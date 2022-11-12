Read full article on original website
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
vuhoops.com
‘Nova falls to Temple, 68-64
There was no sugar coating or mincing of words. The Villanova Wildcats lost a heartbreaker at the hands of the Temple Owls on Friday night, by a final score of 68-64. “Credit goes to Temple, they were really good,” said Kyle Neptune just moments after suffering his first loss as Villanova’s head coach. “They were tough, they were physical, they played hard, they were locked in. They just played better than us tonight, and there’s no other way to say it.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aliquippa capitalizes on mistakes to take down Montour in Class 4A quarterfinals
It was wet at Freedom Friday night, but there wasn’t any rust on Aliquippa following a bye week. The top-seeded Quips came out and scored 20 points in the first quarter rolled from there on their way to a 41-7 victory over No. 8 Montour (7-5) in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals at a soggy Jimbo Covert Field.
Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
Parx Casino Addresses the Burning Issue of Gamblers Who Wish to Smoke during Play
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on smoking options inside its building. Tracy Tully wrote about the health v. hospitality conundrum in The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the...
southernillinoisnow.com
State Football Quarterfinals Today In Illinois
The state football quarterfinals are today with a trip to the Final Four on the line. In 1a, Greenfield is at Camp Point Central, Colfax hosts Tuscola, Forreston welcomes Dakota and Lena Winslow goes to Fulton. In 2a, the Pana Panthers will head to Decatur St Teresa, Althoff plays at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tuition border wars: Using Penn State threshold, SUNY the latest to target Pa. high schoolers
The pitch delivered on Twitter got right to the point: “If your high schooler wants to go to college in New York, the State University of New York offers same in-state tuition as Penn State.”. In recent days, SUNY has made similar overtures in seven other states, mostly in...
This Pennsylvania city is the absolute second best to be a sports fan in | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
abc27.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 753 cities and towns in Pennsylvania. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $80,257 over the last 12 months.
Thrillist
What to Expect from the Tropical Storm Approaching NY & NJ This Weekend
New Yorkers and New Jerseyans should get ready to bring out their raincoats and rain boots this weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to hit the New Jersey and New York area, and heavy rain as well as strong gusts of wind are predicted to mess with everybody's weekend plans.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania
the cheesesteak capital of the world, thanks to Philadelphia, and everyone loves a good Philly Cheesesteak. But where to get the best ones in Pennsylvania? We have you covered with The Best Philly Cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Cheesesteak Bucket List. Leo's Steak Shop. Leo's has been serving oversized...
Delaware's Most Dangerous Cities
Delaware has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Delaware, USA.By State of Delaware - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
See Which Chester County Towns Are Among Places with Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
Chester County is home to seven towns that are among the top 30 places with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania, according to a new ranking by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Zillow. Places are ranked based on the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Why Pa. Democrats being inches from controlling the state House is significant — win or lose
Pennsylvania Democrats are inches from taking control of the state House for the first time in 12 years and even if they fall short, strategists and officials say, the party defied political gravity. That’s because Harrisburg observers didn’t expect 2022 to be the year. With inflation at generational highs and...
18-year-old shot, killed at student apartments near Kutztown University
An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near Kutztown University early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 12:56am at the Advantage Point Student Apartments, 435 Baldy Road in Maxatawny Township, which is located near the university campus. According to initial emergency radio traffic, multiple calls were received reporting shots...
1 killed, 3 injured in 2-car crash on Route 9 in New Jersey
Around 10 a.m., nearly eight hours after the crash, all southbound lanes were finally reopened.
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
PennDOT has warning for drivers
Following Friday's heavy rainfall, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning drivers of standing water on roads.
