Crimson Tide carry the team to a 30-24 win. At the start of the game though, Alabama looked sloppy on both sides of the ball. Giving Bryce Young minimal time to make magic and getting destroyed by the Rebel's defensive line was the story. The peak of the miserable first half is when Young and the offensive line had a miscommunication and did not convert a fourth and one on the Alabama 36.
Takeaways From Alabama vs. Ole Miss
The Alabama Crimson Tide traveled into Rebel territory to play Ole Miss in a great SEC affair. Here's what was learned after a great SEC football game. 1. Alabama Can Still Play in a New Year's Six Bowl. The Alabama Crimson Tide will most likely not be making the College...
Bo Scarbrough on Bama Issues on the Gridiron
Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke about some of the things he has seen lacking in this years Alabama 8-and-2 team people listen.
WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
Alabama Dominates Opening Round of NCAA Tournament
Alabama kicked off the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night by defeating the Jackson State Tigers 9-0. It was an all-around effort by the Crimson Tide. The team prioritized its passing and made sure everyone got in on the action. The defense was able to complete another shutout.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Alabama Jumps in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide jumped to No. 8 in this week's AP Poll with 1,140 points. The Tide picked up a huge Top 15 win as the team beat Ole Miss 30-24 on Saturday evening, however the jump in the rankings came from Washington upsetting Oregon 37-34 on Saturday night.
Woodfin proposal to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field approved by council committee
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
Uniontown, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Uniontown. The Choctaw County High School basketball team will have a game with R.C. Hatch High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. The Choctaw County High School basketball team will have a game with R.C. Hatch High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win
After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa
C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
Man ambushed, killed in alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community
A man died in a hail of gunfire after police say he was ambushed in an alley in Birmingham’s Avondale community. Birmingham police Tuesday night identified the victim as Brandon Tavarius Carpenter. He was 28. The gunfire erupted just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on 41st Street North just off...
Man dies from exposure to cold in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway in Birmingham after a body was discovered Monday morning.
