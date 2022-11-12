Los Angeles firefighter dies at home, no cause of death released

A Los Angeles firefighter has died at his home, authorities announced, but no further details have been released.

“With heavy hearts, we announce that active-duty Firefighter III Kenneth Brink passed away off-duty in his home on November 9, 2022,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said in a statement Thursday.

“Kenneth was a 15-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department,” Prange said. “He was highly respected department-wide, as a member of Fire Station 88, Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, and LAFD’s Swiftwater Rescue Team.

“This is a tremendous loss and will be felt across our entire department. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, family, friends, and fellow firefighters. Rest in peace, Firefighter Brink.”

The department also thanked the Orange County Fire Authority “for the display of respect in honoring our fallen member (Wednesday) night.”