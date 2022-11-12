ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

vuhoops.com

‘Nova falls to Temple, 68-64

There was no sugar coating or mincing of words. The Villanova Wildcats lost a heartbreaker at the hands of the Temple Owls on Friday night, by a final score of 68-64. “Credit goes to Temple, they were really good,” said Kyle Neptune just moments after suffering his first loss as Villanova’s head coach. “They were tough, they were physical, they played hard, they were locked in. They just played better than us tonight, and there’s no other way to say it.”
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

State Football Quarterfinals Today In Illinois

The state football quarterfinals are today with a trip to the Final Four on the line. In 1a, Greenfield is at Camp Point Central, Colfax hosts Tuscola, Forreston welcomes Dakota and Lena Winslow goes to Fulton. In 2a, the Pana Panthers will head to Decatur St Teresa, Althoff plays at...
ILLINOIS STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 753 cities and towns in Pennsylvania. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $80,257 over the last 12 months.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania

the cheesesteak capital of the world, thanks to Philadelphia, and everyone loves a good Philly Cheesesteak. But where to get the best ones in Pennsylvania? We have you covered with The Best Philly Cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Cheesesteak Bucket List. Leo's Steak Shop. Leo's has been serving oversized...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

